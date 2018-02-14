Strategy :  These were the 10 best-selling sneakers of 2017

news

NPD sports industry analyst Matt Powell recently announced a list of the top-selling sneakers of 2017.

The list shows that more affordable shoes are becoming popular.

The top sneakers include the Nike Tanjun, Chuck Taylor All Stars, and Adidas Superstars.



Nike and its Jordan brand are currently at the forefront of the sneaker industry, owning seven of the top 10 best-selling shoes of 2017, according to NPD sports industry analyst Matt Powell.

He told Business Insider that the top shoes being sporty styles sold at retailers like Famous Footwear is reflective of a shift towards a more moderate market. In other words, fewer sneaker collectors are buying high-end performance shoes, and more people are opting for affordable options from mid-tier stores. While Chuck Taylor All Stars and Jordans always make the top 10, this year's list includes more affordable shoes than ever.

The $65 Nike Tanjun shoe beat out last year's best-seller, the Adidas Superstar, which fell down to No. 4 this year. According to Powell, this is the first time in recent years that Adidas has had two entries in the list of the top 10 most popular shoes based on sales. He told Business Insider that it's reflective of Adidas' resurgence as a competitor in the sneaker industry.

Keep scrolling to see what other sneakers made the list:

10. Jordan VI

9. Jordan XI

8. Adidas Tubular Shadow

7. Jordan XIII

6. Jordan IV

5. Nike Revolution 3

4. Adidas Superstar

3. Nike Air Huarache

2. Chuck Taylor All-Star Low

1. Nike Tanjun