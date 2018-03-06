Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

The chain hailed by Wall Street as a 'retail treasure' runs the most disastrous store we've ever seen


Strategy The chain hailed by Wall Street as a 'retail treasure' runs the most disastrous store we've ever seen

  • Published:

Ross Stores has been deemed the future of retail, but if that's true, the future looks pretty ugly.

Ross Stores may look disastrous inside, but analysts call it a "retail treasure." play

Ross Stores may look disastrous inside, but analysts call it a "retail treasure."

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)

  • Ross Stores, a discount chain that competes with TJ Maxx and Marshalls, continues to post strong sales.
  • It's a rare bright spot in a struggling retail industry.
  • But a visit to a Ross store in Richmond, Virginia, showed products in complete disarray.


Ross Stores has been deemed a "retail treasure" and a "rarity" by Morgan Stanley analysts for its strong sales and earnings growth at a time of widespread distress in the industry.

The discount chain — which competes with stores like TJ Maxx and Marshalls — has opened more than 500 new stores since 2010. It now has more than 1,600 US locations and has reported soaring same-store sales as much of the brick-and-mortar retail industry is struggling.

In the company's most recent quarter, overall sales grew 16% to $4.1 billion, and same-store sales rose 5%, on top of 4% growth last year.

Much like warehouse chain Costco, Ross eschews the decor and frills of traditional retailers. The bare-bones philosophy allows them to pass savings of up to 60% on to customers.

We went to a Ross store in Richmond, Virginia, to see how this "treasure" is luring so many customers when department stores are seeing sales and traffic plunge.

We were surprised to find the store in disarray.

We were surprised to find the store in disarray. play

We were surprised to find the store in disarray.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


It looked like a tornado had ripped through the shoe department.

It looked like a tornado had ripped through the shoe department. play

It looked like a tornado had ripped through the shoe department.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


Shoes were strewn all over the floor and benches, and there was a bra hanging from one shelf.

Shoes were strewn all over the floor and benches, and there was a bra hanging from one shelf. play

Shoes were strewn all over the floor and benches, and there was a bra hanging from one shelf.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


The hat display was equally jarring.

The hat display was equally jarring. play

The hat display was equally jarring.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


The socks clearly needed some attention as well.

The socks clearly needed some attention as well. play

The socks clearly needed some attention as well.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


And the rugs were a mess.

And the rugs were a mess. play

And the rugs were a mess.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


Everywhere we looked, it was a disaster.

Everywhere we looked, it was a disaster. play

Everywhere we looked, it was a disaster.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


Yet other parts of the store were empty.

Yet other parts of the store were empty. play

Yet other parts of the store were empty.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


It looked as though the store were going out of business. (I checked, and it's not.)

It looked as though the store were going out of business. (I checked, and it's not.) play

It looked as though the store were going out of business. (I checked, and it's not.)

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


Merchandise was loosely grouped into sections — like toys, shoes, and furniture — but it was hard to see any real organization beyond that.

Merchandise was loosely grouped into sections — like toys, shoes, and furniture — but it was hard to see any real organization beyond that. play

Merchandise was loosely grouped into sections — like toys, shoes, and furniture — but it was hard to see any real organization beyond that.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


In every department, there were empty shelves and items on the floor.

In every department, there were empty shelves and items on the floor. play

In every department, there were empty shelves and items on the floor.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


Apparently, the tornado that hit the shoe department made its way over to the lingerie department as well.

Apparently, the tornado that hit the shoe department made its way over to the lingerie department as well. play

Apparently, the tornado that hit the shoe department made its way over to the lingerie department as well.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


Bras covered the floor.

Bras covered the floor. play

Bras covered the floor.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


The kids' section was a sad jumble of random toys.

The kids' section was a sad jumble of random toys. play

The kids' section was a sad jumble of random toys.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


And like the rest of the store, a quarter of the merchandise was left on the floor.

And like the rest of the store, a quarter of the merchandise was left on the floor. play

And like the rest of the store, a quarter of the merchandise was left on the floor.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


Many products were also out of place.

Many products were also out of place. play

Many products were also out of place.

(Business Insider)


Throughout the store, we found several abandoned carts.

Throughout the store, we found several abandoned carts. play

Throughout the store, we found several abandoned carts.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


Most of the lone carts were empty.

Most of the lone carts were empty. play

Most of the lone carts were empty.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


We spotted only two employees in the store who weren't working at the registers.

We spotted only two employees in the store who weren't working at the registers. play

We spotted only two employees in the store who weren't working at the registers.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


They were both restocking the apparel department.

They were both restocking the apparel department. play

They were both restocking the apparel department.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


Customers didn't seem to mind the mess. There was a steady line of people checking out while we visited and more than 20 shoppers throughout the store.

Customers didn't seem to mind the mess. There was a steady line of people checking out while we visited and more than 20 shoppers throughout the store. play

Customers didn't seem to mind the mess. There was a steady line of people checking out while we visited and more than 20 shoppers throughout the store.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


The messy environment is likely a product of Ross's efforts to keep prices low by investing less in labor and infrastructure — like construction and display costs — than full-priced department stores.

The messy environment is likely a product of Ross's efforts to keep prices low by investing less in labor and infrastructure — like construction and display costs — than full-priced department stores. play

The messy environment is likely a product of Ross's efforts to keep prices low by investing less in labor and infrastructure — like construction and display costs — than full-priced department stores.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


Those cost savings are passed on to consumers, who, based on Ross' earnings, are willing to deal with a mess for the sake of discounts.

Those cost savings are passed on to consumers, who, based on Ross' earnings, are willing to deal with a mess for the sake of discounts. play

Those cost savings are passed on to consumers, who, based on Ross' earnings, are willing to deal with a mess for the sake of discounts.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


Ross' success is a bright spot in an otherwise gloomy retail industry.

Ross' success is a bright spot in an otherwise gloomy retail industry. play

Ross' success is a bright spot in an otherwise gloomy retail industry.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


It has more than 1,600 stores throughout the US ...

It has more than 1,600 stores throughout the US ... play

It has more than 1,600 stores throughout the US ...

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


... and the company plans to open 100 new stores this year.

... and the company plans to open 100 new stores this year. play

... and the company plans to open 100 new stores this year.

(Business Insider)


The new stores will consist of 75 locations under the Ross Dress for Less banner and 25 locations under the dd's Discounts locations.

The new stores will consist of 75 locations under the Ross Dress for Less banner and 25 locations under the dd's Discounts locations. play

The new stores will consist of 75 locations under the Ross Dress for Less banner and 25 locations under the dd's Discounts locations.

(Business Insider)


Ross' earnings for the most recent fiscal year grew 10% to $14.1 billion.

Ross' earnings for the most recent fiscal year grew 10% to $14.1 billion. play

Ross' earnings for the most recent fiscal year grew 10% to $14.1 billion.

(Business Insider)


Same-store sales for the full year grew 4%, on top of 4% growth the previous year.

Same-store sales for the full year grew 4%, on top of 4% growth the previous year. play

Same-store sales for the full year grew 4%, on top of 4% growth the previous year.

(Business Insider)


Meanwhile, department stores like Macy's, JCPenney, Sears, and Kmart have been closing hundreds of stores.

Meanwhile, department stores like Macy's, JCPenney, Sears, and Kmart have been closing hundreds of stores. play

Meanwhile, department stores like Macy's, JCPenney, Sears, and Kmart have been closing hundreds of stores.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


While analysts are saying the department store closures are necessary, they say Ross has plenty of room to grow its physical presence.

While analysts are saying the department store closures are necessary, they say Ross has plenty of room to grow its physical presence. play

While analysts are saying the department store closures are necessary, they say Ross has plenty of room to grow its physical presence.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


"Accelerating department store closures and weak fundamentals in remaining stores presents opportunity for Ross to continue to gain market share," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a note last year.

"Accelerating department store closures and weak fundamentals in remaining stores presents opportunity for Ross to continue to gain market share," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a note last year. play

"Accelerating department store closures and weak fundamentals in remaining stores presents opportunity for Ross to continue to gain market share," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a note last year.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


Unlike most other stores, Ross is "immune" to the growth of e-commerce because of the treasure-hunt experience and low prices it provides customers in stores, the analysts said.

Unlike most other stores, Ross is "immune" to the growth of e-commerce because of the treasure-hunt experience and low prices it provides customers in stores, the analysts said. play

Unlike most other stores, Ross is "immune" to the growth of e-commerce because of the treasure-hunt experience and low prices it provides customers in stores, the analysts said.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


"Although there is some background noise in the industry, which talks down the importance of physical shops, we believe that these remain a vital route to growth for off-price players and see no reason why Ross should slow the pace of development," Neil Saunders, the managing director of GlobalData Retail, wrote in May.

"Although there is some background noise in the industry, which talks down the importance of physical shops, we believe that these remain a vital route to growth for off-price players and see no reason why Ross should slow the pace of development," Neil Saunders, the managing director of GlobalData Retail, wrote in May. play

"Although there is some background noise in the industry, which talks down the importance of physical shops, we believe that these remain a vital route to growth for off-price players and see no reason why Ross should slow the pace of development," Neil Saunders, the managing director of GlobalData Retail, wrote in May.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


So, American consumers, prepare to see a lot more stores like this.

So, American consumers, prepare to see a lot more stores like this. play

So, American consumers, prepare to see a lot more stores like this.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy The 40 highest-paying jobs you can get without a bachelor's degreebullet
2 Strategy 9 habits of unsuccessful peoplebullet
3 Strategy 7 things not to do before you go to sleepbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Wendy's bun 2
Strategy Wendy's slams McDonald's as a new weapon emerges in the fast-food burger battles (WEN, MCD)
"My name is Rebecca and I'm an H-E-B addict!" one reviewer wote on Yelp.
Strategy Here's why H-E-B is the best grocery store in the US
A worker at the Amazon Go store in Seattle.
Strategy Amazon's plan to reportedly offer 'checking accounts' is a direct assault on some of Walmart's most loyal customers (AMZN)
Former Amazon executive Greg Greeley.
Strategy Amazon is losing its head of Prime to Airbnb (AMZN)