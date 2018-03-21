The 35 hottest companies of 2018, according to LinkedIn

news

• Facebook, Amazon, and Alphabet — Google's parent company — all fared well in LinkedIn's "top companies of 2018" list.

• Amazon took the top spot, beating out last year's top-ranked company, Alphabet.

• Tesla, Comcast, and Netflix all rose up in the rankings this year.



Facebook, Amazon, and Alphabet are some of the biggest names in tech and business today. It's no surprise that plenty of Americans want to work there.

But where else do people want to get jobs nowadays? What are the hottest companies out there, in terms of attracting a large applicant pool?

That's the question that LinkedIn sought to answer in its top companies of 2018 report.

Using data collected from the job site's more than 546 million members, LinkedIn ranked the 50 companies that people in the US most want to work for.

The list's metrics included the rate at which users view and apply to a company's job openings, the number of followers and views a company's page accrues, employee retention, and the rate of non-employees asking to connect with a company's employees on the networking site.

The companies that ended up faring the best spanned industries, from tech giants to banking institutions.

Here are the top 35 companies on the list that people most want to work for:

35. Nike

This multinational athletic gear company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon.

Number of global workers: Over 74,400

34. Accenture

Accenture, the world's largest consulting firm by revenue, is a global company with offices and operations in more than 200 cities in 55 countries. Number of global workers: Over 411,000

33. National Basketball Association

Based in New York City, the NBA is a men's professional basketball league based in North America.

Number of global workers: Over 2,186

32. Dropbox

Dropbox is a file hosting service that was founded in 2007.

Number of global workers: Over 1,900

31. Cisco

Based in San Jose, Cisco is a hardware and telecommunications giant.

Number of global workers: 73,711

30. Stryker

Stryker is a medical technology company that was founded in 1946.

Number of global workers: Over 33,000

29. EY

EY is one of the "Big Four" audit firms and is based in London.

Number of global workers: Over 250,000

28. Morgan Stanley

This financial services corporation operates in 42 countries. Number of global workers: 57,000

27. Live Nation Entertainment

Based in Beverly Hills, California, Live Nation Entertainment is an events promoter.

Number of global workers: 8,800

26. The Boston Consulting Group

BCG, a management consulting firm, operates in 48 different countries.

Number of global workers: Over 14,000

25. PwC

Professional services firm PwC operates a network of firms in 157 countries.

Number of global workers: 236,235

24. Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs specializes in global investment banking and other financial services and is headquartered in Lower Manhattan.

Number of global workers: Over 34,400

23. Verizon

Based in New York City, Verizon is a telecommunications company.

Number of global workers: 155,400

22. Deloitte

The "Big Four" accounting firm is based in New York City.

Number of global workers: 263,900

21. Samsung

The electronics conglomerate is based in South Korea.

Number of global workers: Over 310,000

20. IBM

International Business Machines Corporation is based in Armonk, New York, and was founded in 1911.

Number of global workers: 378,000

19. LVMH

The luxury goods conglomerate is based in France.

Number of global workers: 145,000

18. JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is the sixth-largest bank in the world, by total assets. Number of global employees: 240,000

17. Dell Technologies

Based in Round Rock, Texas, Dell develops, sells, and supports personal computers.

Number of global employees: 140,000

16. Time Warner Inc.

Time Warner, a mass media and entertainment conglomerate, was founded in 1990 and is based in New York City.

Number of global employees: 25,000

15. Airbnb

Airbnb is a San Francisco-based online hospitality service that was founded in 2008.

Number of global employees: More than 4,000

14. Adobe

Adobe is a software company based in San Jose, California.

Number of global employees: 18,000

13. McKinsey & Company

Based in New York City, this worldwide management consulting form specializes in both qualitative and quantitative analysis.

Number of global employees: 25,000

12. Uber

Based in San Francisco, California, Uber is a transportation network company.

Number of global employees: 15,000

11. Spotify

Based in Stockholm, Sweden, Spotify is a music streaming service that was first launched in 2008.

Number of global workers: 2,960

10. Netflix

Founded in 1997 in Scotts Valley, California, Netflix is an entertainment company.

Number of global employees: 5,500

9. Oracle

Oracle is a software company based in Redwood Shores, California.

Number of global workers: 138,000

8. The Walt Disney Company

Founded in 1923, the Burbank, California-based Walt Disney Company is the world's second largest mass media conglomerate.

Number of global employees: 199,000

7. Comcast NBCUniversal

Media conglomerate Comcast NBCUniversal is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, New York.

Number of global employees: 164,000

6. Apple

Based in Cupertino, California, Apple is the world's largest tech company by revenue.

Number of global employees: 123,000

5. Tesla

Tesla is a Palo Alto, California-based US automaker and solar panel company that focuses on electric cars.

Number of global employees: 37,000

4. Salesforce

Salesforce is based in San Francisco, California and primarily deals with cloud computing technology.

Number of global employees: 30,000

3. Facebook

Founded in 2004, Facebook is a social media service based in Menlo Park, California.

Number of global employees: 25,100

2. Alphabet

Alphabet, the company behind Google, is an American tech giant based in Mountain View, California.

Number of global employees: 80,110

1. Amazon

Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994, Amazon is an online retailer based in Seattle, Washington.

Number of global employees: 566,000