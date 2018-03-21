Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

The 35 hottest companies of 2018, according to LinkedIn


Strategy The 35 hottest companies of 2018, according to LinkedIn

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Facebook, Amazon and Google are all companies that Americans want to work for in 2018, according to LinkedIn.

Amazon took the top spot. play

Amazon took the top spot.

(Glassdoor)

• Facebook, Amazon, and Alphabet — Google's parent company — all fared well in LinkedIn's "top companies of 2018" list.

• Amazon took the top spot, beating out last year's top-ranked company, Alphabet.

• Tesla, Comcast, and Netflix all rose up in the rankings this year.


Facebook, Amazon, and Alphabet are some of the biggest names in tech and business today. It's no surprise that plenty of Americans want to work there.

But where else do people want to get jobs nowadays? What are the hottest companies out there, in terms of attracting a large applicant pool?

That's the question that LinkedIn sought to answer in its top companies of 2018 report.

Using data collected from the job site's more than 546 million members, LinkedIn ranked the 50 companies that people in the US most want to work for.

The list's metrics included the rate at which users view and apply to a company's job openings, the number of followers and views a company's page accrues, employee retention, and the rate of non-employees asking to connect with a company's employees on the networking site.

The companies that ended up faring the best spanned industries, from tech giants to banking institutions.

Here are the top 35 companies on the list that people most want to work for:

35. Nike

35. Nike play

35. Nike

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)

This multinational athletic gear company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon.

Number of global workers: Over 74,400



34. Accenture

34. Accenture play

34. Accenture

(Thomson Reuters)

Accenture, the world's largest consulting firm by revenue, is a global company with offices and operations in more than 200 cities in 55 countries.

Number of global workers: Over 411,000



33. National Basketball Association

33. National Basketball Association play

33. National Basketball Association

(Thomson Reuters)

Based in New York City, the NBA is a men's professional basketball league based in North America.

Number of global workers: Over 2,186



32. Dropbox

32. Dropbox play

32. Dropbox

(Thomson Reuters)

Dropbox is a file hosting service that was founded in 2007.

Number of global workers: Over 1,900



31. Cisco

31. Cisco play

31. Cisco

(Mike Blake/Reuters)

Based in San Jose, Cisco is a hardware and telecommunications giant.

Number of global workers: 73,711



30. Stryker

30. Stryker play

30. Stryker

(Glassdoor)

Stryker is a medical technology company that was founded in 1946.

Number of global workers: Over 33,000



29. EY

29. EY play

29. EY

(Glassdoor)

EY is one of the "Big Four" audit firms and is based in London.

Number of global workers: Over 250,000



28. Morgan Stanley

28. Morgan Stanley play

28. Morgan Stanley

(Reuters)

This financial services corporation operates in 42 countries.

Number of global workers: 57,000



27. Live Nation Entertainment

27. Live Nation Entertainment play

27. Live Nation Entertainment

(Glassdoor)

Based in Beverly Hills, California, Live Nation Entertainment is an events promoter.

Number of global workers: 8,800



26. The Boston Consulting Group

26. The Boston Consulting Group play

26. The Boston Consulting Group

(Sarah Jacobs)

BCG, a management consulting firm, operates in 48 different countries.

Number of global workers: Over 14,000



25. PwC

25. PwC play

25. PwC

(Glassdoor)

Professional services firm PwC operates a network of firms in 157 countries.

Number of global workers: 236,235



24. Goldman Sachs

24. Goldman Sachs play

24. Goldman Sachs

(Reuters/ Lucas Jackson)

Goldman Sachs specializes in global investment banking and other financial services and is headquartered in Lower Manhattan.

Number of global workers: Over 34,400



23. Verizon

FILE PHOTO: The Verizon store in Superior play

FILE PHOTO: The Verizon store in Superior

(Thomson Reuters)

Based in New York City, Verizon is a telecommunications company.

Number of global workers: 155,400



22. Deloitte

22. Deloitte play

22. Deloitte

(Thomson Reuters)

The "Big Four" accounting firm is based in New York City.

Number of global workers: 263,900



21. Samsung

21. Samsung play

21. Samsung

(Thomson Reuters)

The electronics conglomerate is based in South Korea.

Number of global workers: Over 310,000



20. IBM

20. IBM play

20. IBM

(Hollis Johnson)

International Business Machines Corporation is based in Armonk, New York, and was founded in 1911.

Number of global workers: 378,000



19. LVMH

19. LVMH play

19. LVMH

(Wikimedia Commons)

The luxury goods conglomerate is based in France.

Number of global workers: 145,000



18. JPMorgan Chase & Co.

18. JPMorgan Chase &amp; Co. play

18. JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Thomson Reuters)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is the sixth-largest bank in the world, by total assets.

Number of global employees: 240,000



17. Dell Technologies

17. Dell Technologies play

17. Dell Technologies

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Based in Round Rock, Texas, Dell develops, sells, and supports personal computers.

Number of global employees: 140,000



16. Time Warner Inc.

16. Time Warner Inc. play

16. Time Warner Inc.

(REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Time Warner, a mass media and entertainment conglomerate, was founded in 1990 and is based in New York City.

Number of global employees: 25,000



15. Airbnb

15. Airbnb play

15. Airbnb

(Thomson Reuters)

Airbnb is a San Francisco-based online hospitality service that was founded in 2008.

Number of global employees: More than 4,000



14. Adobe

14. Adobe play

14. Adobe

(Emily Hagopian Photography)

Adobe is a software company based in San Jose, California.

Number of global employees: 18,000



13. McKinsey & Company

13. McKinsey &amp; Company play

13. McKinsey & Company

(Glassdoor)

Based in New York City, this worldwide management consulting form specializes in both qualitative and quantitative analysis.

Number of global employees: 25,000



12. Uber

12. Uber play

12. Uber

(Eric Risberg/AP)

Based in San Francisco, California, Uber is a transportation network company.

Number of global employees: 15,000



11. Spotify

11. Spotify play

11. Spotify

(Thomson Reuters)

Based in Stockholm, Sweden, Spotify is a music streaming service that was first launched in 2008.

Number of global workers: 2,960



10. Netflix

10. Netflix play

10. Netflix

(Justin Sullivan/Getty)

Founded in 1997 in Scotts Valley, California, Netflix is an entertainment company.

Number of global employees: 5,500



9. Oracle

9. Oracle play

9. Oracle

(Paul Sakuma/AP Images)

Oracle is a software company based in Redwood Shores, California.

Number of global workers: 138,000



8. The Walt Disney Company

8. The Walt Disney Company play

8. The Walt Disney Company

(Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Founded in 1923, the Burbank, California-based Walt Disney Company is the world's second largest mass media conglomerate.

Number of global employees: 199,000



7. Comcast NBCUniversal

7. Comcast NBCUniversal play

7. Comcast NBCUniversal

(Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

Media conglomerate Comcast NBCUniversal is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, New York.

Number of global employees: 164,000



6. Apple

6. Apple play

6. Apple

(Glassdoor)

Based in Cupertino, California, Apple is the world's largest tech company by revenue.

Number of global employees: 123,000



5. Tesla

5. Tesla play

5. Tesla

(Joe Skipper/Reuters)

Tesla is a Palo Alto, California-based US automaker and solar panel company that focuses on electric cars.

Number of global employees: 37,000



4. Salesforce

4. Salesforce play

4. Salesforce

(Steve Jennings/Getty)

Salesforce is based in San Francisco, California and primarily deals with cloud computing technology.

Number of global employees: 30,000



3. Facebook

3. Facebook play

3. Facebook

(Glassdoor)

Founded in 2004, Facebook is a social media service based in Menlo Park, California.

Number of global employees: 25,100



2. Alphabet

2. Alphabet play

2. Alphabet

(Mark Blinch/Reuters)

Alphabet, the company behind Google, is an American tech giant based in Mountain View, California.

Number of global employees: 80,110



1. Amazon

1. Amazon play

1. Amazon

(Lindsey Wasson/Reuters)

Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994, Amazon is an online retailer based in Seattle, Washington.

Number of global employees: 566,000



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy These photos of prison cells around the world show how...bullet
2 Strategy The 40 highest-paying jobs you can get without a bachelor's...bullet
3 Strategy 9 famous predictions by Nostradamus that some people say...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Gas fuels traffic at Costco in several senses of the word.
Strategy Costco has some of the cheapest gas prices in America — and it's a brilliant business move
The best places to visit include London, Prague, and Bali, according to TripAdvisor.
Strategy The 25 best places everyone should visit this year, according to travelers who have been there
I visited a Toys R Us store in Yonkers, New York.
Strategy We visited a Toys R Us store that's about to shut down — and it was a grim glimpse of the future
One dollar won't get you far, but there are still some interesting things you can buy.
Strategy 33 things you can buy for $1