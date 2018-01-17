Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  The best supermarkets in America


Publix and Wegmans are tied for first place as the best supermarkets in the US.

(Hollis Johnson)
  • Publix ranked highest for fast checkouts, item availability, and store cleanliness.
  • Trader Joe's scored the highest in cashier courtesy and Aldi got the best score on value.

Publix and Wegmans are the best supermarket in the US, followed by Trader Joe's and H-E-B, according to a survey.

More than 12,700 consumers were asked to rate their favorite grocery chains on attributes like best value, fastest service, and cleanliness for the survey by Market Force Information, a retail consulting firm.

Publix ranked highest for fast checkouts, item availability, and store cleanliness.

Trader Joe's scored the highest in cashier courtesy, while Wegmans won on its specialty department service. Aldi got the best score on value.

The scoring system is based on customers' satisfaction and likelihood to recommend the store to others.

Here are the rankings.

1. Publix Super Markets

(Facebook/Publix)

Score: 77%.



2. Wegmans

(Hollis Johnson)

Score: 77%.



3. Trader Joe's

(Getty Images/Michael Nagel)

Score: 76%.



4. H-E-B

(Facebook/H-E-B)

Score: 69%.



5. Aldi

(Flickr/ Brandon King)

Score: 68%.



6. Harris Teeter

(Facebook/Harris Teeter)

Score: 66%.



7. Hy-Vee Food Stores

(Flickr/Douglas Porter)

Score: 65%.



8. Costco

(Tim Boyle / Getty Images)

Score: 65%.



9. WinCo Foods

(Facebook/WinCo Foods)

Score: 62%.



10. Whole Foods Market

(Business Insider)

Score: 61%.



11. Fry's

(Facebook/Fry's)

Score: 58%.



12. Kroger

(AP Images / LM Otero)

Score: 57%.



13. Target

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Score: 56%.



14. Winn-Dixie Stores

(Facebook/Winn-Dixie)

Score: 54%.



15. Shoprite

(Wikicommons)

Score: 53%.



16. Food Lion

(AP)

Score: 52%.



17. Albertsons

(REUTERS/Fred Prouser)

Score: 49%.



18. Meijer

(AP)

Score: 49%.



19. Sam's Club

(Shutterstock)

Score: 49%.



20. Giant Food Stores

(AP)

Score: 43%.



21. Safeway

(Justin Sullivan/Getty)

Score: 39%.



22. Stop & Shop

(Stop & Shop)

Score: 38%.



23. Walmart

(AP)

Score: 31%.



