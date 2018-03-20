The 25 best places to visit around the world this year, according to travelers

news

The best places to visit in 2018 range from Rome to Kathmandu.

That's according to traveler data compiled by TripAdvisor for its annual Travelers Choice Awards.

To find the best places to visit, the site factored in reviews for attractions, restaurants, and hotels.



We're just a third of the way through 2018, but travelers around the world are already sharing their tips for this year's best vacation hotspots.

Travel site TripAdvisor announced the winners of its annual Travelers Choice Awards, honoring the destinations worldwide that are at the top of everybody's travel list.

TripAdvisor chose the winners based on an algorithm factoring in reviews for attractions, restaurants, and hotels, as well as traveler booking interest within a 12-month period. The list of winners contains familiar favorites such as Rome, Bali, and New York City, as well as some unexpected gems like Kathmandu, Nepal, and Marrakech, Morocco.

We've compiled the 25 highest-rated international cities, as well as the average hotel price and cheapest month to travel for the top 10.

Read on to see where your next getaway should be:

25. Sydney, Australia

24. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

23. Cusco, Peru

22. New Delhi, India

21. Hurghada, Egypt

20. Hong Kong

19. Kathmandu, Nepal

18. Tokyo, Japan

17. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

16. Lisbon, Portugal

15. Playa del Carmen, Mexico

14. Jamaica

13. Siem Reap, Cambodia

12. Hanoi, Vietnam

11. Phuket, Thailand

10. New York City, USA

Average annual hotel rate: $406 per night

Least expensive month to go: August (4% savings, compared to annual average)

9. Istanbul, Turkey

Average annual hotel rate: $109 per night

Least expensive month to go: May (6% savings, compared to annual average)

8. Marrakech, Morocco

Average annual hotel rate: $175 per night

Least expensive month to go: June (9% savings, compared to annual average)

7. Prague, Czech Republic

Average annual hotel rate: $147 per night

Least expensive month to go: November (12% savings, compared to annual average)

6. Barcelona, Spain

Average annual hotel rate: $231 per night

Least expensive month to go: November (15% savings, compared to annual average)

5. Crete, Greece

Average annual hotel rate: $169 per night

Least expensive month to go: October (36% savings, compared to annual average)

4. Bali, Indonesia

Average annual hotel rate: $155 per night

Least expensive month to go: April (8% savings, compared to annual average)

3. Rome, Italy

Average annual hotel rate: $190 per night

Least expensive month to go: August (8% savings, compared to annual average)

2. London, United Kingdom

Average annual hotel rate: $266 per night

Least expensive month to go: April (4% savings, compared to annual average)

1. Paris, France

Average annual hotel rate: $231 per night

Least expensive month to go: August (8% savings, compared to annual average)