Strategy :  The fabulous life of Alexa Dell, the 24-year-old billionaire heiress who grew up in 'The Castle,' dated Tinder's CEO, and just got engaged with a million-dollar ring


The fabulous life of Alexa Dell, the 24-year-old billionaire heiress who grew up in 'The Castle,' dated Tinder's CEO, and just got engaged with a million-dollar ring

Alexa Dell recently got engaged to Harrison Refoua in Hawaii, with a 12-carat diamond. Her father, Michael Dell, is worth nearly $24 billion.

Dell's parents are Michael (pictured below) and Susan. Michael is the CEO of Dell Technologies and is worth nearly $24 billion, according to Forbes.



Just after Christmas 2017, Alexa Dell got engaged to Harrison Refua.

Dell, 24, is a daughter of Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell, who, with a net worth of nearly $24 billion, is one of the wealthiest people in the world. Her fiance, Refua, is a millionaire real-estate investor. He presented Dell with a 12-carat diamond that could be worth up to $3 million.

Read on to learn more about Alexa Dell's glamorous life.

This is Alexa Dell, 24 years old.

Dell's parents are Michael (pictured below) and Susan. Michael is the CEO of Dell Technologies and is worth nearly $24 billion, according to Forbes.

The Dells have four children together: Zachary, Juliette, Alexa, and Kira.

Dell and her siblings grew up in Austin, Texas. The family has a 33,000-square-foot home there known as 'The Castle.' You can see an aerial view below.

According to Dell's LinkedIn profile, she attended Columbia University. Today she's a brand and business development strategist.

Dell previously dated Tinder CEO Sean Rad, after meeting him on the Tinder app when she was 20 years old.

Dell's Instagram feed features her dressed in Gucci, Dior, and other fashionable brands.

Dell told NextShark she enjoys hiking around Los Angeles.

She also mentioned she enjoys traveling: 'I love experiencing new cultures and am inspired by all corners of the world.'

Dell is newly engaged to Arshia Harrison Refoua, 40. He's a millionaire real-estate investor; he and Dell were set up on a blind date by mutual friends, according to The Daily Mail.

After dating for a year, the couple got engaged at The Four Seasons in Kona, Hawaii, which Dell's father owns.

The engagement ring is a 12-carat emerald-cut diamond surrounded by a pavé halo of smaller diamonds, and it could be worth up to $3 million.

And here they are at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, for a 'weekend getaway.'

After announcing her engagement, Dell wrote on Instagram, 'Thank you for all the well wishes and congratulations. We’re so happy to share this with all of you!'

