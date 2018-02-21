Strategy :  There's a knockoff Dunkin' Donuts chain called Duffin Dagels — and it's hilariously similar to the real thing

news

Duffin Dagels is a Spanish knockoff of Dunkin' Donuts, and it's strikingly similar to the international chain.

Duffin Dagels is almost exactly the same as Dunkin' Donuts, serving many of the same menu items under different names.

There are multiple Duffin Dagels locations across Spain, but it's not to be confused with Dunkin' Coffee, which is an actual Dunkin' Donuts brand.

In Spain, you won't find a traditional Dunkin' Donuts store — instead, in many places, you'll find Duffin Dagels.

Despite having no association to the actual Dunkin' Donuts brand, Duffin Dagels looks nearly identical to Dunkin' Donuts, inside and out. Both use a bright orange-and-pink color scheme, with very similar logos and nearly identical store designs. The menus, product names, websites, and social media pages are also nearly exact replicas of each other — at first glance, it's easy to think Duffin Dagels is the real deal.

Dunkin' Donuts does have some stores in Spain, but the name for the brand's Spanish outposts was changed to Dunkin' Coffee in 2007 because it was more in line with the chain's business plan, according to Dunkin' Brands.

Scroll down to see what it's like inside a typical Duffin Dagels store:

At first glance, Duffin Dagels is easily mistaken for Dunkin' Donuts.

It's not to be confused with the Spanish chain Dunkin' Coffee, which is actually a Dunkin' brand.

A Duffin Dagels storefront looks eerily similar to a Dunkin' Donuts storefront.

The interior of the store is almost the same as well, using a design and color scheme that's similar to many Dunkin' locations.

Behind the counter is an enormous selection of donuts, or "duffins," as the chain calls them. They're often decorated to look like characters such as the Cookie Monster or the "Despicable Me" Minions.

Here's another look at the character duffins.

The "granizado," which translates roughly to "snow cone," looks remarkably similar to a Coolatta from Dunkin'.

It also serves frappés and smoothies, mimicking Dunkin' Donuts.

Instead of bagels and breakfast sandwiches, Duffin Dagels serves more decadent options like waffle sundaes and crepes.

It even caters wedding cakes.

The ads are strikingly similar to Dunkin' Donuts ads. Here's an ad from the American chain ...

... and here is one from the Spanish chain.

The Duffin Dagels chain is a near exact replica of Dunkin' Donuts, with just a few menu and name changes differentiating the two.