Strategy The 20 best tech jobs in America in 2018

You don't have to look exclusively in the tech sector for a satisfying, well-paying tech job.

Apart from being satisfying jobs, most of these roles also pay, on average, over $90,000 a year.

(Sebastian Ter Burg/Flickr)

Tech skills are a hot commodity in the current job market, and if Glassdoor's list of the 50 best jobs in America is any indication, demand for them will only continue to grow.

In fact, 20 out of the 50 jobs highlighted on the annual list are tech jobs, up from 14 out of 50 last year.

Even better news for people who can leverage technology to enhance their work on a daily basis? These jobs don't require you to work exclusively in the tech industry.

Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor's chief economist, told Business Insider that companies across all industries, including healthcare, finance, and retail, are hiring workers for these in-demand positions.

"Since every company is trying to become a tech company these days, they all need people who know how to collect, organize, and analyze data to help them make better, more informed business decisions," he said.

Glassdoor's 50 Best Jobs in America report identifies careers with the highest overall "job score," which is determined by weighing three factors equally: earning potential (median annual base salary), job satisfaction rating, and number of job openings.

For a job title to be considered, it had to receive at least 100 salary reports and 100 job satisfaction ratings shared by US-based employees over the past year. The number of job openings per job title represents active job listings on Glassdoor as of January 1, 2018.

Below are the 20 tech roles among Glassdoor's 50 best jobs:

20. User interface (UI) developer

(weedezign/Shutterstock)

Overall job score (out of 5.0):4.1

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0):3.8

Number of job openings:1,004

Median base salary:$95,000



19. Business intelligence developer

(gpointstudio/Shutterstock)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9

Number of job openings: 882

Median base salary: $86,000



18. Systems analyst

(Thomson Reuters)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7

Number of job openings: 2,710

Median base salary: $75,000



17. Data analyst

(Flickr/Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9

Number of job openings: 4,729

Median base salary: $60,000



16. Data engineer

(WOCinTech Chat/flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7

Number of job openings: 2,816

Median base salary: $100,000



15. Reliability engineer

(tanleimages/Shutterstock)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.3

Number of job openings: 747

Median base salary: $92,000



14. Process engineer

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8

Number of job openings: 3,033

Median base salary: $78,000



13. Solutions architect

(Flickr / Vancouver Film School)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.6

Number of job openings: 3,325

Median base salary: $125,000



12. User experience (UX) designer

(Flickr / VFS Digital Design)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8

Number of job openings: 1,963

Median base salary: $90,000



11. Database administrator

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8

Number of job openings: 2,370

Median base salary: $94,000



10. Quality assurance (QA) manager

(St Kitts and Nevis Photo Stream/flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8

Number of job openings: 1,741

Median base salary: $92,000



9. Hardware engineer

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.2

Number of job openings: 806

Median base salary: $115,000



8. Software engineer

(Samuel Mann/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.6

Number of job openings: 29,187

Median base salary: $102,500



7. Analytics manager

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9

Number of job openings: 1,381

Median base salary: $115,000



6. Site reliability engineer

(VFS Digital Design/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.1

Number of job openings: 1,064

Median base salary: $120,000



5. Front end engineer

(Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.2

Number of job openings: 1,122

Median base salary: $100,000



4. Product manager

(Vancouver Film School/flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7

Number of job openings: 7,531

Median base salary: $113,000



3. Mobile developer

(Shutterstock/baranq)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.5

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.1

Number of job openings: 1,809

Median base salary: $90,000



2. Software development and information technology operations (DevOps) engineer

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.6

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.0

Number of job openings: 3,369

Median base salary: $105,000



1. Data scientist

(Intel Free Press/flickr)

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.8

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.2

Number of job openings: 4,524

Median base salary: $110,000



