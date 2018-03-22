The tallest building in every US state

news
- The tallest building in every state ranges from an 11-story apartment building in Vermont to a 1,776-foot tower in New York.
- As a whole, the US has more tall buildings than any other country in the world.
- Those buildings are unevenly distributed through the country, with many concentrated in major cities.
The United States has more tall buildings than any other country in the world — more than 2,600 of them taller than 100 meters, to be exact.
But within the US, not all skyscrapers are distributed evenly. Fourteen of the 20 tallest buildings in America are located in New York City, while several states don't even have a single building in the top 500.
Below, we've compiled the tallest building in each state and the District of Columbia, from the 11-story Decker Towers apartment building in Vermont to the 1,776-foot One World Trade Center in New York. States are listed from shortest to tallest building, using statistics from real estate company HighRises.com and the Skyscraper Center database.
Read on to see how the tallest building in your state stacks up:
51. VERMONT — Decker Towers, Burlington
play
51. VERMONT — Decker Towers, Burlington (Wikimedia Commons)
Height: 124 feet
Floors: 11
50. SOUTH DAKOTA — CenturyLink Tower, Sioux Falls
play
50. SOUTH DAKOTA — CenturyLink Tower, Sioux Falls (Flickr Creative Commons/Jerry7171)
Height: 174 feet
Floors: 11
48. WYOMING — White Hall, Laramie
play
48. WYOMING — White Hall, Laramie (Wikimedia Commons)
Height: 200 feet
Floors: 12
49. MAINE — Agora Grand Event Center, Lewiston
play
49. MAINE — Agora Grand Event Center, Lewiston (Wikimedia Commons)
Height: 220 feet
Floors: 1
47. NORTH DAKOTA — North Dakota State Capitol, Bismarck
play
47. NORTH DAKOTA — North Dakota State Capitol, Bismarck (Wikimedia Commons)
Height: 242 feet
Floors: 19
46. MONTANA — First Interstate Center, Billings
play
46. MONTANA — First Interstate Center, Billings (Wikimedia Commons)
Height: 272 feet
Floors: 20
45. NEW HAMPSHIRE — City Hall Plaza, Manchester
play
45. NEW HAMPSHIRE — City Hall Plaza, Manchester (Wikimedia Commons)
Height: 275 feet
Floors: 20
44. WEST VIRGINIA — West Virginia State Capitol, Charleston
play
44. WEST VIRGINIA — West Virginia State Capitol, Charleston (Wikimedia Commons)
Height: 293 feet
Floors: 4
43. ALASKA — Conoco-Phillips Building, Anchorage
play
43. ALASKA — Conoco-Phillips Building, Anchorage (Wikimedia Commons)
Height: 296 feet
Floors: 22
42. KANSAS — Epic Center, Wichita
play
42. KANSAS — Epic Center, Wichita (YouTube/SkylinesHD)
Height: 320 feet
Floors: 22
41. IDAHO — Eighth and Main, Boise
play
41. IDAHO — Eighth and Main, Boise (YouTube/Idaho Statesman)
Height: 323 feet
Floors: 18
40. WASHINGTON, DC — Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception
play
40. WASHINGTON, DC — Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception (Wikimedia Commons)
Height: 329 feet
Floors: 1
39. DELAWARE — River Tower at Christina Landing, Wilmington
play
39. DELAWARE — River Tower at Christina Landing, Wilmington (Wikimedia Commons)
Height: 340 feet
Floors: 27
38. MISSISSIPPI — Beau Rivage Casino Hotel, Biloxi
play
38. MISSISSIPPI — Beau Rivage Casino Hotel, Biloxi (Wikimedia Commons)
Height: 347 feet
Floors: 32
37. SOUTH CAROLINA — Capitol Center, Columbia
play
37. SOUTH CAROLINA — Capitol Center, Columbia (Wikimedia Commons)
Height: 349 feet
Floors: 25
36. NEW MEXICO — Albuquerque Plaza, Albuquerque
play
36. NEW MEXICO — Albuquerque Plaza, Albuquerque (Wikimedia Commons)
Height: 351 feet
Floors: 22
35. UTAH — Wells Fargo Center, Salt Lake City
play
35. UTAH — Wells Fargo Center, Salt Lake City (Wikimedia Commons)
Height: 422 feet
Floors: 26
34. RHODE ISLAND — Industrial National Bank Building, Providence
play
34. RHODE ISLAND — Industrial National Bank Building, Providence (Wikimedia Commons)
Height: 428 feet
Floors: 26
33. HAWAII — First Hawaiian Center, Honolulu
play
33. HAWAII — First Hawaiian Center, Honolulu (Wikimedia Commons)
Height: 429 feet
Floors: 30
32. ARIZONA — Chase Tower, Phoenix
play
32. ARIZONA — Chase Tower, Phoenix (Wikimedia Commons)
Height: 483 feet
Floors: 40
31. VIRGINIA — Westin Virginia Beach Town Center, Virginia Beach
play
31. VIRGINIA — Westin Virginia Beach Town Center, Virginia Beach (YouTube/SkylinesHD)
Height: 508 feet
Floors: 38
30. MARYLAND — Transamerica Tower, Baltimore
play
30. MARYLAND — Transamerica Tower, Baltimore (Wikimedia Commons)
Height: 529 feet
Floors: 40
29. CONNECTICUT — City Place 1, Hartford
play
29. CONNECTICUT — City Place 1, Hartford (Wikimedia Commons)
Height: 535 feet
Floors: 38
28. OREGON — Wells Fargo Center, Portland
play
28. OREGON — Wells Fargo Center, Portland (Shutterstock/ARTYOORAN)
Height: 546
Floors: 41
27. ARKANSAS — Simmons Tower, Little Rock
play
27. ARKANSAS — Simmons Tower, Little Rock (Shutterstock/Joseph Sohm)
Height: 546 feet
Floors: 40
26. KENTUCKY — 400 West Market, Louisville
play
26. KENTUCKY — 400 West Market, Louisville (YouTube/Hines)
Height: 549 feet
Floors: 35
25. WISCONSIN — US Bank Center, Milwaukee
play
25. WISCONSIN — US Bank Center, Milwaukee (Wikimedia Commons)
Height: 601 feet
Floors: 42
24. TENNESSEE — AT&T Building, Nashville
play
24. TENNESSEE — AT&T Building, Nashville (Shutterstock/Sean Pavone)
Height: 617 feet
Floors: 33
23. MISSOURI — One Kansas City Place, Kansas City
play
23. MISSOURI — One Kansas City Place, Kansas City (Shutterstock/Tupungato)
Height: 624 feet
Floors: 42
22. IOWA — 801 Grand, Des Moines
play
22. IOWA — 801 Grand, Des Moines (Wikimedia Commons)
Height: 630 feet
Floors: 45
21. NEBRASKA — First National Bank Tower, Omaha
play
21. NEBRASKA — First National Bank Tower, Omaha (Wikimedia Commons)
Height: 634 feet
Floors: 45
20. NEVADA — The Palazzo, Paradise
play
20. NEVADA — The Palazzo, Paradise (Wikimedia Commons)
Height: 642 feet
Floors: 50
19. LOUISIANA — One Shell Square, New Orleans
play
19. LOUISIANA — One Shell Square, New Orleans (Shutterstock/jejim)
Height: 697 feet
Floors: 51
18. COLORADO — Republic Plaza, Denver
play
18. COLORADO — Republic Plaza, Denver (Republic Plaza)
Height: 714 feet
Floors: 56
17. ALABAMA — RSA Battle House Tower, Mobile
play
17. ALABAMA — RSA Battle House Tower, Mobile (Wikimedia Commons)
Height: 745 feet
Floors: 35
16. MICHIGAN — Renaissance Center, Detroit
play
16. MICHIGAN — Renaissance Center, Detroit (Wikimedia Commons)
Height: 755 feet
Floors: 73
15. NEW JERSEY — 30 Hudson Street, Jersey City
play
15. NEW JERSEY — 30 Hudson Street, Jersey City (Shutterstock/ATGImages)
Height: 781 feet
Floors: 42
14. FLORIDA — Four Seasons Hotel and Tower, Miami
play
14. FLORIDA — Four Seasons Hotel and Tower, Miami (Wikimedia Commons)
Height: 789 feet
Floors: 70
13. MASSACHUSETTS — 200 Clarendon Street, Boston
play
13. MASSACHUSETTS — 200 Clarendon Street, Boston (Wikimedia Commons)
Height: 790
Floors: 60
12. MINNESOTA — IDS Center, Minneapolis
play
12. MINNESOTA — IDS Center, Minneapolis (YouTube/SkylinesHD)
Height: 792 feet
Floors: 57
11. INDIANA — SalesforceTower, Indianapolis
play
11. INDIANA — SalesforceTower, Indianapolis (Wikimedia Commons)
Height: 830 feet
Floors: 48
10. OKLAHOMA — Devon Energy Center, Oklahoma City
play
10. OKLAHOMA — Devon Energy Center, Oklahoma City (Wikimedia Commons)
Height: 850 feet
Floors: 50
9. NORTH CAROLINA — Bank of America Corporate Center, Charlotte
play
9. NORTH CAROLINA — Bank of America Corporate Center, Charlotte (Shutterstock/meunierd)
Height: 871 feet
Floors: 60
8. WASHINGTON — Columbia Center, Seattle
play
8. WASHINGTON — Columbia Center, Seattle (Wikimedia Commons)
Height: 943 feet
Floors: 76
7. OHIO — Key Tower, Cleveland
play
7. OHIO — Key Tower, Cleveland (Wikimedia Commons)
Height: 947 feet
Floors: 57
6. PENNSYLVANIA — Comcast Center, Philadelphia
play
6. PENNSYLVANIA — Comcast Center, Philadelphia (Shutterstock/Tupungato)
Height: 973 feet
Floors: 57
5. TEXAS — JP Morgan Chase Tower, Houston
play
5. TEXAS — JP Morgan Chase Tower, Houston (Wikimedia Commons)
Height: 1,002 feet
Floors: 75
4. GEORGIA — Bank of America Plaza, Atlanta
play
4. GEORGIA — Bank of America Plaza, Atlanta (Shutterstock/trekandshoot)
Height: 1,023 feet
Floors: 55
3. CALIFORNIA — Wilshire Grand Center, Los Angeles
play
3. CALIFORNIA — Wilshire Grand Center, Los Angeles (Wikimedia Commons)
Height: 1,100 feet
Floors: 73
2. ILLINOIS — Willis Tower, Chicago
play
12: Chicago's Willis Tower, formerly the Sears Tower. Height: 1,451 ft. (Reuters/Jason Reed)
Height: 1,729 feet
Floors: 108
1. NEW YORK — One World Trade Center, New York City
play
1. NEW YORK — One World Trade Center, New York City (Phil Dolby/Flickr)
Height: 1,776 feet
Floors: 104