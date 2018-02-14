Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  These were the 10 best-selling sneakers of 2017


Strategy These were the 10 best-selling sneakers of 2017

  • Published:

Nike Tanjun, Chuck Taylor All Stars, and Nike Air Huarache shoes were some of the top-selling sneakers of 2017. See what else made the list.

null play

null

(Jordan Facebook)

  • NPD sports industry analyst Matt Powell recently announced a list of the top-selling sneakers of 2017.
  • The list shows that more affordable shoes are becoming popular.
  • The top sneakers include the Nike Tanjun, Chuck Taylor All Stars, and Adidas Superstars.


Nike and its Jordan brand are currently at the forefront of the sneaker industry, owning seven of the top 10 best-selling shoes of 2017, according to NPD sports industry analyst Matt Powell.

He told Business Insider that the top shoes being sporty styles sold at retailers like Famous Footwear is reflective of a shift towards a more moderate market. In other words, fewer sneaker collectors are buying high-end performance shoes, and more people are opting for affordable options from mid-tier stores. While Chuck Taylor All Stars and Jordans always make the top 10, this year's list includes more affordable shoes than ever.

The $65 Nike Tanjun shoe beat out last year's best-seller, the Adidas Superstar, which fell down to No. 4 this year. According to Powell, this is the first time in recent years that Adidas has had two entries in the list of the top 10 most popular shoes based on sales. He told Business Insider that it's reflective of Adidas' resurgence as a competitor in the sneaker industry.

Keep scrolling to see what other sneakers made the list:

10. Jordan VI

10. Jordan VI play

10. Jordan VI

(Jordan Facebook)


9. Jordan XI

play

(Jordan Facebook)


8. Adidas Tubular Shadow

8. Adidas Tubular Shadow play

8. Adidas Tubular Shadow

(Adidas)


7. Jordan XIII

7. Jordan XIII play

7. Jordan XIII

(Jordan Facebook)


6. Jordan IV

6. Jordan IV play

6. Jordan IV

(Jordan Facebook)


5. Nike Revolution 3



4. Adidas Superstar

4. Adidas Superstar play

4. Adidas Superstar

(Adidas)


3. Nike Air Huarache



2. Chuck Taylor All-Star Low

2. Chuck Taylor All-Star Low play

2. Chuck Taylor All-Star Low

(Converse Facebook)


1. Nike Tanjun



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Eddys and Papas Pizza giants in Ghana 'clash' over customer dissatisfactionbullet
2 Strategy Inside the marriage of Bill and Melinda Gates, who met at...bullet
3 Strategy How to maximize your Ghanaian passportbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech on tax reform after touring Sheffer Corporation in Blue Ash outside Cincinnati, Ohio February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Strategy Trump may end a student loan forgiveness program — and people are furious
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks with Christopher Liddell, who serves as assistant to the president for strategic initiatives.
Strategy Amazon has grown its lobbying operations by a staggering amount — and it's fueling speculation about where HQ2 could be (AMZN)
Lululemon
Strategy Lululemon employees say former CEO created a 'culture of oppression' and favored designer he had a romantic relationship with
The Trumps attended their wedding.
Strategy Inside the marriage of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Louise Linton, who have an 18-year age gap, live in an opulent mansion, and were married by Vice President Mike Pence