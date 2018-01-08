Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  The Weeknd tweeted that he was cutting ties with H&M over a shocking sweatshirt ad many accused of being racist


Strategy The Weeknd tweeted that he was cutting ties with H&M over a shocking sweatshirt ad many accused of being racist

  • Published:

The Weeknd has stopped working with the brand after saying he was "deeply offended" by an ad for a sweatshirt.

H&amp;M play

H&M

(H&M)

  • H&M used an image of a young black boy to advertise a hoodie that said "coolest monkey in the jungle."
  • Social media users argued this was racist because "monkey" is a known racial slur.
  • The Weeknd, who has a collection with the brand, tweeted Monday that he has cut all ties with it.

The Weeknd said he is severing ties with H&M after it advertised a sweatshirt many said was racist.

H&M came under fire on social media for using a black boy to advertise a sweatshirt that said "coolest monkey in the jungle." The brand apologized on Monday and removed the item from its US website.

In response, Canadian singer The Weeknd, who has collaborated with H&M to launch two collections in 2017, said that he will no longer work with the brand.

His current 18-piece collection, "The Weeknd X H&M," which features a mix of menswear items like sweatshirts and hoodies, is still available online.

"We completely understand and agree with his reaction to the image. We are deeply sorry that the picture was taken, and we also regret the actual print. We have removed the image from all our channels and the sweater is no longer for sale in our stores. We will also look into our internal routines to avoid such situations in the future. We will continue the discussion with the Weeknd and his team separately," H&M said in a statement to Business Insider.

Despite this, the $10.83 (£7.99 GBP) sweatshirt, is currently still for sale on H&M's UK site, Insider reported.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy 11 things you say that will automatically disqualify you in a...bullet
2 Strategy 19 signs you're about to be firedbullet
3 Ghana immigration service disqualifies applicants with huge...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Tim Ferriss likes to stick to his own plans, with minimum distractions.
Strategy The productivity-guru author of 'The 4-Hour Workweek' keeps his phone on airplane mode 80% of the day
In 1944, Taylor was abducted at gunpoint while walking home from church.
Strategy Everything we know about Recy Taylor, the sexual assault survivor who inspired Oprah's iconic Golden Globes speech
null
Strategy In-N-Out has added its first new menu item in 15 years — here's our review
null
Strategy Before and after photos show how Amazon has completely transformed Seattle in a decade