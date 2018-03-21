Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

The 25 best places everyone should visit this year, according to travelers who have been there


Strategy The 25 best places everyone should visit this year, according to travelers who have been there

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The best places to visit in 2018 are a mix of familiar favorites and unexpected gems, according to TripAdvisor's Travelers Choice Awards.

The best places to visit include London, Prague, and Bali, according to TripAdvisor. play

The best places to visit include London, Prague, and Bali, according to TripAdvisor.

(Oli Scarff / Staff / Getty Images)

  • The best places to visit in 2018 range from Rome to Kathmandu.
  • That's according to traveler data compiled by TripAdvisor for its annual Travelers Choice Awards.
  • To find the best places to visit, the site factored in reviews for attractions, restaurants, and hotels.


We're just a third of the way through 2018, but travelers around the world are already sharing their tips for this year's best vacation hotspots.

Travel site TripAdvisor announced the winners of its annual Travelers Choice Awards, honoring the destinations worldwide that are at the top of everybody's travel list.

TripAdvisor chose the winners based on an algorithm factoring in reviews for attractions, restaurants, and hotels, as well as traveler booking interest within a 12-month period. The list of winners contains familiar favorites such as Rome, Bali, and New York City, as well as some unexpected gems like Kathmandu, Nepal, and Marrakech, Morocco.

We've compiled the 25 highest-rated international cities, as well as the average hotel price and cheapest month to travel for each destination.

Read on to see where your next getaway should be:

25. Sydney, Australia

25. Sydney, Australia play

25. Sydney, Australia

(Shutterstock/Nadezda Zavitaeva)

Average annual hotel rate: $260 per night

Least expensive month to go: May (12% savings, compared to annual average)



24. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

24. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil play

24. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

(Shutterstock/marchello74)

Average annual hotel rate: $121 per night

Least expensive month to go: April (12% savings, compared to annual average)



23. Cusco, Peru

23. Cusco, Peru play

23. Cusco, Peru

(Shutterstock/Tony Moran)

Average annual hotel rate: $103 per night

Least expensive month to go: April (1% savings, compared to annual average)



22. New Delhi, India

22. New Delhi, India play

22. New Delhi, India

(Shutterstock/Don Mammoser)

Average annual hotel rate: $79 per night

Least expensive month to go: May (6% savings, compared to annual average)



21. Hurghada, Egypt

21. Hurghada, Egypt play

21. Hurghada, Egypt

(Shutterstock/LedyX)

Average annual hotel rate: $120 per night

Least expensive month to go: April (11% savings, compared to annual average)



20. Hong Kong

20. Hong Kong play

20. Hong Kong

(Shutterstock)

Average annual hotel rate: $184 per night

Least expensive month to go: May (17% savings, compared to annual average)



19. Kathmandu, Nepal

19. Kathmandu, Nepal play

19. Kathmandu, Nepal

(miroslav_1/iStock)

Average annual hotel rate: $67 per night

Least expensive month to go: May (4% savings, compared to annual average)



18. Tokyo, Japan

18. Tokyo, Japan play

18. Tokyo, Japan

(Shutterstock/f11photo)

Average annual hotel rate: $483 per night

Least expensive month to go: May (14% savings, compared to annual average)



17. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

17. Dubai, United Arab Emirates play

17. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

(Shutterstock/Dmitry Birin)

Average annual hotel rate: $249 per night

Least expensive month to go: June (20% savings, compared to annual average)



16. Lisbon, Portugal

16. Lisbon, Portugal play

16. Lisbon, Portugal

(Shutterstock/TTStudio)

Average annual hotel rate: $189 per night

Least expensive month to go: August (1% savings, compared to annual average)



15. Playa del Carmen, Mexico

15. Playa del Carmen, Mexico play

15. Playa del Carmen, Mexico

(Shutterstock/posztos)

Average annual hotel rate: $264 per night

Least expensive month to go: September (19% savings, compared to annual average)



14. Jamaica

14. Jamaica play

14. Jamaica

(Shutterstock/Yevgen Belich)

Average annual hotel rate: $301 per night

Least expensive month to go: December (12% savings, compared to annual average)



13. Siem Reap, Cambodia

13. Siem Reap, Cambodia play

13. Siem Reap, Cambodia

(Shutterstock/Intarapong)

Average annual hotel rate: $113 per night

Least expensive month to go: May (18% savings, compared to annual average)



12. Hanoi, Vietnam

12. Hanoi, Vietnam play

12. Hanoi, Vietnam

(Shutterstock/John Bill)

Average annual hotel rate: $73 per night

Least expensive month to go: April (7% savings, compared to annual average)



11. Phuket, Thailand

11. Phuket, Thailand play

11. Phuket, Thailand

(Shutterstock/John Walker)

Average annual hotel rate: $161 per night

Least expensive month to go: May (32% savings, compared to annual average)



10. New York City, USA

10. New York City, USA play

10. New York City, USA

(Stig Ottesen/Unsplash)

Average annual hotel rate: $406 per night

Least expensive month to go: August (4% savings, compared to annual average)



9. Istanbul, Turkey

9. Istanbul, Turkey play

9. Istanbul, Turkey

(Shutterstock/Seqoya)

Average annual hotel rate: $109 per night

Least expensive month to go: May (6% savings, compared to annual average)



8. Marrakech, Morocco

8. Marrakech, Morocco play

8. Marrakech, Morocco

(Shutterstock/Matej Kastelic)

Average annual hotel rate: $175 per night

Least expensive month to go: June (9% savings, compared to annual average)



7. Prague, Czech Republic

7. Prague, Czech Republic play

7. Prague, Czech Republic

(Shutterstock/Noppasin Wongchum)

Average annual hotel rate: $147 per night

Least expensive month to go: November (12% savings, compared to annual average)



6. Barcelona, Spain

6. Barcelona, Spain play

6. Barcelona, Spain

(Shutterstock/R. Nagy)

Average annual hotel rate: $231 per night

Least expensive month to go: November (15% savings, compared to annual average)



5. Crete, Greece

5. Crete, Greece play

5. Crete, Greece

(Tupungato/Shutterstock)

Average annual hotel rate: $169 per night

Least expensive month to go: October (36% savings, compared to annual average)



4. Bali, Indonesia

4. Bali, Indonesia play

4. Bali, Indonesia

(Shutterstock)

Average annual hotel rate: $155 per night

Least expensive month to go: April (8% savings, compared to annual average)



3. Rome, Italy

3. Rome, Italy play

3. Rome, Italy

(Rudy Balasko/iStock)

Average annual hotel rate: $190 per night

Least expensive month to go: August (8% savings, compared to annual average)



2. London, United Kingdom

2. London, United Kingdom play

2. London, United Kingdom

(Shutterstock/S. Borisov)

Average annual hotel rate: $266 per night

Least expensive month to go: April (4% savings, compared to annual average)



1. Paris, France

1. Paris, France play

1. Paris, France

(Shutterstock)

Average annual hotel rate: $231 per night

Least expensive month to go: August (8% savings, compared to annual average)



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy These photos of prison cells around the world show how...bullet
2 Strategy The 40 highest-paying jobs you can get without a bachelor's...bullet
3 Strategy 9 famous predictions by Nostradamus that some people say...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Gas fuels traffic at Costco in several senses of the word.
Strategy Costco has some of the cheapest gas prices in America — and it's a brilliant business move
Amazon took the top spot.
Strategy The 35 hottest companies of 2018, according to LinkedIn
I visited a Toys R Us store in Yonkers, New York.
Strategy We visited a Toys R Us store that's about to shut down — and it was a grim glimpse of the future
One dollar won't get you far, but there are still some interesting things you can buy.
Strategy 33 things you can buy for $1