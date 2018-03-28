Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

The biggest Chick-fil-A in history is about to open in New York City — look inside


Strategy The biggest Chick-fil-A in history is about to open in New York City — look inside

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Chick-fil-A Fulton Street has five floors, rooftop dining, and panoramic views.

Chick-fil-A Fulton Street is the biggest Chick-fil-A in history. play

Chick-fil-A Fulton Street is the biggest Chick-fil-A in history.

(Chick-fil-A)

  • The largest Chick-fil-A in the country will open on Fulton Street in Lower Manhattan on Thursday.
  • It has five floors including a basement kitchen, three floors of seating, and a rooftop deck.
  • There will be space for 140 guests, a high-tech ordering service, floor-to-ceiling windows, and private meeting areas.

The biggest Chick-fil-A ever is set to open in Lower Manhattan on Thursday.

The restaurant, which takes up an entire building on Fulton Street, will be opening at 6 a.m. It has five levels: a basement kitchen where everything is made from scratch daily, counter service on the first floor, and three levels of seating, one of which is a rooftop deck. The restaurant even includes a semi-private meeting area, with floor-to-ceiling windows lighting up the space.

The franchisee-owned restaurant will be operated by downtown resident Luke Cook and employ more than 150 team members.

Keep scrolling for a look inside the brand-new Chick-fil-A Fulton Street:

Located next to the Fulton Center at 144 Fulton Street between Broadway and Nassau, the five-floor Chick-fil-A is the first in Lower Manhattan. It takes up an entire building and is the largest Chick-fil-A in the country.

Located next to the Fulton Center at 144 Fulton Street between Broadway and Nassau, the five-floor Chick-fil-A is the first in Lower Manhattan. It takes up an entire building and is the largest Chick-fil-A in the country. play

Located next to the Fulton Center at 144 Fulton Street between Broadway and Nassau, the five-floor Chick-fil-A is the first in Lower Manhattan. It takes up an entire building and is the largest Chick-fil-A in the country.

(Chick-fil-A)


It's a whopping 12,000 square feet, with a basement kitchen and floor-to-ceiling windows throughout.

It's a whopping 12,000 square feet, with a basement kitchen and floor-to-ceiling windows throughout. play

It's a whopping 12,000 square feet, with a basement kitchen and floor-to-ceiling windows throughout.

(Chick-fil-A)


Walking into the restaurant, customers are greeted by the neon Chick-fil-A logo.

Walking into the restaurant, customers are greeted by the neon Chick-fil-A logo. play

Walking into the restaurant, customers are greeted by the neon Chick-fil-A logo.

(Chick-fil-A)


Food is served on the first floor. Guests can also order and pay in advance — and skip the line — using the Chick-fil-A One app.

Food is served on the first floor. Guests can also order and pay in advance — and skip the line — using the Chick-fil-A One app. play

Food is served on the first floor. Guests can also order and pay in advance — and skip the line — using the Chick-fil-A One app.

(Chick-fil-A)


There's seating on three levels to accommodate up to 140 guests.

There's seating on three levels to accommodate up to 140 guests. play

There's seating on three levels to accommodate up to 140 guests.

(Chick-fil-A)


It's meant to accommodate anyone in the community, whether you need a place to sit and work, meet up with friends, or are a parent dining with young children.

It's meant to accommodate anyone in the community, whether you need a place to sit and work, meet up with friends, or are a parent dining with young children. play

It's meant to accommodate anyone in the community, whether you need a place to sit and work, meet up with friends, or are a parent dining with young children.

(Chick-fil-A)


The seating continues up to the third floor.

play

(Chick-fil-A)


A skylight lets natural light fill the restaurant.

A skylight lets natural light fill the restaurant. play

A skylight lets natural light fill the restaurant.

(Chick-fil-A)


It even has a semi-private meeting and dining space.

It even has a semi-private meeting and dining space. play

It even has a semi-private meeting and dining space.

(Chick-fil-A)


Atop the five-floor Chick-fil-A is a rooftop terrace ...

Atop the five-floor Chick-fil-A is a rooftop terrace ... play

Atop the five-floor Chick-fil-A is a rooftop terrace ...

(Chick-fil-A)


... with panoramic views of Downtown Manhattan, including One World Trade Center. Like the chain's other locations in the city, this Chick-fil-A is partnering with New York Common Pantry to provide meals to those in need.

... with panoramic views of Downtown Manhattan, including One World Trade Center. Like the chain's other locations in the city, this Chick-fil-A is partnering with New York Common Pantry to provide meals to those in need. play

... with panoramic views of Downtown Manhattan, including One World Trade Center. Like the chain's other locations in the city, this Chick-fil-A is partnering with New York Common Pantry to provide meals to those in need.

(Chick-fil-A)


24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy The fabulous life of Chloe Green, the 27-year-old Topshop...bullet
2 Strategy A startup founder who was rejected 148 times before raising...bullet
3 Strategy Regular people who went undercover in jail uncovered 13...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

An Amazon Locker.
Strategy Macy's is copying Amazon in its latest attempt to lure customers back to its stores (M, AMZN)
Jeff Bezos, Amazon's CEO and founder.
Strategy Trump is determined to take down Amazon — and it could be terrible news for HQ2 (AMZN)
Very few people actually know what "business casual" means.
Strategy What business casual really means
Wage growth in Idaho is over 5%.
Strategy States where pay is rising the fastest, ranked