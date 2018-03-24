The 13 most tolerant and fun cities where everyone under 30 wants to live right now

news
These days most millennials will consider a broad range of factors when considering a city to reside in, including living costs, how liberal a city is, the employment opportunities, as well as more fun aspects, such as what the nightlife's like.
Recognising this, apartment hunting website Nestpick analysed 110 cities, taking four main concerns into consideration: Is there work available? Can you afford to live a good life? Is the city open and tolerant? And finally, can you have fun?
In its ranking, the company assigned a score for each city based on 17 "micro factors," including its immigration tolerance, gender equality, whether or not its LGBTQ+ friendly, the state of the startup scene, as well as its beer and festival ranking.
Amsterdam took the top spot in Nestpick's 2017 ranking, but this year it crowned a new best city for millennials, so keep scrolling for the 13 cities where under 30s want to live most right now.
13. San Francisco, US. The global tech hub naturally scored high in the startup stakes.
play
13. San Francisco, US. The global tech hub naturally scored high in the startup stakes. (Photo by Edgar Chaparro on Unsplash)
12. Bristol, UK. Bristol benefits from a lively nightlife and scored highly for its LGBTQ+ friendly environment.
play
12. Bristol, UK. Bristol benefits from a lively nightlife and scored highly for its LGBTQ+ friendly environment. (Shutterstock/ Sion Hannuna)
11. Hamburg, Germany. The city may sometimes get overlooked for better known German cities but it also has a buzzing nightlife scene.
play
11. Hamburg, Germany. The city may sometimes get overlooked for better known German cities but it also has a buzzing nightlife scene. (Photo by Christoph Mahlstedt on Unsplash)
10. Manchester, UK. The city scored highly for personal freedom and choice and its LGBTQ+ friendly.
play
10. Manchester, UK. The city scored highly for personal freedom and choice and its LGBTQ+ friendly. (Shutterstock/E. R. Meeks)
9. Cologne, Germany. The city of Cologne is known for its rich culture and gothic cathedral.
play
9. Cologne, Germany. The city of Cologne is known for its rich culture and gothic cathedral. (Shutterstock/ r.classen)
8. New York, US. Unsurprisingly New York scored high across factors categorised under 'business ecosystem'. It also scored relatively high for 'openness' and 'essential living' factors, which include things like internet speed and universities.
play
8. New York, US. Unsurprisingly New York scored high across factors categorised under 'business ecosystem'. It also scored relatively high for 'openness' and 'essential living' factors, which include things like internet speed and universities. (Photo by Todd Quackenbush on Unsplash)
7. Barcelona, Spain. Barcelona boasts a fantastic Tapas scene, and it naturally scored higher than most in the food stakes.
play
7. Barcelona, Spain. Barcelona boasts a fantastic Tapas scene, and it naturally scored higher than most in the food stakes. (Photo by Federico Giampieri on Unsplash)
6. Vancouver, Canada. Three Canadian cities are featured in this list, they all benefit from Canada's immigration-friendly policy.
play
6. Vancouver, Canada. Three Canadian cities are featured in this list, they all benefit from Canada's immigration-friendly policy. (Photo by Spencer Watson on Unsplash)
5. Toronto, Canada. Toronto got a particularly high festival score.
play
(Photo by Justin Main on Unsplash)
4. Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Trendy Amsterdam, which was knocked off the top spot this year down to fourth place, at least ranks highest in terms of personal freedom and choice, according to this ranking.
play
4. Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Trendy Amsterdam, which was knocked off the top spot this year down to fourth place, at least ranks highest in terms of personal freedom and choice, according to this ranking. (Photo by Jace Grandinetti on Unsplash)
3. London, UK. London town ranks high in terms of universities, startups, 'openness,' and nightlife.
play
3. London, UK. London town ranks high in terms of universities, startups, 'openness,' and nightlife. (Shutterstock/EQRoy)
2. Montréal, Canada. Another Canadian city with a good festival scene to offer its millennial inhabitants, according to this ranking.
play
2. Montréal, Canada. Another Canadian city with a good festival scene to offer its millennial inhabitants, according to this ranking. (Photo by andrew welch on Unsplash)
1. Berlin, Germany. Berlin and its world famous techno scene naturally scored highest in the nightlife stakes. It has a strong startup scene and is considered one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly cities in the world.
play
1. Berlin, Germany. Berlin and its world famous techno scene naturally scored highest in the nightlife stakes. It has a strong startup scene and is considered one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly cities in the world. (Photo by Soroush Karimi on Unsplash)