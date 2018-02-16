Strategy :  The 3 most popular majors at every Ivy League school

Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

At six of the eight schools, economics is the most popular major among students who graduated in 2016.

An Ivy League education is often thought to be a ticket to future successes. The most recent admissions numbers — with acceptance rates in the single digits — shows just how sought after a degree from their campuses can be.

So what do undergraduates at the eight Ivy League schools like to study? Turns out, it's surprisingly similar no matter which school they attend.

At six of the eight schools, economics is the most popular major among students who graduated in 2016. The most popular major at the two outliers, Cornell University and the University of Pennsylvania, were engineering and finance, respectively.

Scroll down to see the top three most popular majors across the Ivy League.

Brown University

Brown University play

Brown University

(Facebook/Brown University)

1. Economics
2. Computer Science
3. Biology



Columbia University

Columbia University play

Columbia University

(meunierd/Shutterstock)

1. Economics
2. Political Science
3. Psychology



Cornell University

Cornell University play

Cornell University

(Cornell University/Facebook)

1. Engineering
2. Business, Management & Marketing
3. Biological and Biomedical Sciences



Dartmouth College

Dartmouth College play

Dartmouth College

(Dartmouth/Facebook)

1. Economics
2. Government
3. History



Harvard University

Harvard University play

Harvard University

(Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

1. Economics
2. Government
3. Computer Science



University of Pennsylvania

University of Pennsylvania play

University of Pennsylvania

(Facebook/UnivPennsylvania)

1. Finance
2. Economics
3. Nursing



Princeton University

Princeton University play

Princeton University

(Princeton University/Facebook)

1. Economics
2. Woodrow Wilson School (policy making, analysis, and evaluation)
3. Computer Science



Yale University

Yale University play

Yale University

(Yale University/Facebook)

1. Economics
2. Political Science
3. History



