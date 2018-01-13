Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Walmart is reportedly cutting thousands of store co-managers after raising wages


Strategy Walmart is reportedly cutting thousands of store co-managers after raising wages

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Walmart is reportedly cutting 3,500 co-manager positions and adding 1,700 lower-paid assistant store managers.

null play

null

(J.D. Pooley / Stringer/ Getty)

  • Walmart is reportedly cutting 3,500 co-manager positions and adding 1,700 lower-paid assistant store managers.
  • The restructuring comes the day after Walmart announced it will raise its starting hourly wages to $11.
  • Walmart also announced Thursday that it would close 63 Sam's Club stores in a move that would impact roughly 9,400 employees.

Walmart is cutting thousands of store manager positions and adding new lower-paid positions, Bloomberg reports.

The retailer is removing 3,500 salaried co-managers and adding 1,700 assistant store managers.

The managers whose jobs are cut will be able to apply for other positions.

In a statement to Business Insider, Walmart said the restructuring is meant to meet customers' changing needs with the growth of e-commerce.

"Retail is changing rapidly and we are transforming to meet the needs of our customers," the company said. "We have a growing emphasis on serving customers seamlessly however they want to shop: in stores, online, on their mobile device — through pickup or delivery. To help compete and win in this environment, we must make changes across our company to enable further investments in our strategic business priorities and growth."

The restructuring comes the day after Walmart announced it will raise its starting hourly wages to $11, expand parental leave benefits, and give cash bonuses to employees of up to $1,000.

Walmart also announced Thursday that it would close 63 Sam's Club stores in a move that would impact roughly 9,400 employees.

"Retail is changing rapidly and we are transforming to meet the needs of our customers. We have a growing emphasis on serving customers seamlessly however they want to shop: in stores, online, on their mobile device - through pickup or delivery. To help compete and win in this environment, we must make changes across our company to enable further investments in our strategic business priorities and growth.”

If you're a Walmart worker with a story to share, email retail@businessinsider.com.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAECbullet
2 Strategy 15 books Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk think everyone...bullet
3 Strategy Walmart is abruptly closing 63 Sam's Club stores and laying...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Steer clear of these blunders.
Strategy 11 things you say that will automatically ruin your chances in a job interview
Tiffany Cuban said she avoids sitting with her husband, Mark Cuban, during Mavs games.
Strategy 7 down-to-earth quotes that shed light on how Mark and Tiffany Cuban make marriage work
All of these gigs pay over $65,000 — but most rake in six figures.
Strategy 19 lucrative jobs with tons of opportunities in 2018
Stedman Graham sparked speculation when he suggested his longtime partner Oprah Winfrey might run for president.
Strategy A look inside the unique relationship of Oprah Winfrey and her partner of 32 years Stedman Graham, who's said she'd make a great president for years