The biggest Chick-fil-A in history is about to open in New York City — look inside

news

The largest Chick-fil-A in the country will open on Fulton Street in Lower Manhattan on Thursday.

It has five floors including a basement kitchen, three floors of seating, and a rooftop deck.

There will be space for 140 guests, a high-tech ordering service, floor-to-ceiling windows, and private meeting areas.

The biggest Chick-fil-A ever is set to open in Lower Manhattan on Thursday.

The restaurant, which takes up an entire building on Fulton Street, will be opening at 6 a.m. It has five levels: a basement kitchen where everything is made from scratch daily, counter service on the first floor, and three levels of seating, one of which is a rooftop deck. The restaurant even includes a semi-private meeting area, with floor-to-ceiling windows lighting up the space.

The franchisee-owned restaurant will be operated by downtown resident Luke Cook and employ more than 150 team members.

Keep scrolling for a look inside the brand-new Chick-fil-A Fulton Street:

Located next to the Fulton Center at 144 Fulton Street between Broadway and Nassau, the five-floor Chick-fil-A is the first in Lower Manhattan. It takes up an entire building and is the largest Chick-fil-A in the country.

It's a whopping 12,000 square feet, with a basement kitchen and floor-to-ceiling windows throughout.

Walking into the restaurant, customers are greeted by the neon Chick-fil-A logo.

Food is served on the first floor. Guests can also order and pay in advance — and skip the line — using the Chick-fil-A One app.

There's seating on three levels to accommodate up to 140 guests.

It's meant to accommodate anyone in the community, whether you need a place to sit and work, meet up with friends, or are a parent dining with young children.

The seating continues up to the third floor.

A skylight lets natural light fill the restaurant.

It even has a semi-private meeting and dining space.

Atop the five-floor Chick-fil-A is a rooftop terrace ...

... with panoramic views of Downtown Manhattan, including One World Trade Center. Like the chain's other locations in the city, this Chick-fil-A is partnering with New York Common Pantry to provide meals to those in need.