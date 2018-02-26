Strategy :  The 40 highest-paying jobs you can get without a bachelor's degree

news

Don't have the time or money to get a bachelor's degree?

Don't fret.

There are plenty of high-paying jobs that require only a two-year associate degree, postsecondary nondegree certificate, or even just a high-school diploma — and a few that don't require a formal educational credential at all.

According to the latest data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, these are the 40 highest-paying jobs that you don't need a four-year degree to pursue.

Each has a median annual salary of at least $60,000.

40. Boilermakers

They assemble, install, and repair boilers, closed vats, and other large vessels or containers that hold liquids and gases.

Median annual wage (2016): $62,060

Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent

Projected job openings (through 2026): 1,900

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: Apprenticeship

39. Electrical and electronics engineering technicians

They design, build, repair, calibrate, and modify electrical components, circuitry, controls, and machinery for subsequent evaluation and use by engineering staff.

Median annual wage (2016): $62,190

Education required: Associate's degree

Projected job openings (through 2026): 12,000

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: None

38. Computer network support specialists

They perform network maintenance to ensure networks operate correctly with minimal interruption.

Median annual wage (2016): $62,670

Education required: Associate's degree

Projected job openings (through 2026): 16,500

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: None

37. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

They directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

Median annual wage (2016): $62,980

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected job openings (through 2026): 68,500

Work experience: Five years or more

On-the-job training: None

36. Auto damage insurance appraisers

They appraise automobile or other vehicle damage to determine repair costs for insurance claim settlement.

Median annual wage (2016): $63,510

Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

Projected job openings (through 2026): 1,500

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

35. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

They directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers.

Median annual wage (2016): $63,540

Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent

Projected job openings (through 2026): 43,400

Work experience: Less than five years

On-the-job training: None

34. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

They review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures.

Median annual wage (2016): $63,680

Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent

Projected job openings (through 2026): 24,500

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training

33. Subway and streetcar operators

They operate subway or elevated suburban trains with no separate locomotive, or electric-powered streetcar, to transport passengers.

Median annual wage (2016): $64,680

Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent

Projected job openings (through 2026): 1,300

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

32. Signal and track switch repairers

They install, inspect, test, maintain, or repair electric gate crossings, signals, signal equipment, track switches, section lines, or intercommunication systems within a railroad system.

Median annual wage (2016): $65,350

Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent

Projected job openings (through 2026): 1,000

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

31. Web developers

They design, create, and modify websites.

Median annual wage (2016): $66,130

Education required: Associate's degree

Projected job openings (through 2026): 14,200

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: None

30. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers

They plan, direct, or coordinate the management or operation of farms, ranches, greenhouses, aquacultural operations, nurseries, timber tracts, or other agricultural establishments.

Median annual wage (2016): $66,360 High school diploma or equivalent 84,800

Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent

Projected job openings (through 2026): 84,800

Work experience: Five years or more

On-the-job training: None

29. Transit and railroad police

They protect and police railroad and transit property, employees, or passengers.

Median annual wage (2016): $66,610

Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent

Projected job openings (through 2026): 400

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

28. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

They operate or control petroleum refining or processing units.

Median annual wage (2016): $67,400

Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent

Projected job openings (through 2026): 4,300

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

27. Gas plant operators

They distribute or process gas for utility companies and others by controlling compressors to maintain specified pressures on main pipelines.

Median annual wage (2016): $67,580

Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent

Projected job openings (through 2026): 1,700

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training

26. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

They install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems.

Median annual wage (2016): $68,010

Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent

Projected job openings (through 2026): 11,700

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training

25. Aerospace engineering and operations technicians

They operate and maintain equipment used in developing, testing, and producing new aircraft and spacecraft.

Median annual wage (2016): $68,020

Education required: Associate's degree

Projected job openings (through 2026): 1,100

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: None

24. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists

They monitor patient safety and comfort and view images of area being scanned to ensure quality of pictures.

Median annual wage (2016): $68,420

Education required: Associate's degree

Projected job openings (through 2026): 2,500

Work experience: Less than five years

On-the-job training: None

23. Gaming managers

They plan, direct, or coordinate gaming operations in a casino.

Median annual wage (2016): $69,180

Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent

Projected job openings (through 2026): 500

Work experience: Less than five years

On-the-job training: None

22. Diagnostic medical sonographers

They use special imaging equipment that directs sound waves into a patient’s body to assess and diagnose various medical conditions.

Median annual wage (2016): $69,650

Education required: Associate's degree

Projected job openings (through 2026): 5,400

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: None

21. Ship engineers

They supervise and coordinate activities of crew engaged in operating and maintaining engines, boilers, deck machinery, and electrical, sanitary, and refrigeration equipment aboard ship.

Median annual wage (2016): $70,570

Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

Projected job openings (through 2026): 1,300

Work experience: Less than five years

On-the-job training: None

20. Postmasters and mail superintendents

They plan, direct, or coordinate operational, administrative, management, and supportive services of a US post office, or coordinate activities of workers engaged in postal and related work in assigned post office.

Median annual wage (2016): $71,670

Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent

Projected job openings (through 2026): 600

Work experience: Less than five years

On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

19. Transportation inspectors

They inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people.

Median annual wage (2016): $72,220

Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent

Projected job openings (through 2026): 2,900

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

18. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels

They command or supervise operations of ships and water vessels, such as tugboats and ferryboats.

Median annual wage (2016): $72,680

Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

Projected job openings (through 2026): 4,400

Work experience: Less than five years

On-the-job training: None

17. Dental hygienists

They clean teeth, examine patients for oral diseases like gingivitis, and provide other preventative dental care.

Median annual wage (2016): $72,910

Education required: Associate's degree

Projected job openings (through 2026): 17,500

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: None

16. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

They directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers.

Median annual wage (2016): $73,150

Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent

Projected job openings (through 2026): 39,800

Work experience: Less than five years

On-the-job training: None

15. Funeral service managers

They plan, direct, or coordinate the services or resources of funeral homes.

Median annual wage (2016): $73,830

Education required: Associate's degree

Projected job openings (through 2026): 2,000

Work experience: Less than five years

On-the-job training: None

14. Nuclear medicine technologists

They use a scanner to create images of various areas of a patient’s body. They prepare radioactive drugs and administer them to patients undergoing the scans.

Median annual wage (2016): $74,350

Education required: Associate's degree

Projected job openings (through 2026): 1,300

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: None

13. First-line supervisors of fire fighting and prevention workers

They directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in fire fighting and fire prevention and control.

Median annual wage (2016): $74,540

Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

Projected job openings (through 2026): 4,400

Work experience: Less than five years

On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

12. Power plant operators

They control, operate, or maintain machinery to generate electric power. Includes auxiliary equipment operators.

Median annual wage (2016): $74,690

Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent

Projected job openings (through 2026): 3,200

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training

11. Powerhouse, substation, and relay electrical and electronics repairers

They inspect, test, repair, or maintain electrical equipment in generating stations, substations, and in-service relays.

Median annual wage (2016): $75,670

Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

Projected job openings (through 2026): 2,100

Work experience: Less than five years

On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

10. Commercial pilots

They pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft on nonscheduled air-carrier routes, or helicopters. Requires commercial-pilot certificate.

Median annual wage (2016): $77,200

Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent

Projected job openings (through 2026): 4,000

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

9. Detectives and criminal investigators

They conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

Median annual wage (2016):$78,120

Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent

Projected job openings (through 2026): 7,500

Work experience: Less than five years

On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

8. Elevator installers and repairers

They assemble, install, repair, or maintain electric or hydraulic freight or passenger elevators, escalators, or dumbwaiters.

Median annual wage (2016): $78,890

Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent

Projected job openings (through 2026): 3,000

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: Apprenticeship

7. Nuclear technicians

They assist physicists, engineers, and other professionals in nuclear research and nuclear production.

Median annual wage (2016): $79,140

Education required: Associate's degree

Projected job openings (through 2026): 800

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

6. Radiation therapists

They check equipment, observe patients' reactions to treatment, and document sessions.

Median annual wage (2016): $80,160

Education required: Associate's degree

Projected job openings (through 2026): 1,200

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: None

5. Power distributors and dispatchers

They coordinate, regulate, or distribute electricity or steam.

Median annual wage (2016): $81,900

Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent

Projected job openings (through 2026): 1,000

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training

4. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

They directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of a police force.

Median annual wage (2016): $84,840

Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent

Projected job openings (through 2026): 7,100

Work experience: Less than five years

On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

They coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations.

Median annual wage (2016): $89,190

Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent

Projected job openings (through 2026): 9,700

Work experience: Five years or more

On-the-job training: None

2. Nuclear power reactor operators

They operate or control nuclear reactors, move control rods, start and stop equipment, monitor and adjust controls, record data in logs, and implement emergency procedures when needed.

Median annual wage (2016): $91,170

Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent

Projected job openings (through 2026): 500

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training

1. Air traffic controllers

They monitor and direct the movement of aircraft. Median annual wages of air-traffic controllers are the highest of any occupation in which workers typically do not need a bachelor's degree.

Median annual wage (2016): $122,410

Education required: Associate's degree

Projected job openings (through 2026): 7,500

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training