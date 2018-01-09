Strategy :  'The Illuminati is not a frivolous subject': singer of 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' slams Taco Bell commercial on Twitter

news

Singer Charlie Daniels tweeted at Taco Bell that the "Illuminati is not a frivolous subject" on Monday.

Daniels is best known for his hit song "The Devil Went Down to Georgia."

Taco Bell's Belluminati ad campaign is supposed to highlight the chain's dollar menu — not provoke the Illuminati.

The musician Charlie Daniels, best known for his hit "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," had a warning for Taco Bell on Monday evening.

"Hey Taco Bell," Daniels tweeted. "The Illuminati is not a frivolous subject".

The tweet apparently refers to a Taco Bell ad campaign for its $1 menu. The fast-food chain has doubled down on its value menu recently, as the fast-food price wars heat up.

Taco Bell declined to comment on the tweet.

As Daniels himself said on Monday, in an article he wrote for conservative website CNS News: "It's going to be an interesting 2018 to say the least."