The biggest Chick-fil-A in history just opened in New York City — look inside

The biggest Chick-fil-A ever just opened in Lower Manhattan.

The restaurant, which takes up an entire building on Fulton Street, opened at 6 a.m on Thursday. It has five levels: a basement kitchen where everything is made from scratch daily, counter service on the first floor, and three levels of seating, one of which is a rooftop deck. The restaurant even includes a semi-private meeting area, with floor-to-ceiling windows lighting up the space.

The franchisee-owned restaurant is operated by downtown resident Luke Cook and employs more than 150 team members.

Chick-fil-A fans showed up in droves to get inside on opening day. Keep scrolling for a look inside the brand-new Chick-fil-A Fulton Street:

Located next to the Fulton Center at 144 Fulton Street between Broadway and Nassau, the five-floor Chick-fil-A is the first in Lower Manhattan. It takes up an entire building and is the largest Chick-fil-A in the country.

It's a whopping 12,000 square feet, with a basement kitchen and floor-to-ceiling windows throughout.

Walking into the restaurant, customers are greeted by the neon Chick-fil-A logo.

Food is served on the first floor. Guests can also order and pay in advance — and skip the line — using the Chick-fil-A One app.

There's seating on three levels to accommodate up to 140 guests.

It's meant to accommodate anyone in the community, whether you need a place to sit and work, meet up with friends, or are a parent dining with young children.

The seating continues up to the third floor.

A skylight lets natural light fill the restaurant.

It even has a semi-private meeting and dining space.

Atop the five-floor Chick-fil-A is a rooftop terrace ...

... with panoramic views of Downtown Manhattan, including One World Trade Center. Like the chain's other locations in the city, this Chick-fil-A is partnering with New York Common Pantry to provide meals to those in need.

On opening day, the line during the lunch rush stretched down the entire block. Employees were standing along the line, handing out menus to customers.

There was music playing, and a few employees at the front of the line were greeting everybody. The inside looked packed, with people spilling out the door while waiting to get in.