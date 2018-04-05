The highest-paying jobs in finance, according to LinkedIn

Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Finance jobs and high salaries often go together. LinkedIn looked through its data to figure out which financial roles earn the most.

These finance jobs all have median base salaries of at least $100,000. play

These finance jobs all have median base salaries of at least $100,000.

(SFROLOV/Shutterstock)

Finance jobs have a reputation for coming with massive salaries.

• But not all roles are created equal in the finance industry.

LinkedIn looked through its salary data to figure out which finance jobs earn the most money.


Finance jobs are a great way to rake in the big bucks. That's the stereotype, at least.

It is true that there's money to be made in finance. But which positions really earn the most cash?

In order to find out, LinkedIn provided Business Insider with data collected through the site's salary tool, which asks verified members to submit their salary and collects data on wages.

The jobs are all taken from the banking, capital markets, financial services, insurance, investment banking, investment management, venture capital, and private equity industries. C-suite titles were nixed from the search. LinkedIn calculated median base salaries, as well as median total salaries, which included additional compensation like annual bonuses, sign-on bonuses, stock options, and commission.

Unsurprisingly, most of the gigs that made the cut were senior roles. These 15 positions all make a median base salary of at least $100,000 a year. Bear in mind that the data is self-reported by users, so might be subject to some variation.

Here are the highest-paying jobs in finance:

15 (tied). Senior director of operations

15 (tied). Senior director of operations play

15 (tied). Senior director of operations

(Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock)

Base median salary: $150,000

Total median salary: $165,000



15 (tied). Director of product development

15 (tied). Director of product development play

15 (tied). Director of product development

(Minerva Studio/Shutterstock)

Base median salary: $144,000

Total median salary: $165,000



13. Financial software developer

13. Financial software developer play

13. Financial software developer

(Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Base median salary: $147,000

Total median salary: $167,000



12. Director of engineering

12. Director of engineering play

12. Director of engineering

(Sebastiaan ter Burg/Flickr)

Base median salary: $168,000

Total median salary: $168,000



11. Director of risk management

11. Director of risk management play

11. Director of risk management

(Sebastiaan ter Burg/Flickr)

Base median salary: $150,000

Total median salary: $169,000



10. Director of product management

10. Director of product management play

10. Director of product management

(WOCinTech Chat/Flickr)

Base median salary: $149,000

Total median salary: $170,000



9 (tied). Private equity associate

9 (tied). Private equity associate play

9 (tied). Private equity associate

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Base median salary: $100,000

Total median salary: $180,000



9 (tied). Director financial planning and analysis

A compassionate manager leads by example. play

A compassionate manager leads by example.

(Strelka Institute/Flickr)

Base median salary: $150,000

Total median salary: $180,000



7. Tax director

7. Tax director play

7. Tax director

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Base median salary: $155,000

Total median salary: $187,000



6. Research director

6. Research director play

6. Research director

(Andrew Wippler/Flickr)

Base median salary: $143,000

Total median salary: $190,000



5. Director of analytics

5. Director of analytics play

5. Director of analytics

(gpointstudio/Shutterstock)

Base median salary: $155,000

Total median salary: $192,000



4. Treasurer

4. Treasurer play

4. Treasurer

(Stuart Jenner/Shutterstock)

Base median salary: $161,000

Total median salary: $200,000



3. Investment banking associate

3. Investment banking associate play

3. Investment banking associate

(mimagephotography/Shutterstock)

Base median salary: $150,000

Total median salary: $235,000



2. Managing partner

2. Managing partner play

2. Managing partner

(Dirima/Shutterstock)

Base median salary: $200,000

Total median salary: $236,000



1. Managing director

1. Managing director play

1. Managing director

(Romankonovalov/Shutterstock)

Base median salary: $230,000

Total median salary: $375,000



