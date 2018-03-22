The tallest building in every US state

Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

The tallest building in each state ranges from an 11-story apartment building in Vermont to a 1,776-foot tower in New York.

The United States has more tall buildings than any other country in the world — more than 2,600 of them taller than 100 meters, to be exact.

But within the US, not all skyscrapers are distributed evenly. Fourteen of the 20 tallest buildings in America are located in New York City, while several states don't even have a single building in the top 500.

Below, we've compiled the tallest building in each state and the District of Columbia, from the 11-story Decker Towers apartment building in Vermont to the 1,776-foot One World Trade Center in New York. States are listed from shortest to tallest building, using statistics from real estate company HighRises.com and the Skyscraper Center database.

Read on to see how the tallest building in your state stacks up:

51. VERMONT — Decker Towers, Burlington

(Wikimedia Commons)

Height: 124 feet

Floors: 11



50. SOUTH DAKOTA — CenturyLink Tower, Sioux Falls

(Flickr Creative Commons/Jerry7171)

Height: 174 feet

Floors: 11



48. WYOMING — White Hall, Laramie

(Wikimedia Commons)

Height: 200 feet

Floors: 12



49. MAINE — Agora Grand Event Center, Lewiston

(Wikimedia Commons)

Height: 220 feet

Floors: 1



47. NORTH DAKOTA — North Dakota State Capitol, Bismarck

(Wikimedia Commons)

Height: 242 feet

Floors: 19



46. MONTANA — First Interstate Center, Billings

(Wikimedia Commons)

Height: 272 feet

Floors: 20



45. NEW HAMPSHIRE — City Hall Plaza, Manchester

(Wikimedia Commons)

Height: 275 feet

Floors: 20



44. WEST VIRGINIA — West Virginia State Capitol, Charleston

(Wikimedia Commons)

Height: 293 feet

Floors: 4



43. ALASKA — Conoco-Phillips Building, Anchorage

(Wikimedia Commons)

Height: 296 feet

Floors: 22



42. KANSAS — Epic Center, Wichita

(YouTube/SkylinesHD)

Height: 320 feet

Floors: 22



41. IDAHO — Eighth and Main, Boise

(YouTube/Idaho Statesman)

Height: 323 feet

Floors: 18



40. WASHINGTON, DC — Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception

(Wikimedia Commons)

Height: 329 feet

Floors: 1



39. DELAWARE — River Tower at Christina Landing, Wilmington

(Wikimedia Commons)

Height: 340 feet

Floors: 27



38. MISSISSIPPI — Beau Rivage Casino Hotel, Biloxi

(Wikimedia Commons)

Height: 347 feet

Floors: 32



37. SOUTH CAROLINA — Capitol Center, Columbia

(Wikimedia Commons)

Height: 349 feet

Floors: 25



36. NEW MEXICO — Albuquerque Plaza, Albuquerque

(Wikimedia Commons)

Height: 351 feet

Floors: 22



35. UTAH — Wells Fargo Center, Salt Lake City

(Wikimedia Commons)

Height: 422 feet

Floors: 26



34. RHODE ISLAND — Industrial National Bank Building, Providence

(Wikimedia Commons)

Height: 428 feet

Floors: 26



33. HAWAII — First Hawaiian Center, Honolulu

(Wikimedia Commons)

Height: 429 feet

Floors: 30



32. ARIZONA — Chase Tower, Phoenix

(Wikimedia Commons)

Height: 483 feet

Floors: 40



31. VIRGINIA — Westin Virginia Beach Town Center, Virginia Beach

(YouTube/SkylinesHD)

Height: 508 feet

Floors: 38



30. MARYLAND — Transamerica Tower, Baltimore

(Wikimedia Commons)

Height: 529 feet

Floors: 40



29. CONNECTICUT — City Place 1, Hartford

(Wikimedia Commons)

Height: 535 feet

Floors: 38



28. OREGON — Wells Fargo Center, Portland

(Shutterstock/ARTYOORAN)

Height: 546

Floors: 41



27. ARKANSAS — Simmons Tower, Little Rock

(Shutterstock/Joseph Sohm)

Height: 546 feet

Floors: 40



26. KENTUCKY — 400 West Market, Louisville

(YouTube/Hines)

Height: 549 feet

Floors: 35



25. WISCONSIN — US Bank Center, Milwaukee

(Wikimedia Commons)

Height: 601 feet

Floors: 42



24. TENNESSEE — AT&T Building, Nashville

(Shutterstock/Sean Pavone)

Height: 617 feet

Floors: 33



23. MISSOURI — One Kansas City Place, Kansas City

(Shutterstock/Tupungato)

Height: 624 feet

Floors: 42



22. IOWA — 801 Grand, Des Moines

(Wikimedia Commons)

Height: 630 feet

Floors: 45



21. NEBRASKA — First National Bank Tower, Omaha

(Wikimedia Commons)

Height: 634 feet

Floors: 45



20. NEVADA — The Palazzo, Paradise

(Wikimedia Commons)

Height: 642 feet

Floors: 50



19. LOUISIANA — One Shell Square, New Orleans

(Shutterstock/jejim)

Height: 697 feet

Floors: 51



18. COLORADO — Republic Plaza, Denver

(Republic Plaza)

Height: 714 feet

Floors: 56



17. ALABAMA — RSA Battle House Tower, Mobile

(Wikimedia Commons)

Height: 745 feet

Floors: 35



16. MICHIGAN — Renaissance Center, Detroit

(Wikimedia Commons)

Height: 755 feet

Floors: 73



15. NEW JERSEY — 30 Hudson Street, Jersey City

(Shutterstock/ATGImages)

Height: 781 feet

Floors: 42



14. FLORIDA — Four Seasons Hotel and Tower, Miami

(Wikimedia Commons)

Height: 789 feet

Floors: 70



13. MASSACHUSETTS — 200 Clarendon Street, Boston

(Wikimedia Commons)

Height: 790

Floors: 60



12. MINNESOTA — IDS Center, Minneapolis

(YouTube/SkylinesHD)

Height: 792 feet

Floors: 57



11. INDIANA — SalesforceTower, Indianapolis

(Wikimedia Commons)

Height: 830 feet

Floors: 48



10. OKLAHOMA — Devon Energy Center, Oklahoma City

(Wikimedia Commons)

Height: 850 feet

Floors: 50



9. NORTH CAROLINA — Bank of America Corporate Center, Charlotte

(Shutterstock/meunierd)

Height: 871 feet

Floors: 60



8. WASHINGTON — Columbia Center, Seattle

(Wikimedia Commons)

Height: 943 feet

Floors: 76



7. OHIO — Key Tower, Cleveland

(Wikimedia Commons)

Height: 947 feet

Floors: 57



6. PENNSYLVANIA — Comcast Center, Philadelphia

(Shutterstock/Tupungato)

Height: 973 feet

Floors: 57



5. TEXAS — JP Morgan Chase Tower, Houston

(Wikimedia Commons)

Height: 1,002 feet

Floors: 75



4. GEORGIA — Bank of America Plaza, Atlanta

(Shutterstock/trekandshoot)

Height: 1,023 feet

Floors: 55



3. CALIFORNIA — Wilshire Grand Center, Los Angeles

(Wikimedia Commons)

Height: 1,100 feet

Floors: 73



2. ILLINOIS — Willis Tower, Chicago

(Reuters/Jason Reed)

Height: 1,729 feet

Floors: 108



1. NEW YORK — One World Trade Center, New York City

(Phil Dolby/Flickr)

Height: 1,776 feet

Floors: 104



