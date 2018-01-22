Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

The CEO behind Victoria's Secret posts online message slamming Trump

Les Wexner play

Les Wexner

(Nicholas Hunt/Getty)

  • CEO of Victoria's Secret slammed President Trump's in a public video.
  • He claims Trump's comments on immigration were "not acceptable."
  • This is the second time he has spoken out against the President.

Billionaire businessman Les Wexner has spoken out against Trump.

Wexner, CEO of L Brands – the company which owns Victoria's Secret – posted a public video online, criticising Trump's comments on immigration.

The video was posted a day after news broke that President Trump had referred to Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations as "shithole countries," after being questioned in a White House meeting.

"This is not acceptable," Wexner said.

Trump made the comments during a meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers, who were seeking to resolve The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, a plan that had protected some young unauthorized immigrants from deportation, which is being phased out by the Trump administration.

"Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?" Trump said.

This is the second time that Wexner has spoken out against the President. In August, he criticised the Trump's response to a woman being killed by a white supremacist during a racially-charged rally in Charlottesville.

His thoughts this month echoed this: "Hearing the remarks of yesterday, I repeat that this is not acceptable."

Wexner then went on to quote Martin Luther King:

‘In the end, we remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends,’” Wexner said. “It’s important that we speak out on these issues, that this is not acceptable. It can’t be acceptable to any of us or all of us and we must speak out.”

L Brands did not immediately respond to our requests for comment.



