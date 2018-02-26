Strategy :  The 40 highest-paying jobs you can get without a bachelor's degree

You don't need a four-year degree to make bank.
Don't have the time or money to get a bachelor's degree?
Don't fret.
There are plenty of high-paying jobs that require only a two-year associate degree, postsecondary nondegree certificate, or even just a high-school diploma — and a few that don't require a formal educational credential at all.
According to the latest data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, these are the 40 highest-paying jobs that you don't need a four-year degree to pursue.
Each has a median annual salary of at least $60,000.
They assemble, install, and repair boilers, closed vats, and other large vessels or containers that hold liquids and gases.
Median annual wage (2016): $62,060
Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2026): 1,900
Work experience: None
On-the-job training: Apprenticeship
They design, build, repair, calibrate, and modify electrical components, circuitry, controls, and machinery for subsequent evaluation and use by engineering staff.
Median annual wage (2016): $62,190
Education required: Associate's degree
Projected job openings (through 2026): 12,000
Work experience: None
On-the-job training: None
They perform network maintenance to ensure networks operate correctly with minimal interruption.
Median annual wage (2016): $62,670
Education required: Associate's degree
Projected job openings (through 2026): 16,500
Work experience: None
On-the-job training: None
They directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.
Median annual wage (2016): $62,980
Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2026): 68,500
Work experience: Five years or more
On-the-job training: None
They appraise automobile or other vehicle damage to determine repair costs for insurance claim settlement.
Median annual wage (2016): $63,510
Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award
Projected job openings (through 2026): 1,500
Work experience: None
On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
They directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers.
Median annual wage (2016): $63,540
Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2026): 43,400
Work experience: Less than five years
On-the-job training: None
They review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures.
Median annual wage (2016): $63,680
Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2026): 24,500
Work experience: None
On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training
They operate subway or elevated suburban trains with no separate locomotive, or electric-powered streetcar, to transport passengers.
Median annual wage (2016): $64,680
Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2026): 1,300
Work experience: None
On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
They install, inspect, test, maintain, or repair electric gate crossings, signals, signal equipment, track switches, section lines, or intercommunication systems within a railroad system.
Median annual wage (2016): $65,350
Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2026): 1,000
Work experience: None
On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
They design, create, and modify websites.
Median annual wage (2016): $66,130
Education required: Associate's degree
Projected job openings (through 2026): 14,200
Work experience: None
On-the-job training: None
They plan, direct, or coordinate the management or operation of farms, ranches, greenhouses, aquacultural operations, nurseries, timber tracts, or other agricultural establishments.
Median annual wage (2016): $66,360 High school diploma or equivalent 84,800
Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2026): 84,800
Work experience: Five years or more
On-the-job training: None
They protect and police railroad and transit property, employees, or passengers.
Median annual wage (2016): $66,610
Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2026): 400
Work experience: None
On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
They operate or control petroleum refining or processing units.
Median annual wage (2016): $67,400
Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2026): 4,300
Work experience: None
On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
They distribute or process gas for utility companies and others by controlling compressors to maintain specified pressures on main pipelines.
Median annual wage (2016): $67,580
Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2026): 1,700
Work experience: None
On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training
They install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems.
Median annual wage (2016): $68,010
Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2026): 11,700
Work experience: None
On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training
They operate and maintain equipment used in developing, testing, and producing new aircraft and spacecraft.
Median annual wage (2016): $68,020
Education required: Associate's degree
Projected job openings (through 2026): 1,100
Work experience: None
On-the-job training: None
They monitor patient safety and comfort and view images of area being scanned to ensure quality of pictures.
Median annual wage (2016): $68,420
Education required: Associate's degree
Projected job openings (through 2026): 2,500
Work experience: Less than five years
On-the-job training: None
They plan, direct, or coordinate gaming operations in a casino.
Median annual wage (2016): $69,180
Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2026): 500
Work experience: Less than five years
On-the-job training: None
They use special imaging equipment that directs sound waves into a patient’s body to assess and diagnose various medical conditions.
Median annual wage (2016): $69,650
Education required: Associate's degree
Projected job openings (through 2026): 5,400
Work experience: None
On-the-job training: None
They supervise and coordinate activities of crew engaged in operating and maintaining engines, boilers, deck machinery, and electrical, sanitary, and refrigeration equipment aboard ship.
Median annual wage (2016): $70,570
Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award
Projected job openings (through 2026): 1,300
Work experience: Less than five years
On-the-job training: None
They plan, direct, or coordinate operational, administrative, management, and supportive services of a US post office, or coordinate activities of workers engaged in postal and related work in assigned post office.
Median annual wage (2016): $71,670
Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2026): 600
Work experience: Less than five years
On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
They inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people.
Median annual wage (2016): $72,220
Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2026): 2,900
Work experience: None
On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
They command or supervise operations of ships and water vessels, such as tugboats and ferryboats.
Median annual wage (2016): $72,680
Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award
Projected job openings (through 2026): 4,400
Work experience: Less than five years
On-the-job training: None
They clean teeth, examine patients for oral diseases like gingivitis, and provide other preventative dental care.
Median annual wage (2016): $72,910
Education required: Associate's degree
Projected job openings (through 2026): 17,500
Work experience: None
On-the-job training: None
They directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers.
Median annual wage (2016): $73,150
Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2026): 39,800
Work experience: Less than five years
On-the-job training: None
They plan, direct, or coordinate the services or resources of funeral homes.
Median annual wage (2016): $73,830
Education required: Associate's degree
Projected job openings (through 2026): 2,000
Work experience: Less than five years
On-the-job training: None
They use a scanner to create images of various areas of a patient’s body. They prepare radioactive drugs and administer them to patients undergoing the scans.
Median annual wage (2016): $74,350
Education required: Associate's degree
Projected job openings (through 2026): 1,300
Work experience: None
On-the-job training: None
They directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in fire fighting and fire prevention and control.
Median annual wage (2016): $74,540
Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award
Projected job openings (through 2026): 4,400
Work experience: Less than five years
On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
They control, operate, or maintain machinery to generate electric power. Includes auxiliary equipment operators.
Median annual wage (2016): $74,690
Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2026): 3,200
Work experience: None
On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training
They inspect, test, repair, or maintain electrical equipment in generating stations, substations, and in-service relays.
Median annual wage (2016): $75,670
Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award
Projected job openings (through 2026): 2,100
Work experience: Less than five years
On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
They pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft on nonscheduled air-carrier routes, or helicopters. Requires commercial-pilot certificate.
Median annual wage (2016): $77,200
Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2026): 4,000
Work experience: None
On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
They conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.
Median annual wage (2016):$78,120
Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2026): 7,500
Work experience: Less than five years
On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
They assemble, install, repair, or maintain electric or hydraulic freight or passenger elevators, escalators, or dumbwaiters.
Median annual wage (2016): $78,890
Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2026): 3,000
Work experience: None
On-the-job training: Apprenticeship
They assist physicists, engineers, and other professionals in nuclear research and nuclear production.
Median annual wage (2016): $79,140
Education required: Associate's degree
Projected job openings (through 2026): 800
Work experience: None
On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
They check equipment, observe patients' reactions to treatment, and document sessions.
Median annual wage (2016): $80,160
Education required: Associate's degree
Projected job openings (through 2026): 1,200
Work experience: None
On-the-job training: None
They coordinate, regulate, or distribute electricity or steam.
Median annual wage (2016): $81,900
Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2026): 1,000
Work experience: None
On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training
They directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of a police force.
Median annual wage (2016): $84,840
Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2026): 7,100
Work experience: Less than five years
On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
They coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations.
Median annual wage (2016): $89,190
Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2026): 9,700
Work experience: Five years or more
On-the-job training: None
They operate or control nuclear reactors, move control rods, start and stop equipment, monitor and adjust controls, record data in logs, and implement emergency procedures when needed.
Median annual wage (2016): $91,170
Education required: High-school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2026): 500
Work experience: None
On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training
They monitor and direct the movement of aircraft. Median annual wages of air-traffic controllers are the highest of any occupation in which workers typically do not need a bachelor's degree.
Median annual wage (2016): $122,410
Education required: Associate's degree
Projected job openings (through 2026): 7,500
Work experience: None
On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training