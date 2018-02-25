Strategy :  Trump decorated the Oval Office with hand-me-downs from past presidents — here's exactly what he's used, from which of his predecessors

news

• Donald Trump's Oval Office features a hodgepodge of different design elements from previous presidents.

• In modern times, many new presidents have redesigned the room.

• Trump's space features everything from a rug designed by First Lady Nancy Reagan and curtains that hung during the administration of Bill Clinton.



Donald Trump is bipartisan when it comes to the design of the Oval Office.

If you take a close look at photos of the Oval Office over the years, you'll find that Trump has borrowed a number of design elements from his predecessors.

That's nothing new. Dwight Eisenhower and Jimmy Carter both skipped the redecorating phase that typically follows a new president's ascension to the White House. Even Ronald Reagan didn't break out his interior designs until his second term.

Still, most modern presidents have redesigned the space to fit their own tastes — and political allegiances. They've switched out the drapes, rug, chairs, and desk, brought in new artwork, and adopted fresh color schemes.

With that in mind, here's a look at some of the objects Trump's borrowed from previous presidents:

Trump reused the golden drapes that hung during the Clinton administration.

On the other side of the aisle, Trump brought back George W. Bush's pale couches...

... and the sunburst-pattern rug that First Lady Nancy Reagan designed for her husband.

One thing Trump didn't change was his desk. The current president adopted the Resolute desk, which has been used by every modern president since Jimmy Carter (with the exception of George H.W. Bush).

Crafted from timbers from the HMS Resolute, the desk was a gift from Queen Victoria to Rutherford B. Hayes. First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy restored it in the 20th century.

Trump also kept The Bronco Buster around. This equestrian statuette was displayed by Lyndon Johnson, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Trump hung Gilbert Stuart's portrayal of Thomas Jefferson, which hasn't seen the inside of the Oval Office since Johnson's day. He also reintroduced the Stuart portrait of George Washington, which Richard Nixon previously swapped out, as well as a John Trumbull portrait of Alexander Hamilton. And he retained a George Henry Story portrait of Abraham Lincoln that Obama had favored.

Trump's new edition to the portrait crew was Ralph Eleaser Whiteside's depiction of Andrew Jackson. The pick was somewhat controversial, given Jackson's ruthless actions against Native Americans.

Jackson also reappears behind Trump, in this gallivanting equestrian statue by Clark Mills.

In the bust department, Trump brought back Jacob Epstein's depiction of Winston Churchill. It had been lent to George W. Bush by the British embassy in the wake of 9/11. Obama caused a stir in some right wing circles by moving it to the Treaty Room.

The Augustus Saint-Gaudens bust of Abraham Lincoln is a holdover from the Obama administration, however.

As is this Charles Alston bust of Martin Luther King Jr., which sparked controversy after it was incorrectly reported that the bust had been removed.

Unlike many of his predecessors, Trump doesn't keep the table behind his desk crowded with a ton of framed family photos. He does, however, display photos of his parents, Fred and Mary Anne, in addition to a collection of law enforcement badges and a letter he'd received from Nixon in 1987, predicting that he could win the presidency.

