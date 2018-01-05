Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  This family of 5 left their suburban life behind to travel around the world in a sailboat — and after 9 years and 30 countries, they're still going


Strategy This family of 5 left their suburban life behind to travel around the world in a sailboat — and after 9 years and 30 countries, they're still going

  • Published: , Refreshed:

In 2008, Jamie and Behan Gifford left their home in Washington and embarked on a boat trip around the world with their three children.

The Gifford family (minus Behan) aboard their boat, Totem, their home for nearly 10 years and counting. play

The Gifford family (minus Behan) aboard their boat, Totem, their home for nearly 10 years and counting.

(Gifford family/Facebook)

In 2008, Jamie and Behan Gifford left their home in Washington and embarked on a boat trip around the world with their three children.

Nearly 10 years later, they still haven't stopped.

Since starting their life on the sea, the Giffords have explored countless new places, learned to live with relatively few possessions, grown closer as a family. In the summer of 2016, Business Insider video producer Justin Gmoser visited the Gifford family on their boat, Totem, off the coast of Connecticut to see what it's really like for a family of five to travel the world by sea.

Read on to learn about the Giffords and their trip of a lifetime:

The Giffords used to live in Washington state. "We were a suburban family. We had three kids, and a nice house, and a minivan," Jamie told Business Insider.

The Giffords used to live in Washington state. "We were a suburban family. We had three kids, and a nice house, and a minivan," Jamie told Business Insider. play

The Giffords used to live in Washington state. "We were a suburban family. We had three kids, and a nice house, and a minivan," Jamie told Business Insider.

(Business Insider)


But the couple couldn't shake the feeling that life was passing them by. "My husband and I had been busier and busier with our jobs, and our kids were growing up faster and faster," Behan said.

But the couple couldn't shake the feeling that life was passing them by. "My husband and I had been busier and busier with our jobs, and our kids were growing up faster and faster," Behan said. play

But the couple couldn't shake the feeling that life was passing them by. "My husband and I had been busier and busier with our jobs, and our kids were growing up faster and faster," Behan said.

(Gifford family/Facebook)


"And at some point, it just felt life was going by too quickly," Behan said. So in August 2008, the couple and their children, aged 4, 6, and 9, left suburbia to live on a boat.

"And at some point, it just felt life was going by too quickly," Behan said. So in August 2008, the couple and their children, aged 4, 6, and 9, left suburbia to live on a boat. play

"And at some point, it just felt life was going by too quickly," Behan said. So in August 2008, the couple and their children, aged 4, 6, and 9, left suburbia to live on a boat.

(Business Insider)


The family's adventures have taken them all over the world, from the Caribbean to southern Africa and Southeast Asia.

The family's adventures have taken them all over the world, from the Caribbean to southern Africa and Southeast Asia. play

The family's adventures have taken them all over the world, from the Caribbean to southern Africa and Southeast Asia.

(Business Insider)


"We've had this incredible opportunity to make every day feel like a field trip," Behan said.

"We've had this incredible opportunity to make every day feel like a field trip," Behan said. play

"We've had this incredible opportunity to make every day feel like a field trip," Behan said.

(Giffords family)


For Mairen, the middle child, it's hard to remember any other life. "I only have little bits and pieces of memories before we started cruising," she said.

For Mairen, the middle child, it's hard to remember any other life. "I only have little bits and pieces of memories before we started cruising," she said. play

For Mairen, the middle child, it's hard to remember any other life. "I only have little bits and pieces of memories before we started cruising," she said.

(Gifford family)


The Giffords' boat is "the floating equivalent of a tiny house," Behan said. "Every tiny bit of space has to be useful."

The Giffords' boat is "the floating equivalent of a tiny house," Behan said. "Every tiny bit of space has to be useful." play

The Giffords' boat is "the floating equivalent of a tiny house," Behan said. "Every tiny bit of space has to be useful."

(Business Insider)


Three solar panels and a wind turbine help the Giffords supply their own energy.

Three solar panels and a wind turbine help the Giffords supply their own energy. play

Three solar panels and a wind turbine help the Giffords supply their own energy.

(Business Insider)


Their "washing machine" is a five-gallon bucket.

Their "washing machine" is a five-gallon bucket. play

Their "washing machine" is a five-gallon bucket.

(Giffords family)


The parents homeschool their children — or "boatschool," as they say.

The parents homeschool their children — or "boatschool," as they say. play

The parents homeschool their children — or "boatschool," as they say.

(Giffords family)


Jamie and Behan fund their trip with money from Jamie's sailmaking business and Behan's book "Voyaging with Kids," which she wrote with two other "cruising parents."

Jamie and Behan fund their trip with money from Jamie's sailmaking business and Behan's book "Voyaging with Kids," which she wrote with two other "cruising parents." play

Jamie and Behan fund their trip with money from Jamie's sailmaking business and Behan's book "Voyaging with Kids," which she wrote with two other "cruising parents."

(Business Insider)

Learn more about Jamie Gifford's sailmaking »

Learn more about "Voyaging With Kids" »



But the family doesn't need much money to stay afloat. Behan said they only spend about $25,000 a year.

But the family doesn't need much money to stay afloat. Behan said they only spend about $25,000 a year. play

But the family doesn't need much money to stay afloat. Behan said they only spend about $25,000 a year.

(Business Insider)


There's no "typical" day as a cruiser, Behan said. The family loves exploring its surroundings and meeting locals wherever they go.

There's no "typical" day as a cruiser, Behan said. The family loves exploring its surroundings and meeting locals wherever they go. play

There's no "typical" day as a cruiser, Behan said. The family loves exploring its surroundings and meeting locals wherever they go.

(Gifford family)


But the family has plenty of down time aboard the boat, as well.

But the family has plenty of down time aboard the boat, as well. play

But the family has plenty of down time aboard the boat, as well.

(Giffords family)


The kids have grown up a lot in the nearly 10 years they've been at sea.

The kids have grown up a lot in the nearly 10 years they've been at sea. play

The kids have grown up a lot in the nearly 10 years they've been at sea.

(Giffords family)


And they'll keep their incredible journey going "as long as everybody is on board," Behan said. "It's got to be something that we're doing as a family."

And they'll keep their incredible journey going "as long as everybody is on board," Behan said. "It's got to be something that we're doing as a family." play

And they'll keep their incredible journey going "as long as everybody is on board," Behan said. "It's got to be something that we're doing as a family."

(Gifford family/Facebook)


Check out a video about the Giffords' adventure below:



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Heroic Sacrifice Ghanaian soldier who died in Bronx fire honouredbullet
2 Strategy How to be happy in a long-distance relationship, according to...bullet
3 Strategy A step-by-step guide to get richer, healthier, and happier...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Ghana immigration service disqualifies applicants with huge backside, bleached skins amongst others
Do you feel like time is slipping away?
Strategy The reason time seems to speed up as we grow older could be down to something called 'chunking' — here's what it means
When it comes to health advice, be both open-minded and skeptical.
Strategy Browsing Instagram could sabotage your weight loss — and browsing Reddit instead could make you successful
Here's how much women earn compared to men around the world.
Strategy While Iceland is the first country to outlaw the gender pay gap, the rest of the world is seeing a bigger divide than ever