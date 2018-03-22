The tallest building in every US state

news

The tallest building in every state ranges from an 11-story apartment building in Vermont to a 1,776-foot tower in New York.

As a whole, the US has more tall buildings than any other country in the world.

Those buildings are unevenly distributed through the country, with many concentrated in major cities.



The United States has more tall buildings than any other country in the world — more than 2,600 of them taller than 100 meters, to be exact.

But within the US, not all skyscrapers are distributed evenly. Fourteen of the 20 tallest buildings in America are located in New York City, while several states don't even have a single building in the top 500.

Below, we've compiled the tallest building in each state and the District of Columbia, from the 11-story Decker Towers apartment building in Vermont to the 1,776-foot One World Trade Center in New York. States are listed from shortest to tallest building, using statistics from real estate company HighRises.com and the Skyscraper Center database.

Read on to see how the tallest building in your state stacks up:

51. VERMONT — Decker Towers, Burlington

Height: 124 feet

Floors: 11

50. SOUTH DAKOTA — CenturyLink Tower, Sioux Falls

Height: 174 feet

Floors: 11

48. WYOMING — White Hall, Laramie

Height: 200 feet

Floors: 12

49. MAINE — Agora Grand Event Center, Lewiston

Height: 220 feet

Floors: 1

47. NORTH DAKOTA — North Dakota State Capitol, Bismarck

Height: 242 feet

Floors: 19

46. MONTANA — First Interstate Center, Billings

Height: 272 feet

Floors: 20

45. NEW HAMPSHIRE — City Hall Plaza, Manchester

Height: 275 feet

Floors: 20

44. WEST VIRGINIA — West Virginia State Capitol, Charleston

Height: 293 feet

Floors: 4

43. ALASKA — Conoco-Phillips Building, Anchorage

Height: 296 feet

Floors: 22

42. KANSAS — Epic Center, Wichita

Height: 320 feet

Floors: 22

41. IDAHO — Eighth and Main, Boise

Height: 323 feet

Floors: 18

40. WASHINGTON, DC — Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception

Height: 329 feet

Floors: 1

39. DELAWARE — River Tower at Christina Landing, Wilmington

Height: 340 feet

Floors: 27

38. MISSISSIPPI — Beau Rivage Casino Hotel, Biloxi

Height: 347 feet

Floors: 32

37. SOUTH CAROLINA — Capitol Center, Columbia

Height: 349 feet

Floors: 25

36. NEW MEXICO — Albuquerque Plaza, Albuquerque

Height: 351 feet

Floors: 22

35. UTAH — Wells Fargo Center, Salt Lake City

Height: 422 feet

Floors: 26

34. RHODE ISLAND — Industrial National Bank Building, Providence

Height: 428 feet

Floors: 26

33. HAWAII — First Hawaiian Center, Honolulu

Height: 429 feet

Floors: 30

32. ARIZONA — Chase Tower, Phoenix

Height: 483 feet

Floors: 40

31. VIRGINIA — Westin Virginia Beach Town Center, Virginia Beach

Height: 508 feet

Floors: 38

30. MARYLAND — Transamerica Tower, Baltimore

Height: 529 feet

Floors: 40

29. CONNECTICUT — City Place 1, Hartford

Height: 535 feet

Floors: 38

28. OREGON — Wells Fargo Center, Portland

Height: 546

Floors: 41

27. ARKANSAS — Simmons Tower, Little Rock

Height: 546 feet

Floors: 40

26. KENTUCKY — 400 West Market, Louisville

Height: 549 feet

Floors: 35

25. WISCONSIN — US Bank Center, Milwaukee

Height: 601 feet

Floors: 42

24. TENNESSEE — AT&T Building, Nashville

Height: 617 feet

Floors: 33

23. MISSOURI — One Kansas City Place, Kansas City

Height: 624 feet

Floors: 42

22. IOWA — 801 Grand, Des Moines

Height: 630 feet

Floors: 45

21. NEBRASKA — First National Bank Tower, Omaha

Height: 634 feet

Floors: 45

20. NEVADA — The Palazzo, Paradise

Height: 642 feet

Floors: 50

19. LOUISIANA — One Shell Square, New Orleans

Height: 697 feet

Floors: 51

18. COLORADO — Republic Plaza, Denver

Height: 714 feet

Floors: 56

17. ALABAMA — RSA Battle House Tower, Mobile

Height: 745 feet

Floors: 35

16. MICHIGAN — Renaissance Center, Detroit

Height: 755 feet

Floors: 73

15. NEW JERSEY — 30 Hudson Street, Jersey City

Height: 781 feet

Floors: 42

14. FLORIDA — Four Seasons Hotel and Tower, Miami

Height: 789 feet

Floors: 70

13. MASSACHUSETTS — 200 Clarendon Street, Boston

Height: 790

Floors: 60

12. MINNESOTA — IDS Center, Minneapolis

Height: 792 feet

Floors: 57

11. INDIANA — SalesforceTower, Indianapolis

Height: 830 feet

Floors: 48

10. OKLAHOMA — Devon Energy Center, Oklahoma City

Height: 850 feet

Floors: 50

9. NORTH CAROLINA — Bank of America Corporate Center, Charlotte

Height: 871 feet

Floors: 60

8. WASHINGTON — Columbia Center, Seattle

Height: 943 feet

Floors: 76

7. OHIO — Key Tower, Cleveland

Height: 947 feet

Floors: 57

6. PENNSYLVANIA — Comcast Center, Philadelphia

Height: 973 feet

Floors: 57

5. TEXAS — JP Morgan Chase Tower, Houston

Height: 1,002 feet

Floors: 75

4. GEORGIA — Bank of America Plaza, Atlanta

Height: 1,023 feet

Floors: 55

3. CALIFORNIA — Wilshire Grand Center, Los Angeles

Height: 1,100 feet

Floors: 73

2. ILLINOIS — Willis Tower, Chicago

Height: 1,729 feet

Floors: 108

1. NEW YORK — One World Trade Center, New York City

Height: 1,776 feet

Floors: 104