The 25 best places to visit around the world this year, according to travelers


The best places to visit in 2018 are a mix of familiar favorites and unexpected gems, according to TripAdvisor's Travelers Choice Awards.

(Oli Scarff / Staff / Getty Images)

  • The best places to visit in 2018 range from Rome to Kathmandu.
  • That's according to traveler data compiled by TripAdvisor for its annual Travelers Choice Awards.
  • To find the best places to visit, the site factored in reviews for attractions, restaurants, and hotels.


We're just a third of the way through 2018, but travelers around the world are already sharing their tips for this year's best vacation hotspots.

Travel site TripAdvisor announced the winners of its annual Travelers Choice Awards, honoring the destinations worldwide that are at the top of everybody's travel list.

TripAdvisor chose the winners based on an algorithm factoring in reviews for attractions, restaurants, and hotels, as well as traveler booking interest within a 12-month period. The list of winners contains familiar favorites such as Rome, Bali, and New York City, as well as some unexpected gems like Kathmandu, Nepal, and Marrakech, Morocco.

We've compiled the 25 highest-rated international cities, as well as the average hotel price and cheapest month to travel for the top 10.

Read on to see where your next getaway should be:

25. Sydney, Australia

(Shutterstock/Nadezda Zavitaeva)


24. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

(Shutterstock/marchello74)


23. Cusco, Peru

(Shutterstock/Tony Moran)


22. New Delhi, India

(Shutterstock/Don Mammoser)


21. Hurghada, Egypt

(Shutterstock/LedyX)


20. Hong Kong

(Shutterstock)


19. Kathmandu, Nepal

(miroslav_1/iStock)


18. Tokyo, Japan

(Shutterstock/f11photo)


17. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

(Shutterstock/Dmitry Birin)


16. Lisbon, Portugal

(Shutterstock/TTStudio)


15. Playa del Carmen, Mexico

(Shutterstock/posztos)


14. Jamaica

(Shutterstock/Yevgen Belich)


13. Siem Reap, Cambodia

(Shutterstock/Intarapong)


12. Hanoi, Vietnam

(Shutterstock/John Bill)


11. Phuket, Thailand

(Shutterstock/John Walker)


10. New York City, USA

(Stig Ottesen/Unsplash)

Average annual hotel rate: $406 per night

Least expensive month to go: August (4% savings, compared to annual average)



9. Istanbul, Turkey

(Shutterstock/Seqoya)

Average annual hotel rate: $109 per night

Least expensive month to go: May (6% savings, compared to annual average)



8. Marrakech, Morocco

(Shutterstock/Matej Kastelic)

Average annual hotel rate: $175 per night

Least expensive month to go: June (9% savings, compared to annual average)



7. Prague, Czech Republic

(Shutterstock/Noppasin Wongchum)

Average annual hotel rate: $147 per night

Least expensive month to go: November (12% savings, compared to annual average)



6. Barcelona, Spain

(Shutterstock/R. Nagy)

Average annual hotel rate: $231 per night

Least expensive month to go: November (15% savings, compared to annual average)



5. Crete, Greece

(Tupungato/Shutterstock)

Average annual hotel rate: $169 per night

Least expensive month to go: October (36% savings, compared to annual average)



4. Bali, Indonesia

(Shutterstock)

Average annual hotel rate: $155 per night

Least expensive month to go: April (8% savings, compared to annual average)



3. Rome, Italy

(Rudy Balasko/iStock)

Average annual hotel rate: $190 per night

Least expensive month to go: August (8% savings, compared to annual average)



2. London, United Kingdom

(Shutterstock/S. Borisov)

Average annual hotel rate: $266 per night

Least expensive month to go: April (4% savings, compared to annual average)



1. Paris, France

(Shutterstock)

Average annual hotel rate: $231 per night

Least expensive month to go: August (8% savings, compared to annual average)



