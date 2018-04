The highest point in every US state

news

When it comes to elevation, the United States is a country of extremes.

On one end of the spectrum, Alaska's Denali is the highest mountain in North America, rising to more than 20,000 feet above sea level.

On the other end, you have Florida's Britton Hill, which tops out at just 345 feet above sea level, making Florida the state with the lowest high point in the US.

We compiled a list of all 50 state high points, as well as the District of Columbia's, according to measurements from Geology.com. It probably won't surprise any geography buffs that virtually of America's tallest peaks are in the West, while most of the lowest high points are in the Midwest and the Deep South.

Read on to find the highest point in each US state, and see how your state's tallest peak stacks up against the rest.

51. Florida — Britton Hill, 345 feet above sea level

50. District of Columbia — Point Reno, 409 feet above sea level

49. Delaware — Ebright Azimuth, 447 feet above sea level

48. Louisiana — Driskill Mountain, 535 feet above sea level

47. Mississippi — Woodall Mountain, 807 feet above sea level

46. Rhode Island — Jerimoth Hill, 811 feet above sea level

45. Illinois — Charles Mound, 1,235 feet above sea level

44. Indiana — Hoosier Hill, 1,257 feet above sea level

43. Ohio — Campbell Hill, 1,549 feet above sea level

42. Iowa — Hawkeye Point, 1,671 feet above sea level

41. Missouri — Taum Sauk Mountain, 1,772 feet above sea level

40. New Jersey — High Point, 1,803 feet above sea level

39. Wisconsin — Timms Hill, 1,951 feet above sea level

38. Michigan — Mount Arvon, 1,979 feet above sea level

37. Minnesota — Eagle Mountain, 2,302 feet above sea level

36. Connecticut — Mount Frissell (southwest shoulder), 2,379 feet above sea level

35. Alabama — Cheaha Mountain, 2,413 feet above sea level

34. Arkansas — Mount Magazine, 2,753 feet above sea level

33. Pennsylvania — Mount Davis, 3,213 feet above sea level

32. Maryland – Hoye-Crest, 3,360 feet above sea level

31. Massachusetts — Mount Greylock, 3,489 feet above sea level

30. North Dakota — White Butte, 3,508 feet above sea level

29. South Carolina — Sassafras Mountain, 3,560 feet above sea level

28. Kansas — Mount Sunflower, 4,041 feet above sea level

27. Kentucky — Black Mountain, 4,145 feet above sea level

26. Vermont — Mount Mansfield, 4,395 feet above sea level

25. Georgia — Brasstown Bald, 4,784 feet above sea level

24. West Virginia — Spruce Knob, 4,863 feet above sea level

23. Oklahoma — Black Mesa, 4,975 feet above sea level

22. Maine — Mount Katahdin, 5,270 feet above sea level

21. New York — Mount Marcy, 5,343 feet above sea level

20. Nebraska — Panorama Point, 5,427 feet above sea level

19. Virginia — Mount Rogers, 5,729 feet above sea level

18. New Hampshire — Mount Washington, 6,288 feet above sea level

17. Tennessee — Clingmans Dome, 6,643 feet above sea level

16. North Carolina — Mount Mitchell, 6,684 feet above sea level

15. South Dakota — Black Elk Peak, 7,244 feet above sea level

14. Texas — Guadalupe Peak, 8,751 feet above sea level

13. Oregon — Mount Hood, 11,249 feet above sea level

12. Arizona — Humphreys Peak, 12,637 feet above sea level

11. Idaho — Borah Peak, 12,668 feet above sea level

10. Montana — Granite Peak, 12,807 feet above sea level

9. Nevada — Boundary Peak, 13,147 feet above sea level

8. New Mexico — Wheeler Peak, 13,167 feet above sea level

7. Utah — Kings Peak, 13,534 feet above sea level

6. Hawaii — Mauna Kea, 13,803 feet above sea level

5. Wyoming — Gannett Peak, 13,809 feet above sea level

4. Washington — Mount Rainier, 14,417 feet above sea level

3. Colorado — Mount Elbert, 14,440 feet above sea level

2. California — Mount Whitney, 14,505 feet above sea level

1. Alaska — Denali, 20,310 feet above sea level