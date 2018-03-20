The 25 best business schools in America

Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Business school can kick off a successful career in any field. Here are the top 25 business schools in America, according to U.S. News & World Report rankings.

(Facebook/Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University)

  • Business school can help you start a successful career, or advance in your current one.
  • U.S. News & World Report just released its 2019 rankings of the best business schools in America.
  • Harvard Business School and the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago tied for first place.


Business school can be a launching point for a successful career in a range of fields.

But choosing where to apply can be intimidating.

U.S. News & World Report just released its 2019 rankings of the best business schools in America. In total, they ranked 127 schools with full-time MBA programs. They took into account a range of factors including job opportunities, starting salary, selectivity, as well as peer and recruiter assessments.

This year, Harvard Business School and the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago — institutions where graduates earn starting salaries of roughly $130,000 — came out on top.

Read on to see the rest of the top 25 business schools in America, and compare this year's rankings to last year's.

Note: Tuition figures reflect annual costs for out-of-state students.

25. Georgetown University — Robert Emmett McDonough School of Business

(Facebook/GeorgetownMcDonough)

Location: Washington, DC

Average starting salary: $112,501

Annual tuition: $56,400



23. TIE: Washington University in St. Louis — Olin Business School

(Wikipedia)

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Average starting salary: $106,812

Annual tuition: $57,900



23. TIE: Rice University — Jesse H. Jones Graduate School of Business

(Facebook/Rice Business - Jones Graduate School of Business)

Location: Houston, Texas

Average starting salary: $113,349

Annual tuition: $55,500



22. University of Washington — Michael G. Foster School of Business

(Facebook/UWFosterSchool)

Location: Seattle, Washington

Average starting salary: $119,904

Annual tuition: $47,541



20. TIE: University of Southern California — Marshall School of Business

(Facebook/USC Marshall School of Business)

Location: Los Angeles, California

Average starting salary: $118,110

Annual tuition: $60,951



20. TIE: Emory University — Goizueta Business School

(Emory University Goizueta Business School/Facebook)

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Average starting salary: $119,665

Annual tuition: $59,000



19. University of North Carolina — Kenan-Flagler Business School

(Via Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Average starting salary: $111,082

Annual tuition: $58,138



17. TIE: University of Texas at Austin — McCombs School of Business

(UT McCombs School of Business/Facebook)

Location: Austin, Texas

Average starting salary: $116,403

Annual tuition: $51,804



17. TIE: Carnegie Mellon University — Tepper School of Business

(Facebook/Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon)

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Average starting salary: $119,402

Annual tuition: $64,000



16. University of California at Los Angeles — Anderson School of Management

(Facebook/UCLA Anderson School of Management)

Location: Los Angeles, California

Average starting salary: $119,964

Annual tuition: $58,458



15. Cornell University — Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management

(Facebook/Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University)

Location: Ithaca, New York

Average starting salary: $125,578

Annual tuition: $63,894



13. TIE: University of Virginia — Darden School of Business

(Facebook/UVA Darden School of Business)

Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Average starting salary: $124,684

Annual tuition: $62,342



13. TIE: New York University — Leonard N. Stern School of Business

(NYU Stern School of Business/Facebook)

Location: New York, New York

Average starting salary: $121,146

Annual tuition: $69,086



11. TIE: Yale University — Yale School of Management

(Flickr/abn1)

Location: New Haven, Connecticut

Average starting salary: $119,371

Annual tuition: $66,650



11. TIE: Duke University — Fuqua School of Business

(EQRoy/Shutterstock)

Location: Durham, North Carolina

Average starting salary: $122,989

Annual tuition: $65,665



10. Dartmouth College — Tuck School of Business

(Tuck School of Business/Facebook)

Location: Hanover, New Hampshire

Average starting salary: $127,986

Annual tuition: $68,910



9. Columbia University — Columbia Business School

(Columbia Business School/Facebook)

Location: New York, New York

Average starting salary: $128,343

Annual tuition: $71,544



7. TIE: University of Michigan at Ann Arbor — Stephen M. Ross School of Business

(The Ross School of Business/Facebook)

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Average starting salary: $124,702

Annual tuition: $67,300



7. TIE: University of California at Berkeley — Haas School of Business

(Wikipedia/GNU)

Location: Berkeley, California

Average starting salary: $125,572

Annual tuition: $59,811



6. Northwestern University — Kellogg School of Management

(Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Location: Evanston, Illinois

Average starting salary: $128,192

Annual tuition: $68,955



5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology — Sloan School of Management

(MIT Sloan School of Management/Facebook)

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Average starting salary: $128,301

Annual tuition: $71,000



4. Stanford University — Graduate School of Business

(Steve Castillo/Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Stanford, California

Average starting salary: $144,455

Annual tuition: $68,868



3. University of Pennsylvania — Wharton School

(The Wharton School/Facebook)

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Average starting salary: $135,716

Annual tuition: $70,200



1. TIE: University of Chicago — Booth School of Business

(Facebook/chicagoboothbusiness)

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Average starting salary: $129,442

Annual tuition: $69,200



1. TIE: Harvard University — Harvard Business School

(Harvard Business School/Facebook)

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Average starting salary: $137,293

Annual tuition: $72,000



