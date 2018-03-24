The 13 most tolerant and fun cities where everyone under 30 wants to live right now

news

These days most millennials will consider a broad range of factors when considering a city to reside in, including living costs, how liberal a city is, the employment opportunities, as well as more fun aspects, such as what the nightlife's like.

Recognising this, apartment hunting website Nestpick analysed 110 cities, taking four main concerns into consideration: Is there work available? Can you afford to live a good life? Is the city open and tolerant? And finally, can you have fun?

In its ranking, the company assigned a score for each city based on 17 "micro factors," including its immigration tolerance, gender equality, whether or not its LGBTQ+ friendly, the state of the startup scene, as well as its beer and festival ranking.

Amsterdam took the top spot in Nestpick's 2017 ranking, but this year it crowned a new best city for millennials, so keep scrolling for the 13 cities where under 30s want to live most right now.

13. San Francisco, US. The global tech hub naturally scored high in the startup stakes.

12. Bristol, UK. Bristol benefits from a lively nightlife and scored highly for its LGBTQ+ friendly environment.

11. Hamburg, Germany. The city may sometimes get overlooked for better known German cities but it also has a buzzing nightlife scene.

10. Manchester, UK. The city scored highly for personal freedom and choice and its LGBTQ+ friendly.

9. Cologne, Germany. The city of Cologne is known for its rich culture and gothic cathedral.

8. New York, US. Unsurprisingly New York scored high across factors categorised under 'business ecosystem'. It also scored relatively high for 'openness' and 'essential living' factors, which include things like internet speed and universities.

7. Barcelona, Spain. Barcelona boasts a fantastic Tapas scene, and it naturally scored higher than most in the food stakes.

6. Vancouver, Canada. Three Canadian cities are featured in this list, they all benefit from Canada's immigration-friendly policy.

5. Toronto, Canada. Toronto got a particularly high festival score.

4. Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Trendy Amsterdam, which was knocked off the top spot this year down to fourth place, at least ranks highest in terms of personal freedom and choice, according to this ranking.

3. London, UK. London town ranks high in terms of universities, startups, 'openness,' and nightlife.

2. Montréal, Canada. Another Canadian city with a good festival scene to offer its millennial inhabitants, according to this ranking.

1. Berlin, Germany. Berlin and its world famous techno scene naturally scored highest in the nightlife stakes. It has a strong startup scene and is considered one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly cities in the world.