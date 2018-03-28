The fabulous life of Chloe Green, the 27-year-old Topshop heiress who parties with Beyoncé and Paris Hilton and is reportedly having a baby with the 'hot felon'

news

Topshop heiress Chloe Green is reportedly having a baby with "hot felon" Jeremy Meeks.

Green is the daughter of billionaire Sir Phillip Green, a high-roller dubbed the "British Donald Trump" who's known for partying with celebrities like Kate Moss, Beyoncé, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The heiress has been making headlines for years, appearing on a reality show, launching a fashion line, and socializing with celebrities — including her ex-boyfriend Marc Anthony.

Topshop heiress Chloe Green is making headlines after reports surfaced that she is having a baby with the "hot felon."

The 27-year-old heiress and Jeremy Meeks, the 34-year-old model who became famous after his mug shot went viral, are expecting their first child together, Us Weekly reported on Monday.

Green is no stranger to fame. As the daughter of billionaire Sir Philip Green — the chairman of Topshop owner Arcadia — the heiress has lived her life in the spotlight.

Here's a look inside Green's glamorous life:

Green is just 27 years old but has been making headlines for years.

Her parents, Phillip and Tina Green, are worth an estimated $4.9 billion.

The couple purchased the retail company Arcadia Group in 2002.

Sir Phillip Green is a controversial figure, dubbed by Vanity Fair the "British Donald Trump" for his "flamboyance and arrogance."

The businessman has been accused of dodging taxes and enriching himself by allowing the iconic retailer British Home Stores to fail.

"In this era of austerity the British people seem to have had quite enough of the retailing tycoon, with his legal tax dodges, his complicated corporate structure, and his hyperinflated lifestyle, replete with a helicopter, a Gulfstream G550 jet, and three yachts — including one, Lionheart, which is 295 feet long and reportedly has a swimming pool, a helipad, and a beauty salon," Vanity Fair reported in 2016.

The family moved to Monaco when Chloe Green was six years old.

"I remember my last day at primary school in north London, telling my friends I was never coming back," Green wrote in The Times in 2009. "Life was very different in Monaco. For my sixth birthday I had my ears pierced — a very South of France thing to do."

In recent years, the Green family has come under fire for the Monaco move, as it allowed them to avoid paying taxes on the millions (or billions) of dollars in dividends received from their businesses.

Growing up in the Green family meant constant contact with celebrities from a young age.

Guests at Phillip Green's 60th birthday in 2012 included Naomi Campbell, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kate Hudson, Vanity Fair reported. Plus, there were performances by Robbie Williams, Stevie Wonder, CeeLo Green, and the Beach Boys.

Beyoncé famously sang at the bar mitzvah of Green's younger brother, Brandon, in 2005.

From a young age, Green took interest in the family business — fashion.

"Chloe's interest in clothes goes back to when she was eight, coming with me to the shops in school holidays," Phillip Green wrote in The Times.

In 2012, she launched her own line of shoes called CJG by Chloe Green.

By her early 20s, Green was making headlines independent of her parents.

Green has continued to socialize with stars, including the Kardashian clan, singer Rita Ora, and fellow heiresses Sofia Ritchie and Paris Hilton.

In 2011, Green joined the cast of the reality show "Made In Chelsea."

At the time, she was dating Ollie Locke, another cast member on the show, which showcases the lives of rich young Londoners.

After breaking up with Locke, Green found love with another high-profile beau: American singer Marc Anthony.

The couple began dating in 2013, when Green was just 21 and Anthony was 44. They split a year later.

Green reportedly connected with Meeks at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017.

Meeks became an internet sensation in 2014, when his mug shot went viral.

The "hot felon" signed a modeling contract and made his runway debut in February 2017.

By summer 2017, Meeks' and Green's coupledom was dominating tabloid headlines.

Meeks was still married when he and Green began their relationship. He reportedly filed for divorce in October 2017.

Us Weekly reported that Green is thinking about engagement, according to a source close to the heiress.

If the reports are true, this will be Green's first child. Meeks already has one son with his ex-wife.