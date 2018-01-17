Strategy :  This Victoria's Secret angel is the queen of Instagram and makes $70,000 a post

news
- 29-year-old Candice Swanepoel became a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2010.
- She is now one of the most famous models in Victoria's Secret lineup.
- Swanepoel reportedly earns $70,000 on each Instagram post.
Candice Swanepoel has been crowned the most influential model on Instagram.
According to a report done by lingerie brand Bluebella, she earns $70,000 for each post, The Sun reported.
Swanepoel shot to fame after being becoming a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2010. Today, she has 11.8 million followers on Instagram and is one of the highest paid Angels, earning $7 million in 2016.
Take a look at how her career unfolded:
Swanepoel was born in the small farming village of Mooi River, South Africa in 1988. (YouTube)
She says that as a child she was a "tomboy" who did chores on her family's dairy farm, not far from a Zulu village. (YouTube)
A modeling scout discovered Swanepoel when she was 15 and shopping at a local flea market. (YouTube)
By age 16, she had moved to Paris and quickly became one of the most sought-after runway models. (YouTube)
She met her current partner, Hermann Nicoli, in Paris when she was 17. He's also a model. (FanDaily)
This is what she looks like with and without her make-up on. In an interview, she said she is shy and reserved when she isn't modeling. (YouTube)
Her biggest break-through came in 2010, when she was appointed a Victoria's Secret Angel. (YouTube)
The next year, Swanepoel shot a Vogue Italia cover. (Vogue)
She also posed for a sexy pictorial with GQ in 2012, where she said that men are always trying to impress her with their wealth. (YouTube)
This 2011 photo caused controversy because of how thin Swanepoel looks. The photo was posted to Reddit and quickly went viral. (Reddit)
But this photo from around the same time, shown with and without Photoshop, shows her looking healthier. (NY mag screengrab)
Victoria's Secret was so serious about promoting Swanepoel that she was the only Angel to get her own feature during the airing of the 2012 Fashion Show. The brand ran a biography about her. (Theo Wargo / Getty Images)
The brand also put her on the cover of its coveted swimsuit catalogue a few weeks later. (Victoria's Secret)
She quickly began to take a leadership role. (Daniel Goodman / Business Insider)
And was chosen to model its $10 million Fantasy Bra. (Victoria's Secret Instagram)
Swanepoel shot to fame and became one of the most followed models on Instagram. (Getty/Grant Lamos IV)
In 2016, she gave birth to her first child, Anacã, missing the 2016 Victoria's Secret show. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
But in November 2017 she returned to the runway for the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai. One month later, she announced to her Instagram followers that she was pregnant with her second child. (Getty/Theo Wargo)
This week, Swanepoel was crowned the most influential lingerie model on Instagram. (Getty/Frazer Harrison)
Source: The Sun
She has 11.8 million followers and receives 300,000 likes for each post, generating $70,000 each for the model, according to research done by underwear brand Bluebella. (Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Source: The Sun and The Evening Standard