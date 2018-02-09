Strategy :  Trump likes his steaks well-done with ketchup — here's how the other presidents ate theirs

news

President Donald Trump prefers his steaks well-done with ketchup.

That isn't all that peculiar when compared to the rest of the presidents' steak preferences.



President Donald Trump is frequently criticized for how he likes to eat his steak: well-done, with ketchup.

Turns out, that's not that weird. The 45th president is far from being the only commander-in-chief to prefer his steak that way. In fact, presidents' preference for steak has in the past ranged from burnt to a crisp to practically mooing — and everything in between.

We scoured the internet to find the most reliable documentation of how some of the American presidents have enjoyed their steaks — all the way back to the founding of the country.

Donald Trump — New York strip well-done, with ketchup

Trump famously orders steaks — his favorite food — well-done, with ketchup as the only condiment.

Barack Obama — medium-well

Multiple reports confirm that Obama always orders his steak medium-well.

George W. Bush — made with Kobe beef

Bush wasn't ashamed of his beef-loving ways. In a meeting with then-Prime Minister of Australia John Howard in 2002, he called himself a "beef man." He also mentioned eating and enjoying Kobe beef — beef from a Japanese cow breed — many times over his presidency.

Ronald Reagan — well-done

Reagan liked his steak well-done and served with a side of chili.

Jimmy Carter – sirloin, medium-rare

One of Carter's favorite foods is sirloin steak, and he prefers it medium-rare. And with a side of cornbread, of course.

Richard Nixon — ground

Nixon loved beef, but in different forms. He was especially partial to his wife Pat's meatloaf, which became something of a phenomenon. The White House printed it on stationary to mail to people on request.

Nixon also liked and spaghetti and meatballs, according to the Daily Beast. He did also like steak itself, however.

Lyndon B Johnson — filet mignon and sirloin

LBJ loved his steak so much that he apparently ate filet mignon at his inaugural luncheon and then sirloin for dinner that night.

John F. Kennedy — bland

Kennedy was known to have liked steak, according to the JFK Presidential Library. But according to a new book, his one-time lover (and possible Nazi spy) Inga Arvad would make him a supper of steak and vegetables, as his stomach could only handle bland foods.

Dwight D. Eisenhower — rare, cooked directly on coals

Eisenhower, according to a 1953 article in The Miami Daily News, "rubs the steak with oil and garlic and then, as the horrified guests look on, casually flings the steak into the midst of the red and glowing coals."

It didn't sit there for very long, as Eisenhower is also said to have preferred his steaks rare.

Harry S. Truman — well-done

Truman supposedly once said, "Only coyotes and predatory animals eat raw beef."

William Howard Taft — for breakfast

Taft loved steak. In fact, we know from his housekeeper that he ate it every day. Usually a 12-ounce, but he downsized to a six- or eight-ounce piece on the advice of his doctor.

He also liked to eat steak for lunch and dinner, likely broiled with butter.

Grover Cleveland — with eggs

Cleveland was another man who liked his steak for breakfast, but he preferred his accompanied by eggs.

Ulysses S. Grant — well-done

Grant was said to have not been able to stomach the sight of animal blood, and he required all of his meats — including steak — to be served well-done.

George Washington — steak and kidney pie

George Washington didn't enjoy steak as we enjoy it today, but one of his favorite meals is said to have been a savory pie full of lean steak and beef kidney.