Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

The egg industry presented the White House with a Melania Trump-inspired, rhinestone-encrusted egg that opens to reveal a tiny version of the first couple


Strategy The egg industry presented the White House with a Melania Trump-inspired, rhinestone-encrusted egg that opens to reveal a tiny version of the first couple

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The White House was presented with an egg that had tiny replicas of Melania and Donald Trump inside.

The 2018 Commemorative Egg, featuring tiny versions of Melania and Donald Trump. play

The 2018 Commemorative Egg, featuring tiny versions of Melania and Donald Trump.

(American Egg Board)

  • Melania Trump was presented with an egg covered in rhinestones with tiny versions of herself and the president inside as part of the White House's Easter celebrations.
  • The Commemorative Egg is an American Egg Board tradition that began at the White House egg roll in 1977.
  • This year's egg is entitled "Wings of Prayer" and inspired by Melania Trump's "elegance."

Melania Trump is now the proud owner of a rhinestone-covered egg that opens to reveal a tiny version of herself and her husband, President Donald Trump.

Melania Trump at the White House egg roll. play

Melania Trump at the White House egg roll.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

On Monday, The American Egg Board presented the first lady with a rhinestone-encrusted egg as part of the White House egg roll. While the egg is elegant on the outside, it opens to reveal an even more detailed work of art: miniature versions of President Trump and his wife.

The egg, entitled "Wings of Prayer," was created by Deborah Grassel, an artist from Paige, Texas. According to the American Egg Board, Grassel was inspired by Melania Trump in designing the egg.

Trump's "elegance comes to life in the ornate nature of the design, which is adorned in rhinestones," the organization said in a statement.

The statement continued: "Beautiful angel wings open to expose an intricate scene over a handmade bridge where, if you look closely, you can see a Koi fish swimming in the water beneath."

The American Egg Board, which represents the American egg industry and sponsors the annual White House egg roll, began the commemorative egg tradition in 1977. Every year, the board presents the the first lady with the egg at the Easter festivities, with artists drawing inspiration from the first lady and "the Egg Roll itself," according to The American Egg Board.

"Previously, Commemorative Eggs have reflected the passions and public interest of America's first ladies and their respective favorite pastimes, like reading, and personal color preferences," a representative of the board said in an email to Business Insider.

Here are some more photos of the Melania Trump-inspired egg:

The unopened egg. play

The unopened egg.

(American Egg Board)

A closer look at the tiny president and first lady inside the egg. play

A closer look at the tiny president and first lady inside the egg.

(American Egg Board)

The rhinestones decorating the egg play

The rhinestones decorating the egg

(American Egg Board)

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy Nurses share the 12 funniest things they’ve heard patients saybullet
2 Strategy 9 words and phrases only nurses understandbullet
3 Strategy What 31 highly successful people were doing at age 25bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Does the bike live up to the hype?
Strategy We tried the $2,000 bike that earned this billion-dollar startup the 'Apple of fitness' title — here's the verdict
From left to right: Jasmine Shells, Sarah Kaler, Jennifer Mahajan.
Strategy Real women share their best advice on life and work, from choosing a job to wasting less time to getting clear on what really matters
Little Caesars is giving away free pizza on Monday, April 2.
Strategy Little Caesars is giving away free pizza as March Madness comes to a close — here's how to get it
North Pole Blockbuster
Strategy There are a handful of Blockbusters remaining in the US, but they're moving closer to the edge of extinction — here's a look inside