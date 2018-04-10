The 20 highest-paying jobs for women

Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

If you want one of the highest-paying jobs for women, a job in healthcare may be the way to go.

Some of the highest-paying jobs for women are in healthcare.

(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The gender wage gap is pervasive in many industries, especially those still dominated by men.

But there are some fields where women not only make up a high percentage of the workforce, but they earn competitive pay doing it.

Business Insider looked at data from the US Census Bureau's 2016 American Community Survey to find occupations with the highest median pay for women who work full-time, year-round and are over the age of 16.

To highlight jobs in which women frequently work, only those where at least 40% of workers identified as female were included.

Check out the full list of jobs where women earn the most:

20. Compensation and benefits managers

20. Compensation and benefits managers

(WOCinTech Chat/flickr)

Percentage of women: 75%

Median pay: $70,251



19. Financial examiner

19. Financial examiner

(Flickr/Achi Raz)

Percentage of women: 47%

Median pay: $70,328



18. Human resources manager

18. Human resources manager

(Flickr/USDAgov)

Percentage of women: 61%

Median pay: $70,342



17. Medical scientist

17. Medical scientist

(Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)

Percentage of women: 53%

Median pay: $71,175



16. Audiologist

16. Audiologist

(Flickr/_e.t)

Percentage of women: 80%

Median pay: $72,123



15. Computer systems analyst

15. Computer systems analyst

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Percentage of women: 40%

Median pay: $72,409



14. Physical therapist

14. Physical therapist

(a katz/Shutterstock)

Percentage of women: 63%

Median pay: $74,555



13. Public relations and fundraising manager

13. Public relations and fundraising manager

(Flickr/Sebastiaan ter Burg)

Percentage of women: 67%

Median pay: $75,260



12. Operations research analyst

12. Operations research analyst

(Flickr / Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design)

Percentage of women: 50%

Median pay: $76,005



11. Management analyst

11. Management analyst

(Glassdoor)

Percentage of women: 41%

Median pay: $76,338



10. Natural sciences manager

10. Natural sciences manager

(Canadian Film Centre/Flickr)

Percentage of women: 53%

Median pay: $76,768



9. Radiation therapist

9. Radiation therapist

(NIH Image Gallery/flickr)

Percentage of women: 68%

Median pay: $79,488



8. Statistician

8. Statistician

(Strelka Institute/Flickr/Attribution License)

Percentage of women: 44%

Median pay: $80,027



7. Judge, magistrate, or other judicial worker

7. Judge, magistrate, or other judicial worker

(Thomson Reuters)

Percentage of women: 44%

Median pay: $80,807



6. Veterinarian

6. Veterinarian

(Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

Percentage of women: 59%

Median pay: $82,228



5. Nurse practitioner

5. Nurse practitioner

(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Percentage of women: 88%

Median pay: $100,030



4. Physician assistant

4. Physician assistant

(Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Percentage of women: 63%

Median pay: $100,434



3. Nurse midwife

3. Nurse midwife

(ChameleonsEye / Shutterstock.com)

Percentage of women: 100%

Median pay: $101,552



2. Pharmacist

2. Pharmacist

(Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

Percentage of women: 55%

Median pay: $118,461



1. Nurse anesthetist

1. Nurse anesthetist

(MindStorm/Shutterstock)

Percentage of women: 58%

Median pay: $151,667



