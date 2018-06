news

If talk of resolutions and new beginnings is giving you a sense of wanderlust, you're in luck.

There are tons of cities perfect for getting a fresh start and snagging a new, well-paying job.

To find the 20 best cities for finding a job in 2018, personal-finance site WalletHub compared 182 of the most populous US cities based on 26 metrics (like job opportunities, employment growth, monthly median salary, unemployment rate, average work and commute time, and housing affordability, among other metrics.) Each metric falls into one of two key dimensions (job market and socioeconomic environment), with greater weight assigned to metrics that fall under the job market category.

To read more about the study's methodology, check out the full report here.

Continue scrolling to see the 20 best US cities for finding a job in 2018:

20. Tempe, Arizona

Total score (out of 100): 59.79

Job market rank (out of 182): 32

Socioeconomic rank (out of 182): 15

19. Fremont, California

Total score (out of 100): 60.04

Job market rank (out of 182): 15

Socioeconomic rank (out of 182): 66

18. Salt Lake City, Utah

Total score (out of 100): 60.65

Job market rank (out of 182): 17

Socioeconomic rank (out of 182): 28

17. Seattle, Washington

Total score (out of 100): 60.70

Job market rank (out of 182): 28

Socioeconomic rank (out of 182): 11

16. Tampa, Florida

Total score (out of 100): 60.78

Job market rank (out of 182): 18

Socioeconomic rank (out of 182): 22

15. Columbia, Maryland

Total score (out of 100): 61.28

Job market rank (out of 182): 30

Socioeconomic rank (out of 182): 4

14. Bismarck, North Dakota

Total score (out of 100): 61.61

Job market rank (out of 182): 13

Socioeconomic rank (out of 182): 39

13. Orlando, Florida

Total score (out of 100): 61.98

Job market rank (out of 182): 9

Socioeconomic rank (out of 182): 36

12. Fargo, North Dakota

Total score (out of 100): 62.10

Job market rank (out of 182): 14

Socioeconomic rank (out of 182): 18

11. Austin, Texas

Total score (out of 100): 62.29

Job market rank (out of 182): 12

Socioeconomic rank (out of 182): 25

10. Boston, Massachusetts

Total score (out of 100): 62.37

Job market rank (out of 182): 7

Socioeconomic rank (out of 182): 42

9. Madison, Wisconsin

Total score (out of 100): 62.44

Job market rank (out of 182): 21

Socioeconomic rank (out of 182): 1

8. Irvine, California

Total score (out of 100): 62.86

Job market rank (out of 182): 11

Socioeconomic rank (out of 182): 13

7. Portland, Maine

Total score (out of 100): 63.06

Job market rank (out of 182): 10

Socioeconomic rank (out of 182): 12

6. Plano, Texas

Total score (out of 100): 64.69

Job market rank (out of 182): 6

Socioeconomic rank (out of 182): 16

5. Gilbert, Arizona

Total score (out of 100): 65.35

Job market rank (out of 182): 4

Socioeconomic rank (out of 182): 34

4. Peoria, Arizona

Total score (out of 100): 65.86

Job market rank (out of 182): 1

Socioeconomic rank (out of 182): 56

3. San Francisco, California

Total score (out of 100): 66.06

Job market rank (out of 182): 2

Socioeconomic rank (out of 182): 43

2. Scottsdale, Arizona

Total score (out of 100): 66.29

Job market rank (out of 182): 5

Socioeconomic rank (out of 182): 3

1. Chandler, Arizona

Total score (out of 100): 67.66

Job market rank (out of 182): 3

Socioeconomic rank (out of 182): 9