Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  The fabulous life of Wendi Deng Murdoch, a close friend of Ivanka Trump whom Jared Kushner was reportedly warned may be a Chinese spy


Strategy The fabulous life of Wendi Deng Murdoch, a close friend of Ivanka Trump whom Jared Kushner was reportedly warned may be a Chinese spy

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Wendi Deng Murdoch arrived in the US from China in the 1980s. She's since made a name for herself as a movie producer and investor.

Murdoch lives worlds away from her roots. play

Murdoch lives worlds away from her roots.

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty)

Wendi Deng Murdoch grew up in a small town in China as the daughter of two engineers who hoped she'd become a doctor.

Today, Murdoch, 49, is a powerful businesswoman with a varied career. She's been married twice, once to the media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Now, reports have emerged that Trump advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner was warned that Deng may be a Chinese spy.

Here's a look at some of the highlights of Murdoch's life.

Wendi Deng Murdoch, who was born Deng Wenge, grew up poor in a small town in China as the daughter of engineers. "You didn't know you were poor," Murdoch told Vogue. "It's just the way it was. So to get anyone's attention, you had to be smart."

Wendi Deng Murdoch, who was born Deng Wenge, grew up poor in a small town in China as the daughter of engineers. "You didn't know you were poor," Murdoch told Vogue. "It's just the way it was. So to get anyone's attention, you had to be smart." play

Wendi Deng Murdoch, who was born Deng Wenge, grew up poor in a small town in China as the daughter of engineers. "You didn't know you were poor," Murdoch told Vogue. "It's just the way it was. So to get anyone's attention, you had to be smart."

(Jon Oringer)

Source: Splinter News, Vogue



Murdoch enrolled in medical school to please her parents, then dropped out. She met a couple from California, Jake and Joyce Cherry, who sponsored her to come to the US.

Murdoch enrolled in medical school to please her parents, then dropped out. She met a couple from California, Jake and Joyce Cherry, who sponsored her to come to the US. play

Murdoch enrolled in medical school to please her parents, then dropped out. She met a couple from California, Jake and Joyce Cherry, who sponsored her to come to the US.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty)

Source: Splinter News, Vogue



Murdoch and Jake Cherry later married, but they split after less than three years.

Murdoch and Jake Cherry later married, but they split after less than three years. play

Murdoch and Jake Cherry later married, but they split after less than three years.

(Stephen Lovekin/Getty)

Source: Splinter News



Murdoch went on to earn a bachelor's degree in economics from Cal State Northridge, and she attended the Yale School of Management on scholarship.

Murdoch went on to earn a bachelor's degree in economics from Cal State Northridge, and she attended the Yale School of Management on scholarship. play

Murdoch went on to earn a bachelor's degree in economics from Cal State Northridge, and she attended the Yale School of Management on scholarship.

(Yale University / Michael Marsland)

Source: Vogue



After graduating from Yale, Murdoch landed a job at Star TV in Hong Kong and became a vice president. That's where she met her second husband, the media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

After graduating from Yale, Murdoch landed a job at Star TV in Hong Kong and became a vice president. That's where she met her second husband, the media mogul Rupert Murdoch. play

After graduating from Yale, Murdoch landed a job at Star TV in Hong Kong and became a vice president. That's where she met her second husband, the media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

(AP Images / Evan Agostini)

Source: Vogue



Wendi Deng Murdoch and Rupert Murdoch were married for 14 years. They split in 2013.

Wendi Deng Murdoch and Rupert Murdoch were married for 14 years. They split in 2013. play

Wendi Deng Murdoch and Rupert Murdoch were married for 14 years. They split in 2013.

(Evan Agostini/Getty)

Source: Vogue



They have two teenage daughters, Grace and Chloe.

Wendi Deng Murdoch with her daughters, Chloe, left, and Grace Helen, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in May. play

Wendi Deng Murdoch with her daughters, Chloe, left, and Grace Helen, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in May.

(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Source: Vogue



While she was married to Rupert Murdoch, Wendi Deng Murdoch brokered business deals in China and networked with power players such as Tony Blair, the former British prime minister, and the actress Nicole Kidman.

While she was married to Rupert Murdoch, Wendi Deng Murdoch brokered business deals in China and networked with power players such as Tony Blair, the former British prime minister, and the actress Nicole Kidman. play

While she was married to Rupert Murdoch, Wendi Deng Murdoch brokered business deals in China and networked with power players such as Tony Blair, the former British prime minister, and the actress Nicole Kidman.

(Evan Agostini/Getty)

Source: Splinter News



Since her divorce, Wendi Deng Murdoch has been linked with Blair, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Eric Schmidt, the Google chairman who recently announced he would step down.

Since her divorce, Wendi Deng Murdoch has been linked with Blair, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Eric Schmidt, the Google chairman who recently announced he would step down. play

Since her divorce, Wendi Deng Murdoch has been linked with Blair, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Eric Schmidt, the Google chairman who recently announced he would step down.

(REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin)

Source: Splinter News, Vanity Fair



Murdoch has reportedly been dating Bertold Zahoran, a 21-year-old model, since May.


Source: The Daily Mail



In 2011, Murdoch produced a movie, "Snow Flower and the Secret Fan," based on the best-selling novel by Lisa See. She also became the chief strategist of MySpace China.

In 2011, Murdoch produced a movie, "Snow Flower and the Secret Fan," based on the best-selling novel by Lisa See. She also became the chief strategist of MySpace China. play

In 2011, Murdoch produced a movie, "Snow Flower and the Secret Fan," based on the best-selling novel by Lisa See. She also became the chief strategist of MySpace China.

(IDG China Media)

Source: Splinter News



As of 2016, Murdoch was an investor in Uber, Snap, and Warby Parker. Below is a photo from her Instagram featuring Arianna Huffington, who's on Uber's board of directors.


Source: Splinter News



Murdoch is notorious for her matchmaking skills. She reportedly helped get Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner back together after they split up in 2008 because of religious differences.


Source: Vogue, Business Insider



Personally or professionally, Murdoch's primary passion seems to be connecting leaders from different fields and parts of the world. "Put people together," she told Vogue, "and things can happen."

Personally or professionally, Murdoch's primary passion seems to be connecting leaders from different fields and parts of the world. "Put people together," she told Vogue, "and things can happen." play

Personally or professionally, Murdoch's primary passion seems to be connecting leaders from different fields and parts of the world. "Put people together," she told Vogue, "and things can happen."

(Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Source: Vogue



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy 11 things unsuccessful people do over long weekendsbullet
2 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAECbullet
3 Strategy 17 things successful people do over long weekendsbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Blaze Bernstein, a 19-year-old sophomore at the University of Pennsylvania, was found dead in his California hometown last week.
Strategy The UPenn student who was found dead last week was stabbed more than 20 times
null
Strategy We tried Shake Shack's new chicken sandwich — here's the verdict
null
Strategy McDonald's is falling short on recycling in one massive way — here's how it's changing that fact
Mike Zima, skiing in Chamonix, France.
Strategy A 30-year-old who quit corporate life to earn 6 figures working remotely from a Mediterranean island shares his best advice on turning a side job into a full-time gig