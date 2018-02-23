Strategy :  Trump just said he tries 'like hell' to cover up his bald spot — and it helps solve the mystery of his hair

news

President Donald Trump said to an audience at the Conservative Political Actions Conference on Friday that he tries "like hell" to hide the bald spot on the back of his head.

This comes after a video of Trump going up the stairs to Air Force One showed a gust of wind displacing a flap of hair on the back of his head.

This abnormal pattern of male baldness is likely due to a hair transplant that some speculate Trump had years ago.



After years of hiding and denial, President Donald Trump has finally addressed his infamous hair.

To a gushing crowd at the Conservative Political Actions Conference on Friday, Trump said he tries "like hell" to hide the bald spot on the back of his head. He then boasted that it "doesn't look bad" while miming the action of combing it with his hands.

This comes after a video surfaced showing the president ascending the steps of Air Force One on February 2. It was a windy day, and Trump was positively buffeted by a crosswind that dislodged a flap of hair covering the rear of his head, pushing it forward and revealing a conspicuously bare section.

The video, plus Trump's joking about it at CPAC, adds fuel to a longtime rumor.

Many — including a hair-transplant surgeon who spoke with Business Insider in 2015 — have speculated that Trump had a hair transplant at some point in his life, most likely in the '80s or '90s.

During a transplant, hair is taken from the sides and back of a man's head to put on the top. For whatever reason, these hairs are more resistant to the hormone that kills hair follicles and causes hair loss.

Surgeons now typically use something called FUE, or follicle unit extraction, to transplant individual hair follicles, but it's unclear what technology was available decades ago. It's possible that Trump, if he had a hair transplant, had entire strips of hair taken from the rear of his head and put on top. That could explain the bareness in the back — and why he seems to grow his hair so long to fill it in the back.

Trump also disclosed that he takes the hair-loss drug Propecia, which is often prescribed to patients after a hair transplant to prevent additional hair loss.