Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  We stacked Shake Shack's new Chick-fil-A copycat against the real thing — and the winner is clear


Strategy We stacked Shake Shack's new Chick-fil-A copycat against the real thing — and the winner is clear

  • Published:

Shake Shack has a new grilled chicken club sandwich. How does it stack up against the competition?

null play

null

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

  • Shake Shack's new grilled chicken club sandwich debuts nationally on January 26.
  • It's similar to Chick-fil-A's popular Deluxe Grilled Chicken Club — but it's not as good.
  • The sandwich is a valiant effort, but the quality of the chicken just doesn't stand a chance against Chick-fil-A's.


Shake Shack — the famed burger and milkshake chain — has a new grilled chicken sandwich.

Available starting on January 26 for a limited time, the Griddled Chick'n Club is a starkly healthy addition to a menu studded with bacon cheese fries, hot dogs, and double cheeseburgers. In fact, it feels a little out of place — grilled chicken at Shake Shack?

Shake Shack's delightfully successful and decidedly unhealthy fried chicken sandwich stole our hearts — and stomachs — when it debuted in early 2016. It was a warning shot across the bow of the most revered chicken chain out there: Chick-fil-A.

The fact that Shake Shack could do fried chicken so well should worry Chick-fil-A. While the Atlanta-based chain's locations vastly outnumber Shake Shack, they're roughly on the same level of national recognition.

But grilled chicken is another beast entirely. While fried chicken can be mediocre and still taste good, grilled chicken is all too easy to mess up. Everything must align perfectly: seasoning, quality, cooking, toppings. Chick-fil-A does this extremely well with nearly every sandwich on the menu, so the onus is on Shake Shack to meet or exceed expectations where it has never stepped foot before: the grilled chicken arena.

Can Shake Shack's iteration compare to Chick-fil-A's version, the Grilled Chicken Club?

These sandwiches are pretty similar on first glance — but there are some glaring differences.

These sandwiches are pretty similar on first glance — but there are some glaring differences. play

These sandwiches are pretty similar on first glance — but there are some glaring differences.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)


Let's start with what we know: first, Chick-fil-A's Grilled Chicken Club.

Let's start with what we know: first, Chick-fil-A's Grilled Chicken Club. play

Let's start with what we know: first, Chick-fil-A's Grilled Chicken Club.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)


It's a beautiful sandwich: a plump, pillowy multigrain bun atop bacon strips, Colby Jack cheese, a grilled chicken breast, tomato, and lettuce.

It's a beautiful sandwich: a plump, pillowy multigrain bun atop bacon strips, Colby Jack cheese, a grilled chicken breast, tomato, and lettuce. play

It's a beautiful sandwich: a plump, pillowy multigrain bun atop bacon strips, Colby Jack cheese, a grilled chicken breast, tomato, and lettuce.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)


The chicken is gorgeously seared, and the smell is outrageously appetizing. It's a thick breast filet, too.

The chicken is gorgeously seared, and the smell is outrageously appetizing. It's a thick breast filet, too. play

The chicken is gorgeously seared, and the smell is outrageously appetizing. It's a thick breast filet, too.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)


The toppings aren't exciting — just lettuce and tomato. But for what it's worth, both are vibrantly colored and seem fresh and firm. No signs of wilting or subpar produce here.

The toppings aren't exciting — just lettuce and tomato. But for what it's worth, both are vibrantly colored and seem fresh and firm. No signs of wilting or subpar produce here. play

The toppings aren't exciting — just lettuce and tomato. But for what it's worth, both are vibrantly colored and seem fresh and firm. No signs of wilting or subpar produce here.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)


The applewood-smoked bacon is delicious and crispy — as any bacon is and should be, frankly. Hard to mess that up. And while there could be more bacon, it's not a major quibble.

The applewood-smoked bacon is delicious and crispy — as any bacon is and should be, frankly. Hard to mess that up. And while there could be more bacon, it's not a major quibble. play

The applewood-smoked bacon is delicious and crispy — as any bacon is and should be, frankly. Hard to mess that up. And while there could be more bacon, it's not a major quibble.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)


In a word? Delicious. The chicken is juicy and tender and expertly seasoned, avoiding the blandness that so often accompanies fast-food grilled chicken. The cheese doesn't factor into the taste much, but the bacon certainly makes itself known — if anything, it makes the sandwich a tad salty.

In a word? Delicious. The chicken is juicy and tender and expertly seasoned, avoiding the blandness that so often accompanies fast-food grilled chicken. The cheese doesn't factor into the taste much, but the bacon certainly makes itself known — if anything, it makes the sandwich a tad salty. play

In a word? Delicious. The chicken is juicy and tender and expertly seasoned, avoiding the blandness that so often accompanies fast-food grilled chicken. The cheese doesn't factor into the taste much, but the bacon certainly makes itself known — if anything, it makes the sandwich a tad salty.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)


Shake Shack's new sandwich doesn't have the pristine looks of Chick-fil-A's, but we're not judging this book by its cover just yet.

Shake Shack's new sandwich doesn't have the pristine looks of Chick-fil-A's, but we're not judging this book by its cover just yet. play

Shake Shack's new sandwich doesn't have the pristine looks of Chick-fil-A's, but we're not judging this book by its cover just yet.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)


The all-natural chicken breast is griddled, not grilled per se, so there are no visually seductive grill marks. But it's lightly charred on the outside all the same, which is a good sign. The Maillard reaction is one of the keys of grilling, if not of all cooking itself.

The all-natural chicken breast is griddled, not grilled per se, so there are no visually seductive grill marks. But it's lightly charred on the outside all the same, which is a good sign. The Maillard reaction is one of the keys of grilling, if not of all cooking itself. play

The all-natural chicken breast is griddled, not grilled per se, so there are no visually seductive grill marks. But it's lightly charred on the outside all the same, which is a good sign. The Maillard reaction is one of the keys of grilling, if not of all cooking itself.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)


The tomatoes look gorgeous. They're vibrant, firm, and look fresh. There's lettuce, too, but it's pretty negligible.

The tomatoes look gorgeous. They're vibrant, firm, and look fresh. There's lettuce, too, but it's pretty negligible. play

The tomatoes look gorgeous. They're vibrant, firm, and look fresh. There's lettuce, too, but it's pretty negligible.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)


The bacon is impressive. The slices are incredibly thick, and it's perfectly cooked in that sweet spot between crispy and cartilaginous. For once, three slices of bacon doesn't feel skimpy.

The bacon is impressive. The slices are incredibly thick, and it's perfectly cooked in that sweet spot between crispy and cartilaginous. For once, three slices of bacon doesn't feel skimpy. play

The bacon is impressive. The slices are incredibly thick, and it's perfectly cooked in that sweet spot between crispy and cartilaginous. For once, three slices of bacon doesn't feel skimpy.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)


Yet despite all of these impressive ingredients, the sandwich falls flat. The chicken tastes strange, and it has a slightly grainy mouthfeel. The seasoning is off — too salty, even without the bacon.

Yet despite all of these impressive ingredients, the sandwich falls flat. The chicken tastes strange, and it has a slightly grainy mouthfeel. The seasoning is off — too salty, even without the bacon. play

Yet despite all of these impressive ingredients, the sandwich falls flat. The chicken tastes strange, and it has a slightly grainy mouthfeel. The seasoning is off — too salty, even without the bacon.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)


The bacon seems to be the best part of it — ironic, considering the sandwich's positioning as a healthy menu item. Ultimately, the whole does not equal the sum of its parts.

The bacon seems to be the best part of it — ironic, considering the sandwich's positioning as a healthy menu item. Ultimately, the whole does not equal the sum of its parts. play

The bacon seems to be the best part of it — ironic, considering the sandwich's positioning as a healthy menu item. Ultimately, the whole does not equal the sum of its parts.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)


Chick-fil-A's chicken, even when grilled, is still safe on top for another day.

Chick-fil-A's chicken, even when grilled, is still safe on top for another day. play

Chick-fil-A's chicken, even when grilled, is still safe on top for another day.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)


24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy Dr. Ruth has interviewed thousands of people about their sex...bullet
2 Strategy We compared McDonald's new Chick-fil-A killer with the real...bullet
3 Strategy Don’t quit your job if you work in 1 of these 5 industriesbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

couple on a date in a cafe
Strategy 20-somethings are using a new barometer to see if their relationship is serious: asking for a last name
Reporting an allegation of sexual assault to Yale triggers a process some women feel is silencing.
Strategy Women who report claims of sexual assault to Yale feel they are being silenced by the university
Taco Bell Naked Chicken Chalupa 8
Strategy Fast-food chains like Starbucks and Taco Bell are stealing a page out of Instagram influencers' playbook
chieh huang boxed
Strategy Kroger is reportedly wooing 'Costco for millennials' company Boxed — and it could sell for $500 million