Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Toys R Us is closing more than 180 stores — here's the full list


Strategy Toys R Us is closing more than 180 stores — here's the full list

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Toys R Us is planning to close up to 182 stores in the US. Here's a full list of the locations that will close.

Toys R Us play

Toys R Us

(Getty/Yana Paskova)

  • Going-out-of-business sales will start in February and end in April.
  • The closures represent 20% of Toys R Us locations in the US.


Toys R Us is planning to close up to 182 stores, which represents about 20% of its locations in the US.

The toy chain will start going-out-of-business sales in February, and the stores will close in April.

"The reinvention of our brands requires that we make tough decisions about our priorities and focus," Toys R Us CEO David Brandon wrote in a memo to customers on Tuesday. "The actions we are taking are necessary to give us the best chance to emerge from our bankruptcy proceedings as a more viable and competitive company."

Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy in September.

Here's a list of the stores that Toys R Us is planning to close in the US.

  • 2600 McFarland Blvd. East, Tuscaloosa AL
  • 335 Summit Blvd., Birmingham AL
  • 801 W. 32nd Street, Yuma AZ
  • 12801 North Tatum Blvd., Paradise Valley AZ
  • 9139 Indian Bend Rd., Scottsdale AZ
  • 4619 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson AZ
  • 7000 E. Mayo Blvd., Scottsdale AZ
  • US 60 and Signal Butte Rd., Mesa AZ
  • 2616 S. Shackleford Rd., Little Rock AR
  • 42500 Jackson St., Indio CA
  • 1189 Simi Town Ctr. Way, Simi Valley CA
  • 26573 Carl Boyer Dr., Santa Clarita CA
  • 960 Lakes Dr., Covina CA
  • 1600 S. Azusa Ave., Puente Hills CA
  • 2575 E. Imperial Highway, Brea CA
  • 530 Westminster Mall, Westminster CA
  • 20120 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance CA
  • 2550 Canyon Springs Pkwy S., Riverside CA
  • 700 "A" Onstott Rd., Yuba City CA
  • 2785 E. Bidwell St., Folsom CA
  • 1330 Fitzgerald, Pinole CA
  • 4505 Century Blvd., Pittsburg CA
  • 600 Francisco Blvd., San Rafael CA
  • 5461 Lone Tree Way, Brentwood CA
  • 1400 Gateway Blvd., Fairfield CA
  • 3938 Horton, Emeryville CA
  • 2179 Monterey Hwy., E. San Jose CA
  • 865 Blossom Hill Rd., San Jose / Almade CA
  • 3520 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno CA
  • 31250 Court House Dr., Union City CA
  • 10640 Trinity Pkwy., Stockton CA
  • 3900 Bristol Street, Santa Ana CA
  • 3665 Grand Oaks, Corona CA
  • 1240 W. Morena Blvd., Mission Bay CA
  • 8181 Mira Mesa Blvd., Mira Mesa CA
  • 1990 University Drive, Vista CA
  • 1150 S. Ironton, Aurora CO
  • 376 North Universal Drive, North Haven CT
  • 275 Union St., Waterbury CT
  • 3491 Berlin Turnpike, Newington CT
  • 169 Hale Road, Manchester CT
  • 1625 Apalachee Pkwy., Tallahassee FL
  • 1900 Tyrone Blvd., St. Petersburg FL
  • 3908 West Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa FL
  • 6001 Argyle Forest Blvd., Orange Park FL
  • Spring 708 West State Rd. 436, Altamonte FL
  • 21697 State Road #7, Boca Raton FL
  • 10732 SW Village Pkwy., Port St. Lucie FL
  • 450 South SR 7, Royal Palm Beach FL
  • 2601 W.Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee FL
  • 6001 West Sample Road, Coral Springs FL
  • 3214 N John Young Pkwy., Kissimmee F
  • 2601 Dawson Rd., Albany GA
  • 2955 Cobb Parkway, Smyrna GA
  • 6380 No. Point Parkway, Alpharetta GA
  • 1155 Mt. Vernon Hwy., Dunwoody GA
  • 6875 Douglas Boulevard, Douglasville GA
  • 8160 Mall Parkway, Conyers GA
  • 221 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan GA
  • 132 Pavilion Parkway, Fayetteville GA
  • 3928 E 82nd Street, Indianapolis IN
  • 8800 US 31 South, Greenwood IN
  • 1211 E. Army Post Rd., S. Des Moines IA
  • 8801 University Ave., Des Moines IA
  • 1610 Deerfield Rd., Highland Park IL
  • 16 East Golf Rd., Schaumburg IL
  • 295 Center Drive, Vernon Hills IL
  • 5001 Lincoln Highway, Matteson IL
  • 6420 W. Fullerton, Bricktown IL
  • 7750 South Cicero Avenue, Burbank IL
  • 5660 Touhy Avenue, Niles IL
  • 4646 W. Kellogg, Wichita KS
  • 8500 W 135th Street, Overland Park KS
  • 4900 Shelbyville Rd., St. Mathews KY
  • 1155 Buck Creek Rd., Simpsonville KY
  • 1965 Star Shoot Parkway, Lexington KY
  • 137 Northshore Blvd., Slidell LA
  • 6 Bangor Mall Blvd., Bangor ME
  • 200 Running Hill Road, Portland ME
  • 8401 Mike Shapiro Drive, Clinton MD
  • 302 Providence, Dedham MA
  • 70 Worcester Providence Tpk/Rt. 146, Millbury MA
  • 50 Holyoke Street, Holyoke MA
  • 217 Hartford Ave., Bellingham MA
  • 6110 Shops Way, Northborough MA
  • Shoppers World Plaza, 1 Worcester Road, Framingham MA
  • 5363 Harvey Street, Muskegon MI
  • 2620 Crossing Circle, Traverse City MI
  • 5900 W. Saginaw Highway, Lansing MI
  • 4923 28th Street South East, Grand Rapids MI
  • 3725 Carpenter Road, Ann Arbor MI
  • 3725 Washtenaw, Ann Arbor MI
  • 14100 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka MN
  • 170 89th Ave., Blaine MN
  • 8236 Tamarack Village, Woodbury MN
  • 900 West 78th Street South, Richfield MN
  • 1003 Bonita Lakes Circle, Meridian MS
  • 200 Bass Pro Dr., Pearl MS
  • 1901 Bernadette, Columbia MO
  • 201 Silver Springs Rd., Cape Girardeau MO
  • 5590 St. Louis Mills Blvd., Bridgeton MO
  • 220 THF Blvd., Chesterfield MO
  • 3505 S. 140th Plaza, Omaha NE
  • 2150 North Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas NV
  • 7020 Arroyo Crossing Parkway, Spring Valley NV
  • 45 Hotel Circle, Albuquerque NM
  • 801 Fairview Road, Asheville NC
  • 7001 Fayetteville Road, Durham NC
  • 3300 Westgate Drive, Durham NC
  • 29 Gusabel Avenue, Nashua NH
  • 1280 Rt. 22 & St. James Ave., Phillipsburg NJ
  • 137 Route 35, Eatontown NJ
  • 100 Promenade Blvd., Bridgewater NJ
  • 2700 Route 22 East., Union NJ
  • 909 US Hwy 1 South., North Brunswick NJ
  • Rt. 541 & Cadillac Road, Burlington NJ
  • 2135 Route 38, Cherry Hill NJ
  • 7 Wayne Hills Mall, Wayne NJ
  • 545 Route 17 South, Paramus NJ
  • 98 Route 10 West., East Hanover NJ
  • Kids World 900 Center Drive, Elizabeth NJ
  • 50 International Drive South, Mt. Olive NJ
  • 139-19 20th Ave., College Point NY
  • 24-30 Union Square E, Union Square NY
  • 5181 Sunrise Hwy., Sayville NY
  • 5214 Sunrise Hwy., Massapequa NY
  • 2335 Marketplace Drive, Henrietta NY
  • 1569 Niagara Falls Blvd., Buffalo NY
  • 401 Frank Sottile Boulevard, Kingston NY
  • 708 Upper Glen St., Glens Falls NY
  • 221 Wade Road Extension, Latham NY
  • 2700 Central Park Ave., Yonkers NY
  • 66 Metropolitan Ave., Middle Village NY
  • 1350 Corporate Drive, Westbury NY
  • 108 Veterans Memorial Highway, Commack NY
  • 461 Lycoming Mall Cir, Williamsport NY
  • 1530 Ridge Rd. West, Greece NY
  • 6251 Glenway Ave., Western Hills OH
  • 2661 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton OH
  • 7841 Mentor Ave., Mentor OH
  • 3610 West Dublin-Granville Rd., Dublin OH
  • 1119 SE 66th St., Oklahoma City OK
  • 5609-E Rogers Ave., Fort Smith OK
  • 560 Ed Noble Pkwy., Norman OK
  • 1061 N. Dupont Highway, Dover PA
  • 100 Welsh Road, Horsham PA
  • 6680 Peach St., Erie PA
  • 3700 William Penn Highway, Monroeville PA
  • 104 Bartlett Ave., Exton PA
  • 2003 Cheryl Dr., Ross Park Mall PA
  • 301 Oakspring Road, Washington PA
  • 18/Valley View Dr., Beaver Valley Route PA
  • 300 Quaker Lane, Warwick RI
  • 254 Harbison Boulevard, Columbia SC
  • 450 E. Disk Drive, Rapid City SD
  • 7676 Polo Ground Blvd., Memphis TN
  • 5731 Nolensville Rd., Nashville TN
  • 801 Mesa Hills Dr., West El Paso TX
  • 9730 Katy Freeway, Katy TX
  • 170 E. Stacy Road, Allen TX
  • 7730 N. MacArthur Blvd, Irving TX
  • 420 E. Round Grove Rd., Lewisville TX
  • 13710 Dallas Parkway, Dallas Galleria TX
  • 1309 W. Pipeline Rd., Hurst TX
  • 5800 Overton Ridge Blvd., Hulen TX
  • 4042 Riverdale Rd., Ogden UT
  • 1122 Fort Union Boulevard, Midvale UT
  • 14173 Crossing Place, Potomac Mills VA
  • 12153 Jefferson Ave., Newport News VA
  • 3567 N.W. Randall Way, Silverdale WA
  • 1325A S.E. Everett Mall Parkway, Everett WA
  • 6104 N. Division Street, Spokane WA
  • 18550 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield WI
  • 2161 Zeier Road, Madison WI
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy Trump's being slammed for this photo of his desk — here are...bullet
2 Strategy 6 steps to obtaining a building permit in Ghanabullet
3 Strategy Dr. Ruth has interviewed thousands of people about their...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Strategy We stacked Shake Shack's new Chick-fil-A copycat against the real thing — and the winner is clear
Ron Shaich, Panera's former CEO and current chairman.
Strategy 'Why would I ever go to work for Bill Ackman?': Panera's ex-CEO shuts down rumors that he's taking over Chipotle as the struggling burrito chain searches for a savior (CMG)
The child right before she utters her famous phrase.
Strategy Apple is running an ad where a kid asks, 'What's a computer?' — and people find it infuriating
Before and after: the master bedroom at La Fortezza.
Strategy An Atlanta entrepreneur searching for the perfect home base finally found it in a Tuscan ruin — see the before and after photos of her 12th century Italian fortress