Strategy Trump's Mar-a-Lago is being slammed as a 'disgrace' after serving caviar with plastic spoons

A Mar-a-Lago diner slammed President Trump's "Winter White House" after being served caviar with plastic spoons.

  • "Please offer your caviar with mother of pearl spoons and dishes!" the customer posted on Instagram.
  • The post quickly went viral.

A customer slammed Mar-a-Lago as a disgrace after a culinary faux pas this weekend.

On Sunday, Instagram user vacayinbae posted a photo apparently taken at Mar-a-Lago's restaurant. President Donald Trump has owned Mar-a-Lago since the 1980s, and frequently visits the restort.

"I hate to do this, but this is a total #disgrace , #shame on #maralago , you can’t serve caviar with plastic spoons!" the caption reads. "Please offer your caviar with mother of pearl spoons and dishes!"

The Instagrammer clarified that this was not an event at the resort, but how the caviar was served at the restaurant.

Vacayinbae also posted a follow-up post, showcasing "low-budget" and "disgraceful" crackers that accompanied the caviar.

The post went viral, and has been flooded with hundreds of comments — many mocking the Instagrammer.

"Heavens to Betsy the unmitigated gall," one comment reads. "Plastic spoons for the caviar when people around the world are starving."

"WE EAT THE RICH WITH PLASTIC SPOONS AND CAVIAR WITH OUR BARE BLOODY HANDS" reads another comment.

Others pointed out that the displeased customer wasn't wrong.

"Sure this lady might be stuck up and terrible timing to post this, with the political climate," reads one such comment. "But she ain't wrong, that's some s---."

While Trump frequently visits Mar-a-Lago, he was forced to cancel his trip to the West Palm Beach resort this weekend due to the federal government shut down.

