Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  These photos reveal why women are abandoning Victoria's Secret for American Eagle's Aerie underwear brand


Strategy These photos reveal why women are abandoning Victoria's Secret for American Eagle's Aerie underwear brand

  • Published:

Victoria's Secret goes for racy images in its ads, while its rival, Aerie, focuses on female empowerment. We visited both and saw the differences firsthand.

"It's basically pornography," shopper Jessie Shealy wrote on Victoria's Secret's Facebook page, referring to the ads on display in her local store in South Carolina. play

"It's basically pornography," shopper Jessie Shealy wrote on Victoria's Secret's Facebook page, referring to the ads on display in her local store in South Carolina.

(Jessie Shealy)

  • Victoria's Secret customers are complaining on Facebook that its ads, which feature scantily dressed models, are targeted more towards men than women.
  • Meanwhile, rival brand Aerie has doubled down on its efforts to promote female empowerment.
  • We visited the two stores to see how their ad campaigns differ.

Victoria's Secret has an advertising problem, and it's putting off customers.

In January, Business Insider reported that mothers of teenage children who shopped at its teen-centric brand, PINK, were revolting online because of the oversexualized ads in Victoria's Secret's stores.

"It is basically pornography that everyone (children and teens) are subjected to viewing because there is only one area to check out between PINK and Victoria's Secret, which happens to have the most obscene photos behind the registers," shopper Jessie Shealy wrote on Victoria's Secret's Facebook page.

PINK has become one of the most successful parts of Victoria's Secret, reporting stronger sales than other parts of the store in recent years.

But it's not only PINK customers who are being put off by these racy photos. Some Victoria's Secret customers are also complaining that its ads are targeted more at men than women.

Meanwhile, rivals such as American Eagle's underwear brand, Aerie, are doubling down on their efforts to appeal to their female shoppers, ditching photoshopped images and partnering with women activists to promote female empowerment.

We visited Aerie and Victoria's Secret to see just how extreme the differences are:

We visited two stores in Manhattan's Soho area. The stores were on the same block and therefore in direction competition with each other.

We visited two stores in Manhattan's Soho area. The stores were on the same block and therefore in direction competition with each other. play

We visited two stores in Manhattan's Soho area. The stores were on the same block and therefore in direction competition with each other.

(Google maps)


American Eagle's Aerie lingerie brand is known for its body-positive ad campaigns using "real" women.

American Eagle's Aerie lingerie brand is known for its body-positive ad campaigns using "real" women. play

American Eagle's Aerie lingerie brand is known for its body-positive ad campaigns using "real" women.

(Facebook/Aerie)


The brand famously doesn't Photoshop any of the images in its ads. In 2014, it swapped its airbrushed ads for unretouched photos and launched a body-positive campaign known as #AerieReal.

The brand famously doesn't Photoshop any of the images in its ads. In 2014, it swapped its airbrushed ads for unretouched photos and launched a body-positive campaign known as #AerieReal. play

The brand famously doesn't Photoshop any of the images in its ads. In 2014, it swapped its airbrushed ads for unretouched photos and launched a body-positive campaign known as #AerieReal.

(Facebook/Aerie)


These campaigns are immediately visible in the store.

These campaigns are immediately visible in the store. play

These campaigns are immediately visible in the store.

(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)


Images are stamped with captions that say: "No retouching on these girls."

Images are stamped with captions that say: "No retouching on these girls." play

Images are stamped with captions that say: "No retouching on these girls."

(Business Insider/Aerie)


Female empowerment has become Aerie's biggest weapon against brands like Victoria's Secret.

Female empowerment has become Aerie's biggest weapon against brands like Victoria's Secret. play

Female empowerment has become Aerie's biggest weapon against brands like Victoria's Secret.

(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)


This is hammered home in its apparel offerings, which bear inspirational messages.

This is hammered home in its apparel offerings, which bear inspirational messages. play

This is hammered home in its apparel offerings, which bear inspirational messages.

(Business Insider/Aerie)


The strategy appears to be working: Aerie has seen 11 consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth while Victoria's Secret, whose bread and butter has long been padded bras and sexy ad campaigns, saw negative sales growth for the past year.

The strategy appears to be working: Aerie has seen 11 consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth while Victoria's Secret, whose bread and butter has long been padded bras and sexy ad campaigns, saw negative sales growth for the past year. play

The strategy appears to be working: Aerie has seen 11 consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth while Victoria's Secret, whose bread and butter has long been padded bras and sexy ad campaigns, saw negative sales growth for the past year.

(Business Insider/Aerie)


In January, Aerie announced it would be partnering with actress-activist Yara Shahidi, gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman, and singer-songwriter Rachel Platten to launch its new "role models" campaign.

In January, Aerie announced it would be partnering with actress-activist Yara Shahidi, gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman, and singer-songwriter Rachel Platten to launch its new "role models" campaign. play

In January, Aerie announced it would be partnering with actress-activist Yara Shahidi, gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman, and singer-songwriter Rachel Platten to launch its new "role models" campaign.

(Aerie/Ali Mitton)


It's a very different scene at Victoria's Secret.

It's a very different scene at Victoria's Secret. play

It's a very different scene at Victoria's Secret.

(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)


The lingerie is definitely more daring.

The lingerie is definitely more daring. play

The lingerie is definitely more daring.

(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)


Around the store, there are several black-and-white photos of Victoria's Secret models posing.

Around the store, there are several black-and-white photos of Victoria's Secret models posing. play

Around the store, there are several black-and-white photos of Victoria's Secret models posing.

(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)


In some, women are posing provocatively ...

In some, women are posing provocatively ... play

In some, women are posing provocatively ...

(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)


... and it doesn't seem like they are necessarily targeted at female shoppers.

... and it doesn't seem like they are necessarily targeted at female shoppers. play

... and it doesn't seem like they are necessarily targeted at female shoppers.

(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)


There is certainly a different tone in this store when compared to Aerie.

There is certainly a different tone in this store when compared to Aerie. play

There is certainly a different tone in this store when compared to Aerie.

(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)


One customer commented on this photo on Facebook: "Ok, do they want us to buy because this is not how... Is this even FOR women."

One customer commented on this photo on Facebook: "Ok, do they want us to buy because this is not how... Is this even FOR women." play

One customer commented on this photo on Facebook: "Ok, do they want us to buy because this is not how... Is this even FOR women."

(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)


24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Eddys and Papas Pizza giants in Ghana 'clash' over customer dissatisfactionbullet
2 Strategy 9 things I wish I knew before I got marriedbullet
3 Strategy Melania Trump has stayed silent on Valentine's Day — and it...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Strategy How Craigslist's Craig Newmark learned not to be a big jerk
Actors Jennifer Anistor (L) and Justin Theroux attend the 21st annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on on January 17, 2016
Strategy The alleged reason Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux split is a cautionary tale for any couple
Donald and Melania Trump.
Strategy Melania and Donald Trump broke protocol in an unusual way — and it could add to speculation about the state of their marriage
Make time for the ones you love.
Strategy 17 things successful people do over long weekends