Strategy :  The best supermarkets in America

- Publix and Wegmans are tied for first place as the best supermarkets in the US.
- Publix ranked highest for fast checkouts, item availability, and store cleanliness.
- Trader Joe's scored the highest in cashier courtesy and Aldi got the best score on value.
Publix and Wegmans are the best supermarket in the US, followed by Trader Joe's and H-E-B, according to a survey.
More than 12,700 consumers were asked to rate their favorite grocery chains on attributes like best value, fastest service, and cleanliness for the survey by Market Force Information, a retail consulting firm.
Publix ranked highest for fast checkouts, item availability, and store cleanliness.
Trader Joe's scored the highest in cashier courtesy, while Wegmans won on its specialty department service. Aldi got the best score on value.
The scoring system is based on customers' satisfaction and likelihood to recommend the store to others.
Here are the rankings.
1. Publix Super Markets
1. Publix Super Markets (Facebook/Publix)
Score: 77%.
2. Wegmans
2. Wegmans (Hollis Johnson)
Score: 77%.
3. Trader Joe's
3. Trader Joe's (Getty Images/Michael Nagel)
Score: 76%.
4. H-E-B
4. H-E-B (Facebook/H-E-B)
Score: 69%.
5. Aldi
5. Aldi (Flickr/ Brandon King)
Score: 68%.
6. Harris Teeter
6. Harris Teeter (Facebook/Harris Teeter)
Score: 66%.
7. Hy-Vee Food Stores
7. Hy-Vee Food Stores (Flickr/Douglas Porter)
Score: 65%.
8. Costco
8. Costco (Tim Boyle / Getty Images)
Score: 65%.
9. WinCo Foods
9. WinCo Foods (Facebook/WinCo Foods)
Score: 62%.
10. Whole Foods Market
10. Whole Foods Market (Business Insider)
Score: 61%.
11. Fry's
11. Fry's (Facebook/Fry's)
Score: 58%.
12. Kroger
12. Kroger (AP Images / LM Otero)
Score: 57%.
13. Target
13. Target (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Score: 56%.
14. Winn-Dixie Stores
14. Winn-Dixie Stores (Facebook/Winn-Dixie)
Score: 54%.
15. Shoprite
15. Shoprite (Wikicommons)
Score: 53%.
16. Food Lion
16. Food Lion (AP)
Score: 52%.
17. Albertsons
17. Albertsons (REUTERS/Fred Prouser)
Score: 49%.
18. Meijer
18. Meijer (AP)
Score: 49%.
19. Sam's Club
19. Sam's Club (Shutterstock)
Score: 49%.
20. Giant Food Stores
20. Giant Food Stores (AP)
Score: 43%.
21. Safeway
21. Safeway (Justin Sullivan/Getty)
Score: 39%.
22. Stop & Shop
22. Stop & Shop (Stop & Shop)
Score: 38%.
23. Walmart
23. Walmart (AP)
Score: 31%.