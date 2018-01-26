Strategy :  The 50 best jobs in America in 2018

The best jobs in America are highly-skilled; can be found in almost every industry; and have high earning potential, hiring demand, and job satisfaction.
Every January, Glassdoor publishes its list of the best jobs in America. For the third year in a row, the top spot goes to data scientist.
According to the report, the best jobs in 2018 are highly-skilled; can be found in almost every industry; have high earning potential, hiring demand, and job satisfaction; and are staying ahead of the growing trend toward workplace automation.
"The key skills that are helping workers stay ahead of automation are creativity, judgment, and flexibility," Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor's chief economist, said. "Those are aspects of work that are extremely difficult to automate, and having them allows workers to team up with technology to become more productive — rather than simply being replaced by it."
"Many of the jobs on this list require proficiency in these 'soft' skills," he said.
Glassdoor's 50 Best Jobs in America report identifies careers with the highest overall "job score," which is determined by weighing three factors equally: earning potential (median annual base salary), job satisfaction rating, and number of job openings.
For a job title to be considered, it had to receive at least 100 salary reports and 100 job satisfaction ratings shared by US-based employees over the past year. The number of job openings per job title represents active job listings on Glassdoor as of January 1, 2018.
Below are the 50 best jobs in America right now.
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9
Number of job openings: 2,705
Median base salary: $57,120
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.5
Number of job openings: 8,510
Median base salary: $100,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.5
Number of job openings: 23,274
Median base salary: $80,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8
Number of job openings: 1,024
Median base salary: $110,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9
Number of job openings: 4,684
Median base salary: $55,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8
Number of job openings: 1,004
Median base salary: $95,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.6
Number of job openings: 3,273
Median base salary: $82,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.6
Number of job openings: 9,603
Median base salary: $71,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9
Number of job openings: 882
Median base salary: $86,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.1
Number of job openings: 808
Median base salary: $85,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8
Number of job openings: 2,139
Median base salary: $75,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7
Number of job openings: 2,710
Median base salary: $75,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9
Number of job openings: 4,729
Median base salary: $60,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7
Number of job openings: 1,951
Median base salary: $100,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9
Number of job openings: 1,380
Median base salary: $80,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7
Number of job openings: 11,573
Median base salary: $72,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8
Number of job openings: 13,706
Median base salary: $65,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7
Number of job openings: 2,816
Median base salary: $100,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.3
Number of job openings: 747
Median base salary: $92,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8
Number of job openings: 3,033
Median base salary: $78,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.6
Number of job openings: 3,325
Median base salary: $125,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7
Number of job openings: 2,169
Median base salary: $115,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7
Number of job openings: 4,209
Median base salary: $84,660
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8
Number of job openings: 1,963
Median base salary: $90,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8
Number of job openings: 2,370
Median base salary: $94,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.6
Number of job openings: 5,517
Median base salary: $104,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8
Number of job openings: 1,741
Median base salary: $92,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.3
Number of job openings: 2,330
Median base salary: $65,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.2
Number of job openings: 806
Median base salary: $115,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.6
Number of job openings: 29,187
Median base salary: $102,500
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.3
Number of job openings: 824
Median base salary: $110,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7
Number of job openings: 3,309
Median base salary: $110,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9
Number of job openings: 1,381
Median base salary: $115,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8
Number of job openings: 5,079
Median base salary: $75,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.1
Number of job openings: 1,064
Median base salary: $120,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.2
Number of job openings: 1,122
Median base salary: $100,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9
Number of job openings: 4,060
Median base salary: $75,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.2
Number of job openings: 1,209
Median base salary: $97,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8
Number of job openings: 2,998
Median base salary: $116,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.3
Number of job openings: 1,222
Median base salary: $96,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.0
Number of job openings: 4,241
Median base salary: $72,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7
Number of job openings: 7,531
Median base salary: $113,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.5
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.1
Number of job openings: 1,809
Median base salary: $90,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.5
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.2
Number of job openings: 1,195
Median base salary: $135,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.5
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9
Number of job openings: 5,839
Median base salary: $76,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.5
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9
Number of job openings: 4,458
Median base salary: $85,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.5
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.0
Number of job openings: 11,903
Median base salary: $74,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.6
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.0
Number of job openings: 6,439
Median base salary: $85,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.6
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.0
Number of job openings: 3,369
Median base salary: $105,000
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.8
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.2
Number of job openings: 4,524
Median base salary: $110,000