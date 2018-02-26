Strategy :  The 20 cities where Americans work the hardest

Here's who puts in the most hours at work, commutes the longest, and has the least amount of downtime.
Americans work a lot.
According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Americans logged an average 1,783 hours of work in 2016. That's at least 100 more hours a year than the average worker in other OECD countries like the UK, France, Germany, or Sweden.
And when looking at US census data, that number could be higher, since the average working American logs almost 40 hours a week.
So where do people work the hardest?
To find out, personal-finance site WalletHub recently analyzed and ranked 116 of the most populated cities based on nine metrics related directly or indirectly to work, including average workweek hours, average commute time, and average leisure time per day. To read more about the study's methodology, check out the full report here.
Here's where some of the hardest-working Americans live:
Average hours worked per week: 26.8
Average minutes spent commuting to work: 39.9
Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 308
Average hours worked per week: 25.1
Average minutes spent commuting to work: 39.4
Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 318
Average hours worked per week: 26.8
Average minutes spent commuting to work: 39.3
Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 308
Average hours worked per week: 26.3
Average minutes spent commuting to work: 40.3
Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 308
Average hours worked per week: 29.9
Average minutes spent commuting to work: 37.9
Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 317
Average hours worked per week: 30.5
Average minutes spent commuting to work: 38.7
Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 344
Average hours worked per week: 32.7
Average minutes spent commuting to work: 38
Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 341
Average hours worked per week: 28.4
Average minutes spent commuting to work: 39.2
Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 308
Average hours worked per week: 30.5
Average minutes spent commuting to work: 37.8
Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 317
Average hours worked per week: 28.5
Average minutes spent commuting to work: 38.0
Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 317
Average hours worked per week: 34.4
Average minutes spent commuting to work: 38.7
Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 326
Average hours worked per week: 34.7
Average minutes spent commuting to work: 37.5
Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 306
Average hours worked per week: 28.8
Average minutes spent commuting to work: 39.0
Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 318
Average hours worked per week: 30.3
Average minutes spent commuting to work: 37.8
Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 337
Average hours worked per week: 31.0
Average minutes spent commuting to work: 37.6
Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 317
Average hours worked per week: 40.3
Average minutes spent commuting to work: 39.1
Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 352
Average hours worked per week: 29.9
Average minutes spent commuting to work: 39.9
Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 265
Average hours worked per week: 36.6
Average minutes spent commuting to work: 39.4
Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 306
Average hours worked per week: 32.8
Average minutes spent commuting to work: 38.5
Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 317
Average hours worked per week: 32.4
Average minutes spent commuting to work: 40
Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 317
Dominic Umbro contributed to this article.