The best college in every state to help graduates find a job

news

The job market is booming, but experts say there won't always be an abundance of jobs.

As many as 96.2% of graduates from these 50 universities find themselves employed 10 years after graduation.

Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech made the list for best colleges for employability — see if your school did as well.

Recent graduates are entering one of the best job markets in decades, but economists say that cheery circumstance won't last forever.

Almost all graduates of these 50 colleges across the country find jobs.

Career site Zippia used data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and CollegeScoreCard to find the schools in each state where the highest percentage of graduates had full-time jobs 10 years after graduation. Note that type of job or salary was not specified, only whether or not graduates were employed.

The best college nationwide for job placement is Lebanon Valley College in Annvile, Pennsylvania. It has a 96.2% placement rate. Here are the 49 other best schools for the post-graduate job hunt.

Alaska

College: Alaska Pacific University

Placement rate: 84.7%

Alabama

College: Auburn University

Placement rate: 90.7%

Arkansas

College: University of Arkansas for Medical Services

Placement rate: 92.5%

Arizona

College: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University — Prescott

Placement rate: 92.0%

California

College: University of the Pacific

Placement rate: 92.2%

Colorado

College: Colorado School of Mines

Placement rate: 89.9%

Connecticut

College: Quinnipiac University

Placement rate: 95.2%

Delaware

College: University of Delaware

Placement rate: 94.8%

Florida

College: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University — Daytona Beach

Placement rate: 92.0%

Georgia

College: Georgia Tech

Placement rate: 92.9%

Hawaii

College: Hawaii Pacific University

Placement rate: 87.7%

Iowa

College: Drake University

Placement rate: 94.7%

Idaho

College: The College of Idaho

Placement rate: 90.6%

Illinois

College: Millikin University

Placement rate: 93.7%

Indiana

College: University of Notre Dame

Placement rate: 94.5%

Kansas

College: Kansas Wesleyan University

Placement rate: 91.8%

Kentucky

College: Georgetown College

Placement rate: 92.5%

Louisiana

College: Xavier University of Louisiana

Placement rate: 93.4%

Massachusetts

College: Endicott College

Placement rate: 95.3%

Maryland

College: Mount St. Mary's University

Placement rate: 94.0%

Maine

College: University of New England

Placement rate: 92.9%

Michigan

College: Kettering University

Placement rate: 95.1%

Minnesota

College: University of St. Thomas

Placement rate: 94.4%

Missouri

College: Saint Louis University

Placement rate: 93.5%

Mississippi

College: University of Mississippi

Placement rate: 92.9%

Montana

College: Montana State University

Placement rate: 90.0%

North Carolina

College: Elon University

Placement rate: 94.0%

North Dakota

College: University of Mary

Placement rate: 94.7%

Nebraska

College: Nebraska Wesleyan University

Placement rate: 95.2%

New Hampshire

College: Keene State College

Placement rate: 93.6%

New Jersey

College: Stevens Institute of Technology

Placement rate: 94.5%

New Mexico

College: New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology

Placement rate: 88.0%

Nevada

College: University of Nevada — Las Vegas

Placement rate: 87.3%

New York

College: Hobart and William Smith Colleges

Placement rate: 95.5%

Ohio

College: Ohio Northern University

Placement rate: 95.5%

Oklahoma

College: Southern Nazarene University

Placement rate: 89.2%

Oregon

College: Oregon Health and Science University

Placement rate: 95.5%

Pennsylvania

College: Lebanon Valley College

Placement rate: 96.2%

Rhode Island

College: Salve Regina University

Placement rate: 95.9%

South Carolina

College: The Citadel

Placement rate: 93.7%

South Dakota

College: University of Sioux Falls

Placement rate: 95.4%

Tennessee

College: Vanderbilt University

Placement rate: 91.6%

Texas

College: McMurry University

Placement rate: 92.9%

Utah

College: Westminster College

Placement rate: 87.8%

Virginia

College: Virginia Tech

Placement rate: 93.6%

Vermont

College: Saint Michael's College

Placement rate: 94.2%

Washington

College: Pacific Lutheran University

Placement rate: 91.9%

Wisconsin

College: University of Wisconsin — Platteville

Placement rate: 95.3%

West Virginia

College: Bethany College

Placement rate: 94.2%

Wyoming

College: University of Wyoming

Placement rate: 88.7%