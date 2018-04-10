Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

The 15 highest-paying jobs in tech, according to LinkedIn


Strategy The 15 highest-paying jobs in tech, according to LinkedIn

  Published:

IT jobs and other tech jobs have a reputation for major earnings. Here are 15 roles with base salaries of at least $100,000.

These jobs all have a base salary of at least $100,000. play

These jobs all have a base salary of at least $100,000.

(Sebastiaan ter Burg/Flickr)

IT jobs and other tech roles are supposed to be in-demand and well-compensated.

• But, when it comes to the realms of tech, IT, and software, senior gigs are still the most lucrative.

• That's according to the salary data that LinkedIn put together in order to figure out which tech jobs earn the most money.


IT jobs require a special set of skills. So it's not surprising that IT, software, and other tech gigs have a reputation for being highly compensated.

But which IT and software roles snag the highest pay?

In order to find out, LinkedIn provided Business Insider with data collected through the site's salary tool, which asks verified members to submit their salary and collects data on wages.

The jobs all hail from the IT and software industries. C-suite titles were cut from the search. LinkedIn calculated median base salaries, as well as median total salaries, which included additional compensation like annual bonuses, sign-on bonuses, stock options, and commission.

While tech, software, and IT jobs tend to accrue high salaries, LinkedIn's findings indicate that the biggest pay days come with senior positions.

These 15 positions all make a median base salary of at least $100,000 a year. Bear in mind that the data is self-reported by users, so might be subject to some variation.

Here are the highest-paying jobs in software and IT:

15. Senior director of operations

15. Senior director of operations play

15. Senior director of operations

(Sebastiaan ter Burg/Flickr)

Base median salary: $170,000

Total median pay: $197,000



14. Senior director of marketing

14. Senior director of marketing play

14. Senior director of marketing

(Sebastiaan ter Burg/Flickr)

Base median salary: $167,000

Total median pay: $198,000



13. Enterprise account executive

13. Enterprise account executive play

13. Enterprise account executive

(WOCinTech Chat/Flickr)

Base median salary: $100,000

Total median pay: $200,000



12. Senior corporate counsel

12. Senior corporate counsel play

12. Senior corporate counsel

(Sebastiaan ter Burg/Flickr)

Base median salary: $175,000

Total median pay: $208,000



11. Senior engineering manager

11. Senior engineering manager play

11. Senior engineering manager

(Sebastiaan ter Burg/Flickr)

Base median salary: $175,000

Total median pay: $212,000



10. Enterprise sales executive

10. Enterprise sales executive play

10. Enterprise sales executive

(WOCinTech Chat/Flickr)

Base median salary: $115,000

Total median pay: $213,000



9 (tie). Tax director

9 (tie). Tax director play

9 (tie). Tax director

(Sebastiaan ter Burg/Flickr)

Base median salary: $186,000

Total median pay: $219,000



9 (tie). Senior director of business development

9 (tie). Senior director of business development play

9 (tie). Senior director of business development

(mimagephotography/Shutterstock)

Base median salary: $165,000

Total median pay: $219,000



7. Enterprise sales director

7. Enterprise sales director play

7. Enterprise sales director

(tanleimages/Shutterstock)

Base median salary: $135,000

Total median pay: $220,000



6. Senior director finance

6. Senior director finance play

6. Senior director finance

(Sebastiaan ter Burg/Flickr)

Base median salary: $176,000

Total median pay: $225,000



5. Application sales manager

5. Application sales manager play

5. Application sales manager

(Sebastiaan ter Burg/Flickr)

Base median salary: $110,000

Total median pay: $226,000



4. Senior sales director

4. Senior sales director play

4. Senior sales director

(Sebastiaan ter Burg/Flickr)

Base median salary: $160,000

Total median pay: $228,000



3. Senior director of product management

3. Senior director of product management play

3. Senior director of product management

(Sorbis/Shutterstock)

Base median salary: $197,000

Total median pay: $235,000



2. Regional sales director

2. Regional sales director play

2. Regional sales director

(Strelka Institute/Flickr)

Base median salary: $130,000

Total median pay: $240,000



1. Senior director of engineering

1. Senior director of engineering play

1. Senior director of engineering

(Sebastiaan ter Burg/Flickr)

Base median salary: $200,000

Total median pay: $250,000



