Strategy :  Walmart is reportedly cutting thousands of store co-managers after raising wages

Walmart is reportedly cutting 3,500 co-manager positions and adding 1,700 lower-paid assistant store managers.

The restructuring comes the day after Walmart announced it will raise its starting hourly wages to $11.

Walmart also announced Thursday that it would close 63 Sam's Club stores in a move that would impact roughly 9,400 employees.

In a statement to Business Insider, Walmart said the restructuring is meant to meet customers' changing needs with the growth of e-commerce.

"Retail is changing rapidly and we are transforming to meet the needs of our customers," the company said. "We have a growing emphasis on serving customers seamlessly however they want to shop: in stores, online, on their mobile device — through pickup or delivery. To help compete and win in this environment, we must make changes across our company to enable further investments in our strategic business priorities and growth."

The restructuring comes the day after Walmart announced it will raise its starting hourly wages to $11, expand parental leave benefits, and give cash bonuses to employees of up to $1,000.

