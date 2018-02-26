Strategy :  The 20 cities where Americans work the hardest

news

Americans work a lot.

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Americans logged an average 1,783 hours of work in 2016. That's at least 100 more hours a year than the average worker in other OECD countries like the UK, France, Germany, or Sweden.

And when looking at US census data, that number could be higher, since the average working American logs almost 40 hours a week.

So where do people work the hardest?

To find out, personal-finance site WalletHub recently analyzed and ranked 116 of the most populated cities based on nine metrics related directly or indirectly to work, including average workweek hours, average commute time, and average leisure time per day. To read more about the study's methodology, check out the full report here.

Here's where some of the hardest-working Americans live:

20. Fort Worth, Texas

Average hours worked per week: 26.8

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 39.9

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 308

19. Denver

Average hours worked per week: 25.1

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 39.4

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 318

18. Arlington, Texas

Average hours worked per week: 26.8

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 39.3

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 308

17. Plano, Texas

Average hours worked per week: 26.3

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 40.3

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 308

16. Long Beach, California

Average hours worked per week: 29.9

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 37.9

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 317

15. Baltimore

Average hours worked per week: 30.5

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 38.7

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 344

14. Philadelphia

Average hours worked per week: 32.7

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 38

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 341

13. Garland, Texas

Average hours worked per week: 28.4

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 39.2

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 308

12. Los Angeles

Average hours worked per week: 30.5

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 37.8

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 317

11. San Jose, California

Average hours worked per week: 28.5

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 38.0

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 317

10. Chicago

Average hours worked per week: 34.4

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 38.7

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 326

9. Newark, New Jersey

Average hours worked per week: 34.7

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 37.5

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 306

8. Aurora, Colorado

Average hours worked per week: 28.8

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 39.0

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 318

7. Boston

Average hours worked per week: 30.3

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 37.8

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 337

6. Oakland, California

Average hours worked per week: 31.0

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 37.6

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 317

5. New York

Average hours worked per week: 40.3

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 39.1

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 352

4. Washington, DC

Average hours worked per week: 29.9

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 39.9

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 265

3. Jersey City, New Jersey

Average hours worked per week: 36.6

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 39.4

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 306

2. Fremont, California

Average hours worked per week: 32.8

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 38.5

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 317

1. San Francisco

Average hours worked per week: 32.4

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 40

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 317

Dominic Umbro contributed to this article.