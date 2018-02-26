Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  The 20 cities where Americans work the hardest


The 20 cities where Americans work the hardest

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Here's who puts in the most hours at work, commutes the longest, and has the least amount of downtime.

Image
  Here's where some of the hardest-working Americans live.
    Here's where some of the hardest-working Americans live.   
  New Yorkers work more hours in a week than anyone else in these US cities.
    New Yorkers work more hours in a week than anyone else in these US cities.   
Here's where some of the hardest-working Americans live. play

Here's where some of the hardest-working Americans live.

(Annie Mole/flickr)

Americans work a lot.

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Americans logged an average 1,783 hours of work in 2016. That's at least 100 more hours a year than the average worker in other OECD countries like the UK, France, Germany, or Sweden.

And when looking at US census data, that number could be higher, since the average working American logs almost 40 hours a week.

So where do people work the hardest?

To find out, personal-finance site WalletHub recently analyzed and ranked 116 of the most populated cities based on nine metrics related directly or indirectly to work, including average workweek hours, average commute time, and average leisure time per day. To read more about the study's methodology, check out the full report here.

Here's where some of the hardest-working Americans live:

20. Fort Worth, Texas

20. Fort Worth, Texas play

20. Fort Worth, Texas

(Shutterstock)

Average hours worked per week: 26.8

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 39.9

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 308



19. Denver

19. Denver play

19. Denver

(Andrew Zarivny/Shutterstock)

Average hours worked per week: 25.1

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 39.4

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 318



18. Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas play

Arlington, Texas

(Google Images)

Average hours worked per week: 26.8

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 39.3

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 308



17. Plano, Texas

17. Plano, Texas play

17. Plano, Texas

(David Wilson/flickr)

Average hours worked per week: 26.3

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 40.3

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 308



16. Long Beach, California

16. Long Beach, California play

16. Long Beach, California

(Shutterstock)

Average hours worked per week: 29.9

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 37.9

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 317



15. Baltimore

15. Baltimore play

15. Baltimore

(Shutterstock)

Average hours worked per week: 30.5

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 38.7

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 344



14. Philadelphia

14. Philadelphia play

14. Philadelphia

(Shutterstock)

Average hours worked per week: 32.7

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 38

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 341



13. Garland, Texas

13. Garland, Texas play

13. Garland, Texas

(Rcolborn/Wikimedia Commons)

Average hours worked per week: 28.4

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 39.2

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 308



12. Los Angeles

12. Los Angeles play

12. Los Angeles

(Shutterstock)

Average hours worked per week: 30.5

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 37.8

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 317



11. San Jose, California

11. San Jose, California play

11. San Jose, California

(Shutterstock)

Average hours worked per week: 28.5

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 38.0

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 317



10. Chicago

10. Chicago play

10. Chicago

(Shutterstock)

Average hours worked per week: 34.4

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 38.7

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 326



9. Newark, New Jersey

9. Newark, New Jersey play

9. Newark, New Jersey

(Shutterstock)

Average hours worked per week: 34.7

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 37.5

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 306



8. Aurora, Colorado

8. Aurora, Colorado play

8. Aurora, Colorado

(Shutterstock)

Average hours worked per week: 28.8

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 39.0

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 318



7. Boston

7. Boston play

7. Boston

(Shutterstock)

Average hours worked per week: 30.3

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 37.8

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 337



6. Oakland, California

6. Oakland, California play

6. Oakland, California

(Shutterstock)

Average hours worked per week: 31.0

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 37.6

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 317



5. New York

5. New York play

5. New York

(TripAdvisor/Getty)

Average hours worked per week: 40.3

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 39.1

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 352



4. Washington, DC

4. Washington, DC play

4. Washington, DC

(Flickr/philroeder)

Average hours worked per week: 29.9

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 39.9

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 265



3. Jersey City, New Jersey

3. Jersey City, New Jersey play

3. Jersey City, New Jersey

(Google Earth)

Average hours worked per week: 36.6

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 39.4

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 306



2. Fremont, California

2. Fremont, California play

2. Fremont, California

(City of Fremont/Facebook)

Average hours worked per week: 32.8

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 38.5

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 317



1. San Francisco

1. San Francisco play

1. San Francisco

(Andrey Bayda/Shutterstock)

Average hours worked per week: 32.4

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 40

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 317

Dominic Umbro contributed to this article.



