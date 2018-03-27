Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Students and parents were asked to name their 'dream school' — and the same college topped both lists


Strategy Students and parents were asked to name their 'dream school' — and the same college topped both lists

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The best colleges in the US intrigue students and parents — and they consider many of those colleges to be dream schools.

Students and parents both considered Stanford University to be one of the best colleges in the US. play

Students and parents both considered Stanford University to be one of the best colleges in the US.

(Linda A. Cicero/Stanford University/Facebook)

  • The best colleges appeal to students and parents alike.
  • The Princeton Review asked thousands of college applicants and parents to name their "dream schools."
  • Their answers didn't always overlap, but there was consensus on the No. 1 college: Stanford.


Applying for colleges is a significant milestone in any young person's life.

But when it comes to choosing the best college, prospective students and their parents don't always see eye to eye.

The Princeton Review released the results of its annual " target="_blank"College Hopes and Worries" survey on Tuesday, and it included a ranking of the top 10 "dream schools" for students and parents alike.

The survey asked more than 9,000 college applicants which school they wished they could attend if acceptance or cost weren't an issue. It also surveyed more than 1,600 parents of college applicants to ask which school they wished their child would attend under the same circumstances, and compared the results. More than 800 schools got votes, the Princeton Review said in a statement.

Among the top 10, there's plenty of overlap — including the No. 1 rank, Stanford University — and plenty of disagreement, too.

Read on to see what students and parents considered the best colleges in the country, listed roughly in order of least to most desirable:

Cornell University

Cornell University play

Cornell University

(upsand/Flickr)

Students' rank: Unranked

Parents' rank: 10



University of Southern California

University of Southern California play

University of Southern California

(University of Southern California/Facebook)

Students' rank: 10

Parents' rank: unranked



University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Berkeley play

University of California, Berkeley

(Shutterstock)

Students' rank: 9

Parents' rank: unranked



University of Pennsylvania

University of Pennsylvania play

University of Pennsylvania

(Flickr/skinnylawyer)

Students' rank: unranked

Parents' rank: 8



University of Michigan

University of Michigan play

University of Michigan

(Facebook/universityofmichigan)

Students' rank: unranked

Parents' rank: 7



Brown University

Brown University play

Brown University

(Tupungato/Shutterstock)

Students' rank: unranked

Parents' rank: 6



University of California, Los Angeles

University of California, Los Angeles play

University of California, Los Angeles

(Shutterstock/Michael Gordon)

Students' rank: 5

Parents' rank: unranked



New York University

New York University play

New York University

(Melia Robinson/BI)

Students' rank: 3

Parents' rank: unranked



Columbia University

Columbia University play

Columbia University

(Columbia University in the City of New York/Facebook)

Students' rank: 7

Parents' rank: 9



Yale University

Yale University play

Yale University

(Jessica Hill/AP)

Students' rank: 8

Parents' rank: 5



Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Massachusetts Institute of Technology play

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

(Shutterstock/Marcio Jose Bastos Silva)

Students' rank: 6

Parents' rank: 2



Princeton University

Princeton University play

Princeton University

(Princeton University/Facebook)

Students' rank: 4

Parents' rank: 3



Harvard University

Harvard University play

Harvard University

(Jannis Tobias Werner / Shutterstock.com)

Students' rank: 2

Parents' rank: 4



Stanford University

Stanford University play

Stanford University

(Shutterstock/MintImages)

Students' rank: 1

Parents' rank: 1



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Religion 4 jobs that do not hire Rastafarians in Africabullet
2 Strategy 5 bad American habits that Ghanaians have adoptedbullet
3 Strategy Inside the turbulent personal life of Elon Musk, who called...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Shoppers at Costcos in Mexico can enjoy al pastor pizza topped with pork, onions, and pineapple.
Strategy From açaí bowls in Hawaii to seafood-and-corn-topped pizza in Taiwan, employees shared menu items you can order at Costco food courts around the world
She refused to give up. Kathryn Minshew pictured.
Strategy A startup founder who was rejected 148 times before raising almost $30 million made two small changes to get investors excited
Chipotle is still recovering from its E. coli scandal
Strategy People are still terrified to eat at Chipotle — and it's the chain's biggest problem (CMG)
You probably won't find these vacation rentals on Airbnb.
Strategy Airbnb for billionaires: Where the world's richest people stay when they travel