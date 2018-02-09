Strategy :  The home state of every athlete competing in the Winter Olympics for Team USA

news
- The 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony takes place on Friday, February 9.
- Team USA has over 200 athletes competing, and they hail from all over the country.
- Below we've listed every athlete by the state where they were born.
There are more than 200 athletes on the roster for the US Olympic team competing in Pyeongchang. Although according to the Olympics' official website, the number who actually compete "may be adjusted due to injury, illness or exceptional circumstances."
Even though they tend to live where the training is best — for the Winter Olympics, you'll see a lot of athletes come from Alaska — they were born all over the country.
And here's a fun fact: Not every competitor on Team USA was born in the US. In the Olympics, every athlete must be a national of the country they represent, but they don't have to be born there. The members of the current team for the Winter Olympics who were born outside of the US are, alphabetically:
- Maame Biney, short track speedskating: Accra, Ghana
- Thomas Hong, short track speedskating: Seoul, South Korea
- Gus Kenworthy, freestyle skiing: Chelmsford, England
- Laurenne Ross, alpine skiing: Edmonton, Alberta
Wondering who hails from your home state? Below, find the specific athletes listed by the state where they were born, in alphabetical order.
Alaska: 6 athletes
play
Alaska: 6 athletes (Skye Gould/Business Insider)
Arizona: 2 athletes
play
Arizona: 2 athletes (Skye Gould/Business Insider)
California: 25 athletes
play
California: 25 athletes (Skye Gould/Business Insider)
Colorado: 21 athletes
play
Colorado: 21 athletes (Skye Gould/Business Insider)
Connecticut: 6 athletes
play
Connecticut: 6 athletes (Skye Gould/Business Insider)
Washington, DC: 1 athlete
play
Washington, DC: 1 athlete (Skye Gould/Business Insider)
Florida: 6 athletes
play
Florida: 6 athletes (Skye Gould/Business Insider)
Georgia: 2 athletes
play
Georgia: 2 athletes (Skye Gould/Business Insider)
Idaho: 5 athletes
play
Idaho: 5 athletes (Skye Gould/Business Insider)
Illinois: 12 athletes
play
Illinois: 12 athletes (Skye Gould/Business Insider)
Indiana: 1 athlete
play
Indiana: 1 athlete (Skye Gould/Business Insider)
Maine: 4 athletes
play
Maine: 4 athletes (Skye Gould/Business Insider)
Maryland: 2 athletes
play
Maryland: 2 athletes (Skye Gould/Business Insider)
Massachusetts: 16 athletes
play
Massachusetts: 16 athletes (Skye Gould/Business Insider)
Michigan: 11 athletes
play
Michigan: 11 athletes (Skye Gould/Business Insider)
Minnesota: 22 athletes
play
Minnesota: 22 athletes (Skye Gould/Business Insider)
Montana: 3 athletes
play
Montana: 3 athletes (Skye Gould/Business Insider)
North Carolina: 3 athletes
play
North Carolina: 3 athletes (Skye Gould/Business Insider)
Nevada: 2 athletes
play
Nevada: 2 athletes (Skye Gould/Business Insider)
New Hampshire: 4 athletes
play
New Hampshire: 4 athletes (Skye Gould/Business Insider)
New Jersey: 8 athletes
play
New Jersey: 8 athletes (Skye Gould/Business Insider)
New York: 21 athletes
play
New York: 21 athletes (Skye Gould/Business Insider)
North Dakota: 4 athletes
play
North Dakota: 4 athletes (Skye Gould/Business Insider)
Ohio: 1 athlete
play
Ohio: 1 athlete (Skye Gould/Business Insider)
Oregon: 2 athletes
play
Oregon: 2 athletes (Skye Gould/Business Insider)
Pennsylvania: 8 athletes
play
Pennsylvania: 8 athletes (Skye Gould/Business Insider)
Rhode Island: 2 athletes
play
Rhode Island: 2 athletes (Skye Gould/Business Insider)
Texas: 3 athletes
play
Texas: 3 athletes (Skye Gould/Business Insider)
Utah: 13 athletes
play
Utah: 13 athletes (Skye Gould/Business Insider)
Vermont: 7 athletes
play
Vermont: 7 athletes (Skye Gould/Business Insider)
Virginia: 3 athletes
play
Virginia: 3 athletes (Skye Gould/Business Insider)
Washington: 3 athletes
play
Washington: 3 athletes (Skye Gould/Business Insider)
Wisconsin: 9 athletes
play
Wisconsin: 9 athletes (Skye Gould/Business Insider)
Wyoming: 2 athletes
play
Wyoming: 2 athletes (Skye Gould/Business Insider)