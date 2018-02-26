Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  The 10 most critical problems in the world, according to millennials


The World Economic Forum conducted a survey of 26,000 millennials around the globe to gauge their priorities, concerns, and attitudes on world issues.

Millennials are worried about climate change. play

(Oli Scarff/Getty)

  • World Economic Forum surveys people every year about the biggest problems facing the world.
  • Climate change is the millennial generation's top concern for the third year in a row.
  • Millennials are also concerned about large scale conflict, wars, and inequality.

For the third year in a row, millennials who participated in the World Economic Forum's Global Shapers Survey 2017 believe climate change is the most serious issue affecting the world today.

Nearly half (48.8%) of the survey participants chose climate change as their top concern, and 78.1% said they would be willing to change their lifestyle to protect the environment.

Survey respondents were also in near unequivocal agreement over the cause of climate change. Over 91% of respondents answered "agree" and "strongly agree" with the statement "science has proven that humans are responsible for climate change."

Despite the dire state of the world today — and the stereotype that millennials' are selfish and apathetic — the generation aged 18 to 35 cares deeply about global issues, and they're determined to tackle them.

Below are the top-10 most concerning world issues, according to millennials.

10. Lack of economic opportunity and unemployment (12.1%)

Chinese workers wait for job opportunities inside a local employment center on September 18, 2015 in Yiwu, Zhejiang Province, China. play

(Kevin Frayer/Getty)


9. Safety / security / well being (14.1%)

A man in Helsinki waves the Finnish flag. Finland is rated one of the happiest countries on earth, according to the World Happiness Report. play

(Reuters/Vesa Moilanen)


8. Lack of education (15.9%)

Students attend school in a temporary classroom in Nepal one year after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 9,000 people. play

(Paula Bronstein/ Getty)


7. Food and water security (18.2%)

A protester in Flint, Michigan, holds up a sign criticizing the city's water contamination crisis that became a federal emergency and required aid from the National Guard. play

(Bill Pugliano/Getty)


6. Government accountability and transparency / corruption (22.7%)

Demonstrators wear masks depicting Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L) and Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff during a protest calling for the impeachment of Rousseff near the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, December 13, 2015. play

(REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino)


5. Religious conflicts (23.9%)

In Germany, Yazidi protesters with friends and family in Iraq and Syria call for action to stop ISIS' violent siege. play

(Carsten Koall/Getty)


4. Poverty (29.2%)

Weeks before the 2016 Olympic Games commence, children play in a garbage dump in one Rio de Janeiro's largest favela complexes, which suffers from poverty and violence. play

(Mario Tama/Getty)


3. Inequality (income, discrimination) (30.8%)

The income gap between top and bottom earners is getting wider in the US. play

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)


2. Large scale conflict / wars (38.9%)

Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire a shell at Islamic State fighters' positions in Sirte, Libya August 15, 2016. play

(Ismail Zitouny/Reuters)


1. Climate change / destruction of nature (48.8%)

Protesters calling for massive economic and political changes to curb the effects of global warming hold a sit in around the Wall Street Bull statue on Broadway on September 22, 2014 in New York City. play

(Andrew Burton/Getty)


