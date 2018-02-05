Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  The incredible life and career of Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who broke Drew Brees' high school passing record and plans to become a pastor after the NFL


Strategy The incredible life and career of Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who broke Drew Brees' high school passing record and plans to become a pastor after the NFL

  • Published:

Meet Nick Foles, the star quarterback of the Eagles and one of the most adored athletes in the city of Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, after his 2018 Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots. play

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, after his 2018 Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.

(Elsa/Getty Images)

  • The Eagles won the Super Bowl, and quarterback Nick Foles has become a hero for Philadelphia.
  • Foles is originally from Austin, Texas, and has had a winding football career filled with ups and downs.
  • He saw his now-wife on his first day at Arizona State, and their daughter, Lily James, made an appearance at the Super Bowl.


After one of the most intense Super Bowls of all time, Eagles quarterback Nick Foles has come out on top as Philadelphia's hero. Foles led the Eagles to victory at 41-33, after throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught a score, and was named MVP of the game.

After several years in the NFL with plenty of ups-and-downs, the 29-year-old quarterback is now perhaps one of the most talked about athletes in the sport.

But his epic comeback as an athlete isn't the only interesting thing about him.

Read on for a look at Foles' life, and how the Austin native came to be a hero for thousands of Eagles fans.

Foles was born on January 20, 1989 in Austin, Texas. His father is a successful restaurateur who sold the chain he founded in 2011 for $59 million.

Foles was born on January 20, 1989 in Austin, Texas. His father is a successful restaurateur who sold the chain he founded in 2011 for $59 million. play

Foles was born on January 20, 1989 in Austin, Texas. His father is a successful restaurateur who sold the chain he founded in 2011 for $59 million.

(Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Source: Heightline, Biz Journals



He graduated from Westlake High School in 2007, the same school that Drew Brees attended. Foles was the one who broke Brees' passing record, which was set just a few years before.

He graduated from Westlake High School in 2007, the same school that Drew Brees attended. Foles was the one who broke Brees' passing record, which was set just a few years before. play

He graduated from Westlake High School in 2007, the same school that Drew Brees attended. Foles was the one who broke Brees' passing record, which was set just a few years before.

(Westlake High School/Facebook)

Sources: SI, ESPN



Foles originally went to play football at Michigan State. After just one year, he transferred to the University of Arizona, where he and Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski were teammates — although they never actually played together.

Rob Gronkowski. play

Rob Gronkowski.

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty)

Source: Austin Monthly, Fox Sports



He met former volleyball star Tori Moore at the University of Arizona. In 2014, he told Press of Atlantic City that she was the first person he saw on campus. "I remember walking down the stairs and thinking, 'Wow, this might be the most gorgeous person I've ever seen,'" he said.

Source: Press of Atlantic City, Heavy, Newsweek



Foles and Tori were friends throughout college, but they didn't start dating until afterward. "It's crazy. I couldn't be more happy. It was perfect timing," he told Press of Atlantic City. "She's honestly my best friend and always very supportive of everything I do."

Foles and Tori were friends throughout college, but they didn't start dating until afterward. "It's crazy. I couldn't be more happy. It was perfect timing," he told Press of Atlantic City. "She's honestly my best friend and always very supportive of everything I do." play

Foles and Tori were friends throughout college, but they didn't start dating until afterward. "It's crazy. I couldn't be more happy. It was perfect timing," he told Press of Atlantic City. "She's honestly my best friend and always very supportive of everything I do."

(Al Bello/Getty Images)

Source: Press of Atlantic City



The couple got engaged at the Mayo Clinic, where Tori was being treated for Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) and Lyme Disease. They married in April 2014.

The couple got engaged at the Mayo Clinic, where Tori was being treated for Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) and Lyme Disease. They married in April 2014. play

The couple got engaged at the Mayo Clinic, where Tori was being treated for Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) and Lyme Disease. They married in April 2014.

(Reuters)

Source: UPI



After college, he was recruited by the Eagles in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

After college, he was recruited by the Eagles in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. play

After college, he was recruited by the Eagles in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

(Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Source: CNN



After being traded to the Rams in 2015, he was soon benched for Case Keenum. Within just a matter of months, after a career-low 56.4 completion percentage, he was cut in July of 2016.

AP play

AP

(AP)

Source: SB Nation



That same year, Nick and Tori committed $250,000 to their alma mater, the University of Arizona, to build a new academic and personal development facility.

Source: Arizona Wildcats



After being released from the Rams, Foles spent a week contemplating whether or not he was going to retire from football. "I literally said a prayer," Foles said at a press conference, "and my heart said go back."

After being released from the Rams, Foles spent a week contemplating whether or not he was going to retire from football. "I literally said a prayer," Foles said at a press conference, "and my heart said go back." play

After being released from the Rams, Foles spent a week contemplating whether or not he was going to retire from football. "I literally said a prayer," Foles said at a press conference, "and my heart said go back."

(Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Source: SB Nation, NBC Sports



He decided not to retire, and headed back to the NFL. In June of 2017, Nick and Tori Foles welcomed their daughter, Lily James, into the world.

He decided not to retire, and headed back to the NFL. In June of 2017, Nick and Tori Foles welcomed their daughter, Lily James, into the world. play

He decided not to retire, and headed back to the NFL. In June of 2017, Nick and Tori Foles welcomed their daughter, Lily James, into the world.

(Reuters)

Source: Express



"I know that every time I step on the field [and] every single thing I do, there are going to be some days where she looks and wants to know who her daddy was and what he did," Foles said of Lily in a 2018 press conference.

"I know that every time I step on the field [and] every single thing I do, there are going to be some days where she looks and wants to know who her daddy was and what he did," Foles said of Lily in a 2018 press conference. play

"I know that every time I step on the field [and] every single thing I do, there are going to be some days where she looks and wants to know who her daddy was and what he did," Foles said of Lily in a 2018 press conference.

(Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Source: Eagles Wire, USA Today



"We're professional athletes and we have moments where we step back and we have to think and assess everything in life," Foles said. "Like I have a family, I have a wife, I have a daughter, I have a dog. I have to step back and focus on that because that's so important to me."

"We're professional athletes and we have moments where we step back and we have to think and assess everything in life," Foles said. "Like I have a family, I have a wife, I have a daughter, I have a dog. I have to step back and focus on that because that's so important to me." play

"We're professional athletes and we have moments where we step back and we have to think and assess everything in life," Foles said. "Like I have a family, I have a wife, I have a daughter, I have a dog. I have to step back and focus on that because that's so important to me."

(Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Source: NBC Sports



After football, Foles has said he would like to become a pastor. He is currently pursuing his degree via Liberty University's online education program with the Rawlings School of Divinity.

After football, Foles has said he would like to become a pastor. He is currently pursuing his degree via Liberty University's online education program with the Rawlings School of Divinity. play

After football, Foles has said he would like to become a pastor. He is currently pursuing his degree via Liberty University's online education program with the Rawlings School of Divinity.

(Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Source: USA Today, Liberty University



"I'm grateful that I made the decision to come back and play," he said at a post-game press conference after winning the Super Bowl. "I wouldn't be out here without God, without Jesus in my life. I can tell you that first and foremost."

"I'm grateful that I made the decision to come back and play," he said at a post-game press conference after winning the Super Bowl. "I wouldn't be out here without God, without Jesus in my life. I can tell you that first and foremost." play

"I'm grateful that I made the decision to come back and play," he said at a post-game press conference after winning the Super Bowl. "I wouldn't be out here without God, without Jesus in my life. I can tell you that first and foremost."

(Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Source: Newsday



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 WAEC Rankings Here are the best high schools in Ghanabullet
2 Top 20 SHS Here are the top 20 performing schools in Ghanabullet
3 Food & Drugs Authority Ghana blacklists six over the counter...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Strategy Ethiopian Airlines announces the first direct flight from Africa to Chicago
null
Strategy The 7 most embarrassing things Americans can do when visiting the UK
Laurent Potdevin
Strategy Lululemon's CEO has suddenly resigned — and the company is calling him out for poor conduct
The recommendations follow reporting from Business Insider in January that the fraternity has garnered a reputation among some women at Yale for being sexually unsafe.
Strategy Frat brothers at Yale are adding water stations and bouncers to parties after multiple women say members sexually assaulted them