Strategy :  The 20 best tech jobs in America in 2018

You don't have to look exclusively in the tech sector for a satisfying, well-paying tech job.
Tech skills are a hot commodity in the current job market, and if Glassdoor's list of the 50 best jobs in America is any indication, demand for them will only continue to grow.
In fact, 20 out of the 50 jobs highlighted on the annual list are tech jobs, up from 14 out of 50 last year.
Even better news for people who can leverage technology to enhance their work on a daily basis? These jobs don't require you to work exclusively in the tech industry.
Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor's chief economist, told Business Insider that companies across all industries, including healthcare, finance, and retail, are hiring workers for these in-demand positions.
"Since every company is trying to become a tech company these days, they all need people who know how to collect, organize, and analyze data to help them make better, more informed business decisions," he said.
Glassdoor's 50 Best Jobs in America report identifies careers with the highest overall "job score," which is determined by weighing three factors equally: earning potential (median annual base salary), job satisfaction rating, and number of job openings.
For a job title to be considered, it had to receive at least 100 salary reports and 100 job satisfaction ratings shared by US-based employees over the past year. The number of job openings per job title represents active job listings on Glassdoor as of January 1, 2018.
Below are the 20 tech roles among Glassdoor's 50 best jobs:
Overall job score (out of 5.0):4.1
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0):3.8
Number of job openings:1,004
Median base salary:$95,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9
Number of job openings: 882
Median base salary: $86,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7
Number of job openings: 2,710
Median base salary: $75,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9
Number of job openings: 4,729
Median base salary: $60,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7
Number of job openings: 2,816
Median base salary: $100,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.3
Number of job openings: 747
Median base salary: $92,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8
Number of job openings: 3,033
Median base salary: $78,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.6
Number of job openings: 3,325
Median base salary: $125,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8
Number of job openings: 1,963
Median base salary: $90,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8
Number of job openings: 2,370
Median base salary: $94,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8
Number of job openings: 1,741
Median base salary: $92,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.2
Number of job openings: 806
Median base salary: $115,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.6
Number of job openings: 29,187
Median base salary: $102,500
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9
Number of job openings: 1,381
Median base salary: $115,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.1
Number of job openings: 1,064
Median base salary: $120,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.2
Number of job openings: 1,122
Median base salary: $100,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7
Number of job openings: 7,531
Median base salary: $113,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.5
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.1
Number of job openings: 1,809
Median base salary: $90,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.6
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.0
Number of job openings: 3,369
Median base salary: $105,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.8
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.2
Number of job openings: 4,524
Median base salary: $110,000