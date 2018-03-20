The 25 best business schools in America

news

Business school can be a launching point for a successful career in a range of fields.

But choosing where to apply can be intimidating.

U.S. News & World Report just released its 2019 rankings of the best business schools in America. In total, they ranked 127 schools with full-time MBA programs. They took into account a range of factors including job opportunities, starting salary, selectivity, as well as peer and recruiter assessments.

This year, Harvard Business School and the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago — institutions where graduates earn starting salaries of roughly $130,000 — came out on top.

Read on to see the rest of the top 25 business schools in America, and compare this year's rankings to last year's.

Note: Tuition figures reflect annual costs for out-of-state students.

25. Georgetown University — Robert Emmett McDonough School of Business

Location: Washington, DC

Average starting salary: $112,501

Annual tuition: $56,400

23. TIE: Washington University in St. Louis — Olin Business School

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Average starting salary: $106,812

Annual tuition: $57,900

23. TIE: Rice University — Jesse H. Jones Graduate School of Business

Location: Houston, Texas

Average starting salary: $113,349

Annual tuition: $55,500

22. University of Washington — Michael G. Foster School of Business

Location: Seattle, Washington

Average starting salary: $119,904

Annual tuition: $47,541

20. TIE: University of Southern California — Marshall School of Business

Location: Los Angeles, California

Average starting salary: $118,110

Annual tuition: $60,951

20. TIE: Emory University — Goizueta Business School

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Average starting salary: $119,665

Annual tuition: $59,000

19. University of North Carolina — Kenan-Flagler Business School

Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Average starting salary: $111,082

Annual tuition: $58,138

17. TIE: University of Texas at Austin — McCombs School of Business

Location: Austin, Texas

Average starting salary: $116,403

Annual tuition: $51,804

17. TIE: Carnegie Mellon University — Tepper School of Business

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Average starting salary: $119,402

Annual tuition: $64,000

16. University of California at Los Angeles — Anderson School of Management

Location: Los Angeles, California

Average starting salary: $119,964

Annual tuition: $58,458

15. Cornell University — Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management

Location: Ithaca, New York

Average starting salary: $125,578

Annual tuition: $63,894

13. TIE: University of Virginia — Darden School of Business

Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Average starting salary: $124,684

Annual tuition: $62,342

13. TIE: New York University — Leonard N. Stern School of Business

Location: New York, New York

Average starting salary: $121,146

Annual tuition: $69,086

11. TIE: Yale University — Yale School of Management

Location: New Haven, Connecticut

Average starting salary: $119,371

Annual tuition: $66,650

11. TIE: Duke University — Fuqua School of Business

Location: Durham, North Carolina

Average starting salary: $122,989

Annual tuition: $65,665

10. Dartmouth College — Tuck School of Business

Location: Hanover, New Hampshire

Average starting salary: $127,986

Annual tuition: $68,910

9. Columbia University — Columbia Business School

Location: New York, New York

Average starting salary: $128,343

Annual tuition: $71,544

7. TIE: University of Michigan at Ann Arbor — Stephen M. Ross School of Business

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Average starting salary: $124,702

Annual tuition: $67,300

7. TIE: University of California at Berkeley — Haas School of Business

Location: Berkeley, California

Average starting salary: $125,572

Annual tuition: $59,811

6. Northwestern University — Kellogg School of Management

Location: Evanston, Illinois

Average starting salary: $128,192

Annual tuition: $68,955

5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology — Sloan School of Management

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Average starting salary: $128,301

Annual tuition: $71,000

4. Stanford University — Graduate School of Business

Location: Stanford, California

Average starting salary: $144,455

Annual tuition: $68,868

3. University of Pennsylvania — Wharton School

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Average starting salary: $135,716

Annual tuition: $70,200

1. TIE: University of Chicago — Booth School of Business

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Average starting salary: $129,442

Annual tuition: $69,200

1. TIE: Harvard University — Harvard Business School

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Average starting salary: $137,293

Annual tuition: $72,000