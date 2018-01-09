Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Walmart is taking a direct shot at Amazon and making checkout lanes obsolete


Strategy Walmart is taking a direct shot at Amazon and making checkout lanes obsolete

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Walmart is rolling out its "Scan & Go" technology to 100 additional stores by the end of January.

Image
  • Walmart
    Walmart   
  • null
    null   
Walmart play

Walmart

(Walmart)

  • Walmart is rolling out its "Scan & Go" technology to 100 additional stores by the end of January.
  • The technology enables shoppers to scan and pay for items without checkout lanes, registers, or cashiers.
  • Amazon and Kroger have been developing similar technology. Kroger is rolling out its own "Scan, Bag, Go" service to 400 stores this year.

Walmart is expanding its test of a new technology that enables shoppers to scan and pay for their items without checkout lanes, registers, or cashiers.

The retailer is rolling out the service, called "Scan & Go," to 100 additional stores by the end of January, in addition to the 25 that already offer the service.

Here's how it works: shoppers download Walmart's "Scan & Go" app, then scan the barcodes of the items they wish to purchase.

Once they are finished shopping, they click a button to pay for their goods and show their digital receipt to a store greeter on their way out the door.

null play

null

(Walmart)

Amazon revealed plans in December to introduce a similar technology to its own brick-and-mortar grocery concept, called Amazon Go, which is still in the planning phases.

Kroger has also been working on cashier-less technology. This year, the grocery chain is rolling out its own "Scan & Go" service — which Kroger calls "Scan, Bag, Go" to 400 stores.

This is Walmart's second attempt at Scan & Go technology.

Walmart first launched the technology in stores three years ago, but it never caught on.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy 11 things you say that will automatically disqualify you in a...bullet
2 Strategy 19 signs you're about to be firedbullet
3 Ghana immigration service disqualifies applicants with huge...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

New Yorkers have one of the most distinctive American English dialects.
Strategy 6 things New Yorkers say that you won't hear anywhere else
The treadmill costs $3,995.
Strategy A billion-dollar fitness startup with a cult following just unveiled a $4,000 treadmill
null
Strategy A pizza chain created by a former Starbucks exec just raised another $73 million — here's why it should terrify Domino's and Papa John's
They're not that hard to spot.
Strategy 7 habits of narcissists on Instagram