Strategy :  Trump likes his steaks well-done with ketchup — here's how the other presidents ate theirs

Trump likes his steaks well-done with ketchup — here's how the other presidents ate theirs


Trump likes his steaks well-done with ketchup — here's how the other presidents ate theirs

Trump's steak preferences have been criticized, but many other presidents have also liked their steaks well-done.

(Reuters/Ray Stubblebine)

  • President Donald Trump prefers his steaks well-done with ketchup.
  • That isn't all that peculiar when compared to the rest of the presidents' steak preferences.


President Donald Trump is frequently criticized for how he likes to eat his steak: well-done, with ketchup.

Turns out, that's not that weird. The 45th president is far from being the only commander-in-chief to prefer his steak that way. In fact, presidents' preference for steak has in the past ranged from burnt to a crisp to practically mooing — and everything in between.

We scoured the internet to find the most reliable documentation of how some of the American presidents have enjoyed their steaks — all the way back to the founding of the country.

Donald Trump — New York strip well-done, with ketchup

Donald Trump — New York strip well-done, with ketchup

(Reuters/Lisa Hornak)

Trump famously orders steaks — his favorite food — well-done, with ketchup as the only condiment.



Barack Obama — medium-well

Barack Obama — medium-well

(Reuters)

Multiple reports confirm that Obama always orders his steak medium-well.



George W. Bush — made with Kobe beef

George W. Bush — made with Kobe beef

(Reuters/Jason Reed)

Bush wasn't ashamed of his beef-loving ways. In a meeting with then-Prime Minister of Australia John Howard in 2002, he called himself a "beef man." He also mentioned eating and enjoying Kobe beef — beef from a Japanese cow breed — many times over his presidency.



Ronald Reagan — well-done

Ronald Reagan — well-done

(AP Images/Michael Evans/White House)

Reagan liked his steak well-done and served with a side of chili.



Jimmy Carter – sirloin, medium-rare

Jimmy Carter – sirloin, medium-rare

(AP/Charles W. Harrity)

One of Carter's favorite foods is sirloin steak, and he prefers it medium-rare. And with a side of cornbread, of course.



Richard Nixon — ground

Richard Nixon — ground

(AP/Bob Daugherty)

Nixon loved beef, but in different forms. He was especially partial to his wife Pat's meatloaf, which became something of a phenomenon. The White House printed it on stationary to mail to people on request.

Nixon also liked and spaghetti and meatballs, according to the Daily Beast. He did also like steak itself, however.



Lyndon B Johnson — filet mignon and sirloin

Lyndon B Johnson — filet mignon and sirloin

(AP/Marty Lederhandler)

LBJ loved his steak so much that he apparently ate filet mignon at his inaugural luncheon and then sirloin for dinner that night.



John F. Kennedy — bland

John F. Kennedy — bland

(Getty/Aubrey Hart)

Kennedy was known to have liked steak, according to the JFK Presidential Library. But according to a new book, his one-time lover (and possible Nazi spy) Inga Arvad would make him a supper of steak and vegetables, as his stomach could only handle bland foods.



Dwight D. Eisenhower — rare, cooked directly on coals

Dwight D. Eisenhower — rare, cooked directly on coals

(AP)

Eisenhower, according to a 1953 article in The Miami Daily News, "rubs the steak with oil and garlic and then, as the horrified guests look on, casually flings the steak into the midst of the red and glowing coals."

It didn't sit there for very long, as Eisenhower is also said to have preferred his steaks rare.



Harry S. Truman — well-done

Harry S. Truman — well-done

(AP/John Rous)

Truman supposedly once said, "Only coyotes and predatory animals eat raw beef."



William Howard Taft — for breakfast

William Howard Taft — for breakfast

(AP)

Taft loved steak. In fact, we know from his housekeeper that he ate it every day. Usually a 12-ounce, but he downsized to a six- or eight-ounce piece on the advice of his doctor.

He also liked to eat steak for lunch and dinner, likely broiled with butter.



Grover Cleveland — with eggs

Grover Cleveland — with eggs

(Wikimedia Commons)

Cleveland was another man who liked his steak for breakfast, but he preferred his accompanied by eggs.



Ulysses S. Grant — well-done

Ulysses S. Grant — well-done

(Wikimedia Commons)

Grant was said to have not been able to stomach the sight of animal blood, and he required all of his meats — including steak — to be served well-done.



George Washington — steak and kidney pie

George Washington — steak and kidney pie

(Wikimedia Commons)

George Washington didn't enjoy steak as we enjoy it today, but one of his favorite meals is said to have been a savory pie full of lean steak and beef kidney.



