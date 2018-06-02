Some jobs are paid better in one part of the US than in other parts. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we found the job in each state that pays the highest relative to the typical national median salary.
Some careers are more lucrative in one part of the US than another.
Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Employment Statistics program, Business Insider found the job in each state that pays the highest relative to the typical annual salary nationwide for that job. That is, we found the job with the highest percent difference between the median annual salary in a particular state and the national median salary.
Here's the most disproportionately high-paying job in every state, along with a brief description of what the job entails according to the Department of Labor's O*NET careers database where those descriptions are available:
Driver/sales workers drive a truck or other vehicle to sell or deliver goods.
Median income in-state: $31,710
Median income nationally: $24,040
Percent difference: 32%
Security guards patrol or monitor premises to prevent theft or violence.
Median income in-state: $43,260
Median income nationally: $26,900
Percent difference: 61%
They drive various types of motor vehicles.
Median income in-state: $37,340
Median income nationally: $26,640
Percent difference: 40%
They operate machines that extrude metal or plastic into various shapes.
Median income in-state: $39,170
Median income nationally: $34,600
Percent difference: 13%
Legislators are elected by their constituents to write laws at the local, state, or federal level. One reason legislators in California are so highly paid compared to the national median is that certain states, like California, have full-time, highly-paid state legislators, while other state legislatures are only in session for a fraction of the year.
Median income in-state: $54,840
Median income nationally: $25,630
Percent difference: 114%
They prepare tax returns for individuals or small businesses.
Median income in-state: $57,140
Median income nationally: $38,730
Percent difference: 48%
They provide social services and assistance to improve the social and psychological functioning of children and families.
Median income in-state: $68,780
Median income nationally: $44,380
Percent difference: 55%
Sales managers plan or direct the actual distribution of a product or service to a customer.
Median income in-state: $169,670
Median income nationally: $121,060
Percent difference: 40%
Reporters and correspondents gather facts and write stories for media outlets.
Median income in-state: $83,320
Median income nationally: $39,370
Percent difference: 112%
Legislators are elected by their constituents to write laws at the local, state, or federal level.
Median income in-state: $41,800
Median income nationally: $25,630
Percent difference: 63%
Health educators provide education programs that help people maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Median income in-state: $80,940
Median income nationally: $53,940
Percent difference: 50%
Bartenders mix and serve drinks to patrons.
Median income in-state: $45,120
Median income nationally: $21,690
Percent difference: 108%
They operate equipment for sawing wood.
Median income in-state: $36,520
Median income nationally: $29,080
Percent difference: 26%
Construction workers build and maintain structures.
Median income in-state: $84,230
Median income nationally: $38,040
Percent difference: 121%
They construct, assemble, or rebuild machinery.
Median income in-state: $55,610
Median income nationally: $43,390
Percent difference: 28%
They determine the eligibility of people to receive assistance from government programs and agencies.
Median income in-state: $59,300
Median income nationally: $44,400
Percent difference: 34%
They set up or operate more than one type of cutting or forming machine tool or robot.
Median income in-state: $47,560
Median income nationally: $34,800
Percent difference: 37%
They diagnose and repair aircraft engines or assemblies.
Median income in-state: $93,640
Median income nationally: $61,020
Percent difference: 53%
They operate equipment to control chemical reactions in the processing of industrial or consumer products.
Median income in-state: $66,410
Median income nationally: $47,800
Percent difference: 39%
Teacher assistants help teachers in providing instruction and services to students and parents.
Median income in-state: $33,240
Median income nationally: $26,260
Percent difference: 27%
They diagnose and treat illnesses in patients.
Median income in-state: $133,440
Median income nationally: $73,830
Percent difference: 81%
Graduate teaching assistants help faculty by teaching classes or assisting in other teaching-related activities.
Median income in-state: $55,280
Median income nationally: $32,460
Percent difference: 70%
They perform tasks in an office setting.
Median income in-state: $49,050
Median income nationally: $35,590
Percent difference: 38%
Roofers cover the roofs of structures with shingles or other material.
Median income in-state: $63,880
Median income nationally: $38,970
Percent difference: 64%
They teach college or graduate-level course in health specialties, such as medicine or dentistry.
Median income in-state: $134,290
Median income nationally: $97,870
Percent difference: 37%
They teach college or graduate-level course in health specialties, such as medicine or dentistry.
Median income in-state: $143,290
Median income nationally: $97,870
Percent difference: 46%
Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters install and maintain pipe systems.
Median income in-state: $64,020
Median income nationally: $52,590
Percent difference: 22%
They schedule and dispatch non-first responder workers for delivery, repair, or other jobs.
Median income in-state: $55,410
Median income nationally: $38,790
Percent difference: 43%
Maids and housekeepers perform cleaning duties in households or commercial establishments like hotels.
Median income in-state: $31,860
Median income nationally: $22,860
Percent difference: 39%
They install and maintain routing and switching equipment in buildings.
Median income in-state: $71,290
Median income nationally: $53,380
Percent difference: 34%
Correctional officers and jailers guard inmates in prisons and other penal facilities.
Median income in-state: $74,110
Median income nationally: $43,540
Percent difference: 70%
Mechanical engineers design tools, engines, and other machinery.
Median income in-state: $109,750
Median income nationally: $85,880
Percent difference: 28%
Legislators are elected by their constituents to write laws at the local, state, or federal level.
Median income in-state: $91,910
Median income nationally: $25,630
Percent difference: 259%
They operate machines that bake or roast food or tobacco.
Median income in-state: $43,080
Median income nationally: $29,410
Percent difference: 46%
Home health aides provide routine medical care in a patient's home or in a care facility.
Median income in-state: $34,110
Median income nationally: $23,210
Percent difference: 47%
Graduate teaching assistants help faculty by teaching classes or assisting in other teaching-related activities.
Median income in-state: $47,030
Median income nationally: $32,460
Percent difference: 45%
They make and confirm reservations for travel tickets and lodging.
Median income in-state: $45,960
Median income nationally: $36,280
Percent difference: 27%
Substitute teachers fill in when regularly scheduled teachers are absent.
Median income in-state: $45,410
Median income nationally: $28,270
Percent difference: 61%
Legislators are elected by their constituents to write laws at the local, state, or federal level.
Median income in-state: $48,260
Median income nationally: $25,630
Percent difference: 88%
Teachers instruct and guide students.
Median income in-state: $79,450
Median income nationally: $39,710
Percent difference: 100%
They operate machinery that makes paper products.
Median income in-state: $55,150
Median income nationally: $37,890
Percent difference: 46%
Driver/sales workers drive a truck or other vehicle to sell or deliver goods.
Median income in-state: $29,260
Median income nationally: $24,040
Percent difference: 22%
They operate machines that manufacture metal or plastic parts.
Median income in-state: $54,090
Median income nationally: $38,650
Percent difference: 40%
They operate water vessels, like ferry boats and tugboats.
Median income in-state: $122,390
Median income nationally: $70,920
Percent difference: 73%
Graduate teaching assistants help faculty by teaching classes or assisting in other teaching-related activities.
Median income in-state: $46,650
Median income nationally: $32,460
Percent difference: 44%
Waiters and waitresses take orders and bring food to customers at restaurants.
Median income in-state: $29,950
Median income nationally: $20,820
Percent difference: 44%
Legal support workers assist lawyers and judges.
Median income in-state: $117,210
Median income nationally: $56,120
Percent difference: 109%
EMTs and paramedics assess injuries and administer emergency medical care.
Median income in-state: $76,040
Median income nationally: $33,380
Percent difference: 128%
They operate equipment to control chemical reactions in the processing of industrial or consumer products.
Median income in-state: $67,330
Median income nationally: $47,800
Percent difference: 41%
Manicurists and pedicurists clean, shape, and decorate clients' fingernails and toenails.
Median income in-state: $31,480
Median income nationally: $23,230
Percent difference: 36%
They use hand-welding or cutting equipment to work with metal products.
Median income in-state: $57,550
Median income nationally: $40,240
Percent difference: 43%