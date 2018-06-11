The dramatically different morning routines of Americans at every income level

news

Middle-class, rich, and low-income Americans don't have the same morning routines.

A study from Business Insider partner MSN shows just how much their morning routines differ — and how they're similar.

The super-rich are most likely to wake up before 6.a.m., get in a full workout each morning, and plan their daily schedules the night before.

From the moment they wake up, middle-class, rich, and low-income Americans go about their mornings in different ways.

A poll from MSN surveyed Americans on their morning routines. It then used machine learning and big data, such as the census, to model how a representative sample of the US would have responded. It's as accurate as a traditional scientific survey, MSN said.

Those who earn more than $175,000 are most likely to wake up before 6.a.m., plan their daily schedules the night before, and get in a full workout each morning.

The correlation between an early wakeup time and higher income is an interesting one, and appears to be in line with other research.

As Business Insider previously reported, in his five-year study of 177 self-made millionaires, author Thomas C. Corley found that nearly half of them woke up at least three hours before their workday actually began.

Indeed, some of the worlds most successful people wake up with or before the sun, and these early risers often credit those "extra" hours with getting a head start on the day, more creative thinking time, fitting in a workout, and spending time with family.

Of course, it's important to keep in mind that correlation does not equal causation. Having or not having any of these different routines doesn't determine your income level, and one morning routine isn't inherently better than the next. In fact, plenty of other successful people wake up after 8 a.m.

Here's how America's different income classes tend to begin their days.

The super-rich — those who make more than $175,000 — are the least likely to lay out their clothes the night before.

Almost half of the super-rich plan out their day, compared to less than a third of those who earn below $75,000.

Of those who make less than $25,000, 18% wake up later than 8 a.m. Six-figure earners are more likely to say they wake up before 6 a.m.

How likely you are to fuel up before work doesn't change based on your income. Across the board, a fifth of Americans never eat breakfast, while around a third always do.

More than a tenth of the super-wealthy do a "full workout" in the morning. Middle-class Americans are the most likely to skip a morning workout.

The lowest income Americans are most likely to watch TV news, while the rich and middle class prefer to go online.