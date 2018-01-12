Strategy :  Walmart is closing 63 Sam's Club stores — here's the complete list

news

Illinois will lose seven stores, the highest number of any state.

Walmart is closing 63 Sam's Club stores and laying off thousands of employees across 24 states and Puerto Rico.

The company abruptly shut down some of the stores on Thursday. The remaining stores will close January 26.

The closures span 24 states and Puerto Rico. Sam's Club employs about 175 workers in each store, which means that more than 11,000 workers could be impacted by the closings. The company said it would provide severance to eligible employees.

Walmart will give employees the opportunity to reapply for jobs at 10 closing stores that will be turned into e-commerce distribution centers. The first store that will turned into a distribution center is located in Memphis, Tennessee.

Here's the full list of stores closing.