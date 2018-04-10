The 20 highest-paying jobs for women

news

The gender wage gap is pervasive in many industries, especially those still dominated by men.

But there are some fields where women not only make up a high percentage of the workforce, but they earn competitive pay doing it.

Business Insider looked at data from the US Census Bureau's 2016 American Community Survey to find occupations with the highest median pay for women who work full-time, year-round and are over the age of 16.

To highlight jobs in which women frequently work, only those where at least 40% of workers identified as female were included.

Check out the full list of jobs where women earn the most:

20. Compensation and benefits managers

Percentage of women: 75%

Median pay: $70,251

19. Financial examiner

Percentage of women: 47%

Median pay: $70,328

18. Human resources manager

Percentage of women: 61%

Median pay: $70,342

17. Medical scientist

Percentage of women: 53%

Median pay: $71,175

16. Audiologist

Percentage of women: 80%

Median pay: $72,123

15. Computer systems analyst

Percentage of women: 40%

Median pay: $72,409

14. Physical therapist

Percentage of women: 63%

Median pay: $74,555

13. Public relations and fundraising manager

Percentage of women: 67%

Median pay: $75,260

12. Operations research analyst

Percentage of women: 50%

Median pay: $76,005

11. Management analyst

Percentage of women: 41%

Median pay: $76,338

10. Natural sciences manager

Percentage of women: 53%

Median pay: $76,768

9. Radiation therapist

Percentage of women: 68%

Median pay: $79,488

8. Statistician

Percentage of women: 44%

Median pay: $80,027

7. Judge, magistrate, or other judicial worker

Percentage of women: 44%

Median pay: $80,807

6. Veterinarian

Percentage of women: 59%

Median pay: $82,228

5. Nurse practitioner

Percentage of women: 88%

Median pay: $100,030

4. Physician assistant

Percentage of women: 63%

Median pay: $100,434

3. Nurse midwife

Percentage of women: 100%

Median pay: $101,552

2. Pharmacist

Percentage of women: 55%

Median pay: $118,461

1. Nurse anesthetist

Percentage of women: 58%

Median pay: $151,667