Strategy :  The home state of every athlete competing in the Winter Olympics for Team USA


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Over 200 athletes representing Team USA in Pyeongchang for the Winter Olympics 2018 come from all over the US.

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)

  • The 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony takes place on Friday, February 9.
  • Team USA has over 200 athletes competing, and they hail from all over the country.
  • Below we've listed every athlete by the state where they were born.


There are more than 200 athletes on the roster for the US Olympic team competing in Pyeongchang. Although according to the Olympics' official website, the number who actually compete "may be adjusted due to injury, illness or exceptional circumstances."

Even though they tend to live where the training is best — for the Winter Olympics, you'll see a lot of athletes come from Alaska — they were born all over the country.

And here's a fun fact: Not every competitor on Team USA was born in the US. In the Olympics, every athlete must be a national of the country they represent, but they don't have to be born there. The members of the current team for the Winter Olympics who were born outside of the US are, alphabetically:

  • Maame Biney, short track speedskating: Accra, Ghana
  • Thomas Hong, short track speedskating: Seoul, South Korea
  • Gus Kenworthy, freestyle skiing: Chelmsford, England
  • Laurenne Ross, alpine skiing: Edmonton, Alberta

Wondering who hails from your home state? Below, find the specific athletes listed by the state where they were born, in alphabetical order.

Alaska: 6 athletes

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


Arizona: 2 athletes

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


California: 25 athletes

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


Colorado: 21 athletes

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


Connecticut: 6 athletes

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


Washington, DC: 1 athlete

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


Florida: 6 athletes

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


Georgia: 2 athletes

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


Idaho: 5 athletes

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


Illinois: 12 athletes

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


Indiana: 1 athlete

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


Maine: 4 athletes

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


Maryland: 2 athletes

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


Massachusetts: 16 athletes

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


Michigan: 11 athletes

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


Minnesota: 22 athletes

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


Montana: 3 athletes

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


North Carolina: 3 athletes

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


Nevada: 2 athletes

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


New Hampshire: 4 athletes

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


New Jersey: 8 athletes

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


New York: 21 athletes

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


North Dakota: 4 athletes

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


Ohio: 1 athlete

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


Oregon: 2 athletes

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


Pennsylvania: 8 athletes

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


Rhode Island: 2 athletes

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


Texas: 3 athletes

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


Utah: 13 athletes

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


Vermont: 7 athletes

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


Virginia: 3 athletes

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


Washington: 3 athletes

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


Wisconsin: 9 athletes

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


Wyoming: 2 athletes

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


