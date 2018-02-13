Strategy :  Walmart is cutting more store managers after raising wages

Walmart is kicking off its second round of firings at the store level this year since the retailer announced it was raising wages for US workers.
Walmart is cutting two department manager positions at some of its 4,700 stores, the Wall Street Journal reports. The positions oversee cell phone departments and online grocery pickup areas, according to the Journal. Many of the workers impacted by the cuts will be moved to other positions at Walmart, the company said.
The eliminations follow Walmart's announcement in January that it would raise its starting hourly wages to $11, expand parental leave benefits, and give cash bonuses of up to $1,000 to employees.
"Retail is changing rapidly and over the past two years, we've been transforming too," a Walmart spokesman told the Journal. "That means creating new roles while consolidating and redesigning others."