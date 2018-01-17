Strategy :  The best supermarkets in America

news

Publix and Wegmans are tied for first place as the best supermarkets in the US.

Publix ranked highest for fast checkouts, item availability, and store cleanliness.

Trader Joe's scored the highest in cashier courtesy and Aldi got the best score on value.

Publix and Wegmans are the best supermarket in the US, followed by Trader Joe's and H-E-B, according to a survey.

More than 12,700 consumers were asked to rate their favorite grocery chains on attributes like best value, fastest service, and cleanliness for the survey by Market Force Information, a retail consulting firm.

Publix ranked highest for fast checkouts, item availability, and store cleanliness.

Trader Joe's scored the highest in cashier courtesy, while Wegmans won on its specialty department service. Aldi got the best score on value.

The scoring system is based on customers' satisfaction and likelihood to recommend the store to others.

Here are the rankings.

1. Publix Super Markets

Score: 77%.

2. Wegmans

Score: 77%.

3. Trader Joe's

Score: 76%.

4. H-E-B

Score: 69%.

5. Aldi

Score: 68%.

6. Harris Teeter

Score: 66%.

7. Hy-Vee Food Stores

Score: 65%.

8. Costco

Score: 65%.

9. WinCo Foods

Score: 62%.

10. Whole Foods Market

Score: 61%.

11. Fry's

Score: 58%.

12. Kroger

Score: 57%.

13. Target

Score: 56%.

14. Winn-Dixie Stores

Score: 54%.

15. Shoprite

Score: 53%.

16. Food Lion

Score: 52%.

17. Albertsons

Score: 49%.

18. Meijer

Score: 49%.

19. Sam's Club

Score: 49%.

20. Giant Food Stores

Score: 43%.

21. Safeway

Score: 39%.

22. Stop & Shop

Score: 38%.

23. Walmart

Score: 31%.