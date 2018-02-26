Strategy :  The 10 most critical problems in the world, according to millennials

news
- World Economic Forum surveys people every year about the biggest problems facing the world.
- Climate change is the millennial generation's top concern for the third year in a row.
- Millennials are also concerned about large scale conflict, wars, and inequality.
For the third year in a row, millennials who participated in the World Economic Forum's Global Shapers Survey 2017 believe climate change is the most serious issue affecting the world today.
Nearly half (48.8%) of the survey participants chose climate change as their top concern, and 78.1% said they would be willing to change their lifestyle to protect the environment.
Survey respondents were also in near unequivocal agreement over the cause of climate change. Over 91% of respondents answered "agree" and "strongly agree" with the statement "science has proven that humans are responsible for climate change."
Despite the dire state of the world today — and the stereotype that millennials' are selfish and apathetic — the generation aged 18 to 35 cares deeply about global issues, and they're determined to tackle them.
Below are the top-10 most concerning world issues, according to millennials.
10. Lack of economic opportunity and unemployment (12.1%)
Chinese workers wait for job opportunities inside a local employment center on September 18, 2015 in Yiwu, Zhejiang Province, China. (Kevin Frayer/Getty)
9. Safety / security / well being (14.1%)
A man in Helsinki waves the Finnish flag. Finland is rated one of the happiest countries on earth, according to the World Happiness Report. (Reuters/Vesa Moilanen)
8. Lack of education (15.9%)
Students attend school in a temporary classroom in Nepal one year after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 9,000 people. (Paula Bronstein/ Getty)
7. Food and water security (18.2%)
A protester in Flint, Michigan, holds up a sign criticizing the city's water contamination crisis that became a federal emergency and required aid from the National Guard. (Bill Pugliano/Getty)
6. Government accountability and transparency / corruption (22.7%)
Demonstrators wear masks depicting Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L) and Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff during a protest calling for the impeachment of Rousseff near the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, December 13, 2015. (REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino)
5. Religious conflicts (23.9%)
In Germany, Yazidi protesters with friends and family in Iraq and Syria call for action to stop ISIS' violent siege. (Carsten Koall/Getty)
4. Poverty (29.2%)
Weeks before the 2016 Olympic Games commence, children play in a garbage dump in one Rio de Janeiro's largest favela complexes, which suffers from poverty and violence. (Mario Tama/Getty)
3. Inequality (income, discrimination) (30.8%)
The income gap between top and bottom earners is getting wider in the US. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
2. Large scale conflict / wars (38.9%)
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire a shell at Islamic State fighters' positions in Sirte, Libya August 15, 2016. (Ismail Zitouny/Reuters)
1. Climate change / destruction of nature (48.8%)
Protesters calling for massive economic and political changes to curb the effects of global warming hold a sit in around the Wall Street Bull statue on Broadway on September 22, 2014 in New York City. (Andrew Burton/Getty)