The 25 best places everyone should visit this year, according to travelers who have been there

news

The best places to visit in 2018 range from Rome to Kathmandu.

That's according to traveler data compiled by TripAdvisor for its annual Travelers Choice Awards.

To find the best places to visit, the site factored in reviews for attractions, restaurants, and hotels.



We're just a third of the way through 2018, but travelers around the world are already sharing their tips for this year's best vacation hotspots.

Travel site TripAdvisor announced the winners of its annual Travelers Choice Awards, honoring the destinations worldwide that are at the top of everybody's travel list.

TripAdvisor chose the winners based on an algorithm factoring in reviews for attractions, restaurants, and hotels, as well as traveler booking interest within a 12-month period. The list of winners contains familiar favorites such as Rome, Bali, and New York City, as well as some unexpected gems like Kathmandu, Nepal, and Marrakech, Morocco.

We've compiled the 25 highest-rated international cities, as well as the average hotel price and cheapest month to travel for each destination.

Read on to see where your next getaway should be:

25. Sydney, Australia

Average annual hotel rate: $260 per night

Least expensive month to go: May (12% savings, compared to annual average)

24. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Average annual hotel rate: $121 per night

Least expensive month to go: April (12% savings, compared to annual average)

23. Cusco, Peru

Average annual hotel rate: $103 per night

Least expensive month to go: April (1% savings, compared to annual average)

22. New Delhi, India

Average annual hotel rate: $79 per night

Least expensive month to go: May (6% savings, compared to annual average)

21. Hurghada, Egypt

Average annual hotel rate: $120 per night

Least expensive month to go: April (11% savings, compared to annual average)

20. Hong Kong

Average annual hotel rate: $184 per night

Least expensive month to go: May (17% savings, compared to annual average)

19. Kathmandu, Nepal

Average annual hotel rate: $67 per night

Least expensive month to go: May (4% savings, compared to annual average)

18. Tokyo, Japan

Average annual hotel rate: $483 per night

Least expensive month to go: May (14% savings, compared to annual average)

17. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Average annual hotel rate: $249 per night

Least expensive month to go: June (20% savings, compared to annual average)

16. Lisbon, Portugal

Average annual hotel rate: $189 per night

Least expensive month to go: August (1% savings, compared to annual average)

15. Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Average annual hotel rate: $264 per night

Least expensive month to go: September (19% savings, compared to annual average)

14. Jamaica

Average annual hotel rate: $301 per night

Least expensive month to go: December (12% savings, compared to annual average)

13. Siem Reap, Cambodia

Average annual hotel rate: $113 per night

Least expensive month to go: May (18% savings, compared to annual average)

12. Hanoi, Vietnam

Average annual hotel rate: $73 per night

Least expensive month to go: April (7% savings, compared to annual average)

11. Phuket, Thailand

Average annual hotel rate: $161 per night

Least expensive month to go: May (32% savings, compared to annual average)

10. New York City, USA

Average annual hotel rate: $406 per night

Least expensive month to go: August (4% savings, compared to annual average)

9. Istanbul, Turkey

Average annual hotel rate: $109 per night

Least expensive month to go: May (6% savings, compared to annual average)

8. Marrakech, Morocco

Average annual hotel rate: $175 per night

Least expensive month to go: June (9% savings, compared to annual average)

7. Prague, Czech Republic

Average annual hotel rate: $147 per night

Least expensive month to go: November (12% savings, compared to annual average)

6. Barcelona, Spain

Average annual hotel rate: $231 per night

Least expensive month to go: November (15% savings, compared to annual average)

5. Crete, Greece

Average annual hotel rate: $169 per night

Least expensive month to go: October (36% savings, compared to annual average)

4. Bali, Indonesia

Average annual hotel rate: $155 per night

Least expensive month to go: April (8% savings, compared to annual average)

3. Rome, Italy

Average annual hotel rate: $190 per night

Least expensive month to go: August (8% savings, compared to annual average)

2. London, United Kingdom

Average annual hotel rate: $266 per night

Least expensive month to go: April (4% savings, compared to annual average)

1. Paris, France

Average annual hotel rate: $231 per night

Least expensive month to go: August (8% savings, compared to annual average)