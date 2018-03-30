Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

The top political donors in America, by state

The top political donors across the 50 states in America include Donald Trump, Sheldon Adelson, Linda McMahon, and Charles Koch, among others.

  • The top political donors in each of the 50 states were recently ranked by career site Zippa.
  • Across America, top political donors include Donald Trump, Sheldon Adelson, and Linda McMahon.
  • The 34 Republicans on the list gave a combined total of $136,042,800, while the 16 Democrats gave a combined total of $26,951,400.

Donald Trump, Sheldon Adelson, and Linda McMahon are all big names in business.

They're also some of the largest political donors across the 50 United States, according to Zippia. The career site recently compiled a list of the top political donors in each state. The donors were matched to a state based on the location of the company they work for.

For its analysis, Zippia used 32,000,000 political donation records dating back to 2007 from the Federal Election Committee. Donation data for national, state and local politics was taken into account.

Donald Trump, the current US president, came out as the top donor for New York state.

There are only four women on the list, but a woman did snag the top spot. Linda McMahon, a Republican and Trump appointee, has given $68,900,000 over the past 10 years. The biggest Democrat on the list was David Trone, who contributed $13,900,000 during the same time frame, primarily to his own campaign.

Democrats were the biggest donors in 16 states, while Republicans took the top spot in 34 states. However, Republican donors often donate to Democratic candidates, and vice versa.

The Republicans on the list have given a total of $136,042,800 in the past 10 years, while the Democrats have given a sum of $26,951,400.

Update: A previous version of this article listed top donors as John K. Delaney in Oklahoma and Randy Perkins in California. Those have been corrected to Harold G. Hamm in Oklahoma and George M. Marcus in California.

