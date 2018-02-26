Strategy :  The 10 most critical problems in the world, according to millennials

news

World Economic Forum surveys people every year about the biggest problems facing the world.

Climate change is the millennial generation's top concern for the third year in a row.

Millennials are also concerned about large scale conflict, wars, and inequality.

For the third year in a row, millennials who participated in the World Economic Forum's Global Shapers Survey 2017 believe climate change is the most serious issue affecting the world today.

Nearly half (48.8%) of the survey participants chose climate change as their top concern, and 78.1% said they would be willing to change their lifestyle to protect the environment.

Survey respondents were also in near unequivocal agreement over the cause of climate change. Over 91% of respondents answered "agree" and "strongly agree" with the statement "science has proven that humans are responsible for climate change."

Despite the dire state of the world today — and the stereotype that millennials' are selfish and apathetic — the generation aged 18 to 35 cares deeply about global issues, and they're determined to tackle them.

Below are the top-10 most concerning world issues, according to millennials.

10. Lack of economic opportunity and unemployment (12.1%)

9. Safety / security / well being (14.1%)

8. Lack of education (15.9%)

7. Food and water security (18.2%)

6. Government accountability and transparency / corruption (22.7%)

5. Religious conflicts (23.9%)

4. Poverty (29.2%)

3. Inequality (income, discrimination) (30.8%)

2. Large scale conflict / wars (38.9%)

1. Climate change / destruction of nature (48.8%)